Sept 24 - Fitch Ratings has placed Convictions Premium's 'Strong' fund quality rating under review. Convictions Premium is a French-domiciled fund managed by Convictions AM. The rating is supported by solid and regularly strengthened investment resources and process and the overall investment discipline. Nevertheless, Fitch needs to assess how the refined investment strategy and process are implemented in practice and whether they adequately address changing market conditions. Fitch expects to resolve the "under review" status of the funds after a period of six months. Year to date, the fund's 5.9% performance is in line with peers, as the strong contribution of fixed income trades was partly offset by poor equity market timing. This follows a difficult H211 for the fund (-11.5% return, 450bp below its Lipper category), which resulted in the three and five-year Lipper scores dropping to 2 and 3 in August 2012, from 5 and 5 a year ago respectively. Over three years to 20 September 2012, the fund delivered a flat performance, lagging behind its 7% objective. The fund's historical global macro strategy has been challenged in the past year by market conditions. In response to this, investment process adjustments have recently been implemented, reducing the extent of tactical allocation moves, which will be implemented more smoothly, and placing greater focus on fixed income carry and stock/bond selection. The articulation between strategic and tactical asset allocation decisions should benefit from more clearly defined leeway for tactical bets and new monitored technical indicators. A senior portfolio manager with a global fixed-income background recently joined the investment team. In early 2012, bond execution was outsourced to a third-party trading desk and several indicators added to the risk monitoring process to adjust the portfolio in liquidity/volatility stresses and avoid portfolio churning when stop-losses are activated. Convictions Premium is a flexible absolute-return global macro fund with EUR570m of assets as of 20 September 2012. Its objective is to deliver a 7% annual performance over a three-year cycle, with a 7% maximum annualised volatility. The fund follows the same investment philosophy since 2003 with the decision-making process formalised in 2008 with the arrival of the current CIO. Founded in 2008 and majority owned by its CEO, Convictions AM is a French boutique fund with EUR580bn assets under management. The updated rating report will be available shortly. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure.