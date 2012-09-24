Overview -- We view the operating performance of April, France's largest wholesale insurance broker, as weaker than in the past and we anticipate it will remain constrained by the adverse economic environment and negative repercussions of costly strategic initiatives over the past few years. -- Consequently, we are revising to negative from stable our outlook on Axeria Prevoyance, the core rated entity of April. -- We affirmed Axeria Prevoyance's 'A-' long-term ratings, reflecting April's strong financial flexibility and strong liquidity as well as the support of strong capital adequacy at Axeria Prevoyance. Rating Action On Sept. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised to negative from stable its outlook on Axeria Prevoyance, the France-based core insurance operating entity of April. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-' long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on the entity. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our view of April's weakened operating performance and our anticipation that results will remain constrained in the medium term due to the adverse economic environment and the continued negative impact of the group's past strategic initiatives on its financial profile. We believe that April's financial profile has deteriorated mainly because of its operating performance. For the second year in a row, April's earnings were below our base-case assumptions in 2011 with a pretax return on revenue of 10.2% versus our expectations of 15% in 2011 and 2012. Similarly, April's return on equity was 12.1% in 2011 according to our calculations, versus our base-case assumption of at least 15% in 2011 and 2012. While acknowledging that adverse financial markets have played their part in the deterioration for 2011, we also believe that a number of strategic initiatives have had an adverse impact on April's financial profile in recent years. Among these, we have observed unprofitable expansion in property/casualty (P&C) business, some unsuccessful expansions--such as in Italy or the U.K.--as well as difficulties in streamlining the group's proprietary distribution network, which in our view continues to weigh on the group's cost structure. We recognize that April's management is proactive in looking to improve operating performance and exit lines of business that do not meet their return targets. Recent decisions have included prioritizing the brokerage business over risk carrying, rate increases and portfolio pruning in P&C business, as well as efforts to streamline the group's distribution networks. We note that April's reported earnings have started to improve, as evidenced by the ratio of operating profit reported to turnover of 12.5% in the first half of 2012 compared with 12.3% in the first half of 2011. However, we believe that the improvement in April's earnings will be slow. Axeria Prevoyance's financial strength ratings reflect its core status to April and continue to be supported by April's strong financial flexibility and strong liquidity as well as support of strong capital adequacy at Axeria Prevoyance. Thanks to the substantial cash flows generated by the brokerage business, April has been able to self-finance its organic and external growth in recent years. The group's debt leverage ratio remains very low, with debt reported to capital of only 1% in 2011, which compares positively with other rated brokers. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our belief that the adverse economic environment and increasing competitive or regulatory pressure in the creditor term life and health segment might exacerbate April's difficulties in restoring its profit fundamentals to past levels. We might lower the ratings if: -- April's earnings did not meet our earnings expectations stated above; -- April's debt leverage ratio were to increase significantly to above 20%, although we view this scenario as remote; or -- April's strategic or financial support toward Axeria Prevoyance were to weaken, for example if the group didn't maintain its capitalization at strong levels. Conversely, we could revise the outlook to stable if April's earnings met our expectations while maintaining a stable business profile. Related Criteria And Research -- Group Methodology, April 22, 2009 -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009 -- U.S. Insurance Broker Criteria, April 22, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Axeria Prevoyance Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency A-/Negative/-- A-/Stable/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency A-/Negative/-- A-/Stable/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.