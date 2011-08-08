NEW YORK Aug 8 The credit ratings for the Depository Trust Co, National Securities Clearing Corp, Fixed Income Clearing Corp and the Options Clearing Corp were cut one notch to AA-plus from AAA by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Monday.

These institutions are the backbone of the U.S. financial systems.

S&P said the downgrades were due to its lowering of the U.S. sovereign credit rating late on Friday.

(Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by James Dalgleish)

