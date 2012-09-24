Sept 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following class of LCM VIII Limited Partnership (LCM VIII): --$197,000,000 class A notes at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. The affirmation of the notes is based on stable portfolio performance and the relatively unchanged degree of credit enhancement available to the notes since Fitch's last rating action in October 2011. There have been no defaults in the portfolio, and the amount of assets currently considered by Fitch to be rated in the 'CCC' category has decreased to 2.6% as compared to 4.7% at the time of Fitch's last rating action. Fitch considers the average credit quality of the portfolio to be approximately 'B', representing a slight improvement from the last review when the average credit quality was between 'B/B-'. As of the Sept. 5, 2012 trustee report, the transaction is passing all of its coverage tests and collateral quality tests. Second lien loans represent 2.5% of the current portfolio, as compared to a permitted 7.5% bucket, with the remaining portfolio being invested in senior secured loans. The weighted average spread (WAS) is reported at 4.2% compared to a minimum trigger of 3.9%. The portfolio par amount plus principal cash totals approximately $300 million, which has remained relatively unchanged since the transaction's effective date. This review was conducted under the framework described in the report 'Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs' using the Portfolio Credit Model (PCM) for projecting future default and recovery levels for the underlying portfolio. These default and recovery levels were then utilized in Fitch's cash flow model under various default timing and interest rate stress scenarios, as described in the report 'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs'. Fitch also analyzed sensitivity scenarios to determine the potential impacts of an increasing covenant-lite loan exposure in the portfolio and a decreased benefit from LIBOR floors. Fitch's cash flow modeling results indicated that the class A notes continue to perform consistent with an 'AAAsf' rating level. The class A notes are not expected to experience rating volatility in the near term, leading Fitch to maintain its Stable Outlook on the notes. LCM VIII is an arbitrage, cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) that closed on Nov. 23, 2010 and is managed by LCM Asset Management LLC (LCM). The portfolio consists primarily of senior secured leveraged loans. LCM VIII has a three-year reinvestment period, scheduled to end in January 2014. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The information used to assess these ratings was sourced from monthly trustee reports, note valuation reports, and the public domain. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (June 6, 2012); --'Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs' (Aug. 8, 2012); --'Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs' (Sept. 13, 2012); --'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions' (March 20, 2012); --'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' (May 30, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs Global Criteria for Cash Flow Analysis in CDOs Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions