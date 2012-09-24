Sept 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'B+' issue-level rating and '1' recovery rating to Leap Wireless International Inc.'s proposed $400 million term loan, which will be issued by subsidiary Cricket Communications Inc. The '1' recovery rating denotes very high (90%-100%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default. The term loan will rank equally with Cricket's existing $1.1 billion of senior secured notes. The company said it will use proceeds to refinance $300 million of senior unsecured notes at Cricket due in 2015. At the same time, we revised the recovery rating on the unsecured notes at Cricket to '4' from '3'. The '4' recovery rating denotes our expectations for average recovery (30%-50%) in the event of a payment default. The issue-level rating on the unsecured notes remains 'B-'. Parent Leap Wireless' corporate credit rating remains 'B-' with a stable outlook, and all other issue-level ratings remain unchanged. We project a modest increase in leverage due to the proposed financing and debt repayment, to about 6.5x pro forma as of June 30, 2012, but this remains consistent with our financial risk assessment of "highly leveraged." (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on Leap, published May 24, 2012, on RatingsDirect. For the full recovery analysis, see the commentary to be published shortly.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Companies' Maturities Are Manageable, But Lower-Rated Issuers Face Some Liquidity Challenges, July 23, 2012 -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, July 13, 2012 -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Ratings Should Be Stable Overall During Weak Economic Recovery, July 13, 2012 -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Telecom Companies Maintain High Dividend Payouts, But For How Long?, May 30, 2012 -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Cable And Satellite-TV Companies Ratchet Up Shareholder Payouts, May 16, 2012 -- Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Telecom and Cable Industries, May 10, 2012 -- Assessing The Four-Notch Rating Gap Between The Two U.S. Direct-To-Home Satellite Video Operators, May 9, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 RATINGS LIST Leap Wireless International Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- New Ratings Cricket Communications Inc. $400 mil. term loan B+ Recovery Rating 1 Ratings Unchanged; Recovery Rating Revised To From Cricket Communications Inc. Senior unsecured notes B- B- Recovery Rating 4 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.