Sept 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cavendish Square Funding 2 Limited's notes, as follows: Revolving Credit Facility: affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable Class A1-N: affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable Class A2: affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Negative Class B: affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative Class C: affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative Class P combination notes: affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative The affirmation reflects the notes' level of credit enhancement relative to the portfolio's credit quality. The portfolio's credit quality has slightly deteriorated since the last review in November 2011, with assets rated 'CCCsf' or below representing 12% of the portfolio, up from 11% in November 2011 and cumulative defaults increasing to EUR30.3m from EUR25.9m. All over-collateralisation (OC) and interest coverage (IC) tests are passing since closing. As a consequence of the OC test breach, excess spread has been used to repay the class A notes. Class A and B are making timely interest payments while interest on class C, D, and E is being deferred. The collateral manager has managed to build par building up the performing portfolio to EUR487m compared with a total liabilities balance of EUR398m. The transaction is still within its reinvestment period, which ends in September 2013. However, after the end of the reinvestment period the collateral manager has the discretion to continue to reinvest certain principal proceeds including unscheduled principal proceeds, and sales proceeds from credit improved and credit impaired assets subject to compliance with certain conditions. The two largest industry sectors are RMBS at 78.0% of the portfolio and CMBS at 11.6%. Additionally, the pool mainly comprises Spanish and Italian assets, which account for 25% and 21% of the collateral's balance respectively. The total portfolio exposure to assets of the eurozone periphery (Spain, Italy, Portugal, Greece) is 55% of the portfolio. Fitch believes that a material risk for the transaction is that the portfolio assets' maturity may extend beyond their reported weighted-average expected life. The affirmations and Negative Outlooks on the class A2 to C notes reflect the extension risk of the portfolio assets, which may prolong the risk horizon of the portfolio. The rating of the class P combination notes reflect the ratings of its component classes i.e. EUR14.8m class B notes and EUR4.4m subordinated notes, total distributions to date (which count towards reducing the rated balances) and future distributions expected on each of the component classes. The rated balance of the class P notes currently stands at EUR13.7m. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information: The information used to assess these ratings was sourced from periodic investor reports and the trustee. Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012, 'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs', dated 6 October 2011 and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012; are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions