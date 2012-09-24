Sept 24 - Fitch Ratings has placed Convictions Premium's 'Strong' fund
quality rating under review. Convictions Premium is a French-domiciled fund
managed by Convictions AM.
The rating is supported by solid and regularly strengthened investment resources
and process and the overall investment discipline. Nevertheless, Fitch needs to
assess how the refined investment strategy and process are implemented in
practice and whether they adequately address changing market conditions. Fitch
expects to resolve the "under review" status of the funds after a period of six
months.
Year to date, the fund's 5.9% performance is in line with peers, as the strong
contribution of fixed income trades was partly offset by poor equity market
timing. This follows a difficult H211 for the fund (-11.5% return, 450bp below
its Lipper category), which resulted in the three and five-year Lipper scores
dropping to 2 and 3 in August 2012, from 5 and 5 a year ago respectively. Over
three years to 20 September 2012, the fund delivered a flat performance, lagging
behind its 7% objective.
The fund's historical global macro strategy has been challenged in the past year
by market conditions. In response to this, investment process adjustments have
recently been implemented, reducing the extent of tactical allocation moves,
which will be implemented more smoothly, and placing greater focus on fixed
income carry and stock/bond selection. The articulation between strategic and
tactical asset allocation decisions should benefit from more clearly defined
leeway for tactical bets and new monitored technical indicators. A senior
portfolio manager with a global fixed-income background recently joined the
investment team.
In early 2012, bond execution was outsourced to a third-party trading desk and
several indicators added to the risk monitoring process to adjust the portfolio
in liquidity/volatility stresses and avoid portfolio churning when stop-losses
are activated.
Convictions Premium is a flexible absolute-return global macro fund with EUR570m
of assets as of 20 September 2012. Its objective is to deliver a 7% annual
performance over a three-year cycle, with a 7% maximum annualised volatility.
The fund follows the same investment philosophy since 2003 with the
decision-making process formalised in 2008 with the arrival of the current CIO.
Founded in 2008 and majority owned by its CEO, Convictions AM is a French
boutique fund with EUR580bn assets under management.
