Overview
-- Matterhorn Mobile Holdings S.A., one of Orange Communications S.A.'s
holding companies, is paying a Swiss franc (CHF)186 million dividend to its
private equity sponsor, Apax.
-- Simultaneously, Matterhorn Midco & Cy S.C.A., Matterhorn Mobile
Holdings S.A.'s 100% owner, is issuing EUR155 million in senior unsecured notes
to fund the dividend.
-- We are revising our outlook to negative from stable and affirming our
'B+' long-term rating on Matterhorn Mobile Holdings.
-- The negative outlook reflects the risk of a downgrade in the next 12
months if the company fails to sustain its recent turnaround performances, or
if renewed recapitalization measures further weaken our anticipations for its
credit metrics.
Rating Action
On Sept. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Luxembourg-based Matterhorn Mobile Holdings S.A., one of Orange Communications
S.A.'s holding companies, the third-largest wireless network operator in
Switzerland, to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+'
long-term corporate credit rating on Matterhorn Mobile Holdings.
We also assigned an issuer credit rating of 'B+' to Matterhorn Midco & Cy
S.C.A., Matterhorn Mobile Holdings' parent, and our recovery rating of '6' and
issue rating of 'B-' to the proposed Swiss franc (CHF)188 million (EUR155
million) senior notes maturing 2020, to be issued by Matterhorn Midco & Cy.
We also affirmed our 'BB', 'BB-', and 'B-' issue ratings on the CHF100 million
super senior revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2018, the existing senior
secured notes due 2019, and the existing senior unsecured notes due 2020. The
recovery ratings on these instruments remain unchanged at '1', '2' and '6'.
Our ratings are subject to our satisfactory review of the final documentation.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view that the recapitalization initiative,
only days after a EUR90 million dividend, demonstrates Matterhorn Mobile
Holdings' financial policy's very aggressive nature, as set by its controlling
equity sponsor. The outlook revision also factors in that previous headroom
existing within the rating has been entirely consumed. In addition we are
concerned that further credit dilutive financial policy initiatives are likely
within a year, or that any softening of trading performances could lead to
less-than-adequate credit metrics.
At this stage, we project 2012 EBITDA interest coverage of more than 3x, and a
spike in the debt-to-EBITDA ratio to slightly more than 5x. Our adjusted debt
includes debt sitting at the company's parent, the CHF69 million portion of
the recent CHF155 million spectrum investment that will be paid in two
installments in 2015 and 2016, and customary adjustments for operating leases,
asset retirement, and pension obligations.
The rating on Matterhorn Mobile Holdings is constrained by our assessment of
the company's financial risk profile, which we have changed to "highly
leveraged" from "aggressive," as our criteria define the term. The rating is
supported by our assessment of the company's business risk profile as fair.
The financial risk profile reflects our view of Matterhorn Mobile Holdings'
very aggressive financial policy, given the company's private equity
ownership, and our expectation of modest free cash flow generation and a high
debt-to-EBITDA ratio in 2012.
We believe Matterhorn Mobile Holding's business risk profile is constrained by
the company's lack of scale and diversity, owing to its narrow business and
geographic focus, considerable competition from the dominant market player,
and some execution risk as the company rolls out its strategy as a stand-alone
company.
We view the company's business risk profile as weaker than those of its two
main competitors, Swisscom AG (A/Stable/--) and Sunrise Communications
Holdings S.A. (B+/Stable/--). Matterhorn Mobile Holdings is focused on mobile
telecommunications while both its competitors are integrated into fixed
network services. It also has lower EBITDA margins than most rated European
peers, given its smaller scale and challenger position compared with
Swisscom's strong position in the domestic market.
These business weaknesses are balanced by the company's well-established
high-end wireless position, a broadly satisfactory and nearly completely
revamped network, a wealthy and stable domestic economy, and our expectation
that the competitive environment will not change significantly, given high
entry barriers and more favorable regulation than in other European markets.
Liquidity
We consider Matterhorn Mobile Holdings' liquidity to be "adequate," as our
criteria define this term. Cash liquidity should remain comfortable, given
overall positive free cash flows and a bullet-only 2018-2020 debt maturity,
except for the CHF69 million of spectrum installments due in 2015-2016. In
addition, we foresee adequate covenant headroom in the future.
The ratio of sources to uses over the next 12 months is significantly above
1.2x, factoring in a EUR100 million undrawn committed facility, available
cash--more than CHF80 million expected at closing--and our expectation of over
CHF200 million in annual funds from operations, compared with less than CHF200
million in capital expenditure (capex), excluding the CHF93 million spectrum
installment paid in July 2012.
A maintenance financial covenant existing under the proposed super senior
revolving credit facility (RCF) should provide ample headroom in the future,
in our view.
Recovery analysis
The 'B-' issue rating and '6' recovery rating on the proposed EUR155 million
notes issued by Matterhorn Midco & Cy and the existing EUR225 million 8.25%
senior unsecured notes due 2020 indicate our expectation of negligible
(0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default.
The 'BB-' issue rating and '2' recovery rating on the CHF450 million 6.75%
senior secured notes due 2019, the EUR330 million floating-rate senior secured
notes due 2019, and the CHF180 million floating-rate senior secured notes due
2019 indicate our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event
of a payment default.
The 'BB' issue rating and recovery rating of '1' on the CHF100 million super
senior RCF indicate our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery in the
event of a payment default.
The proposed EUR155 million notes due 2020 ("the proposed notes") will be
unsecured obligations of Matterhorn Midco & Cy, Matterhorn Mobile Holdings'
parent company, and will be guaranteed by Matterhorn Mobile Holdings.
We have considered the proposed notes to have a weaker position and weaker
potential for recovery than the existing EUR225 million 8.25% senior unsecured
notes due 2020, because the latter benefit from subordinated guarantees from
Orange Communications, Orange Network, and Matterhorn Mobile S.A., a
subsidiary of Matterhorn Mobile Holdings, and second-priority pledges over the
shares of Matterhorn Mobile S.A.
Our simulated default scenario assumes a payment default would occur in 2016
due to excessive leverage as a result of operating underperformance, with
EBITDA falling to about CHF223 million, with a stressed enterprise value of
around CHF1,115 million.
We value the group on a going-concern basis, taking into account its
established market position, valuable network and customer base, and high
barriers to entry into a consolidated industry.
From this we deduct priority liabilities of around CHF98 million, comprising
enforcement costs and a part of the group's unfunded pension deficit. This
leaves very high (90%-100%) recovery prospects for super senior lenders. The
residual value for the senior secured note holders is about CHF912 million,
and the senior secured debt is around CHF1,060 million, including prepetition
interests, leading to substantial (70%-90%) recovery for note holders. This
leaves negligible (0%-10%) recovery prospects for the senior unsecured note
holders and the proposed notes.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the risk of a downgrade in the next 12 months if
the company fails to sustain its recent turnaround performances, or if renewed
recapitalization measures further weaken our anticipations for its credit
metrics. These include cash interest cover of more than 3x, a debt-to-EBITDA
ratio of less than 5.5x, and annual free cash flow of roughly EUR50
million-EUR100
million in 2013-2014.
Rating upside potential is remote as long as private equity shareholders
retain control of the company.
Related Criteria And Research
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008
-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global
Telecommunication, Cable, And Satellite Broadcast Industry, Jan. 27, 2009
Ratings List
New Rating
Matterhorn Midco & Cy S.C.A.
Senior Unsecured B-
New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
Matterhorn Midco & Cy S.C.A.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/--
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Matterhorn Mobile Holdings S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/-- B+/Stable/--
New Rating
Matterhorn Midco & Cy S.C.A.
Senior Unsecured
EUR155 mil nts due 12/31/2020 B-
Recovery Rating 6
Not Rated Action
To From
Matterhorn Mobile S.A.
Senior Secured
CHF225 mil var rate Facility A bank NR BB-
ln due 01/30/2018
Recovery Rating NR 2
CHF100 mil var rate bank ln due NR BB-
01/30/2018
Recovery Rating NR 2
Ratings Affirmed
Matterhorn Mobile Holdings S.A.
Senior Unsecured
Local Currency B-
Recovery Rating 6
Matterhorn Mobile S.A.
Senior Secured
CHF450 mil 6.75% nts due 05/15/2019 *BB-
Recovery Rating 2
EUR150 mil nts due 05/15/2019 *BB-
Recovery Rating 2
EUR180 mil fltg rate nts due *BB-
05/15/2019
Recovery Rating 2
CHF180 mil nts due 12/31/2019 *BB-
Recovery Rating 2
CHF100 mil var rate RCF due 2018 *BB
bank ln
Recovery Rating 1
*Guaranteed by Matterhorn Mobile Holdings S.A.
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.