Overview
-- Credit measures for U.S.-based industrial distributor WESCO
International Inc. continue to improve.
-- We are revising our outlook on the company to positive from stable and
affirming the 'BB-' corporate credit rating.
-- The positive outlook reflects the possibility of an upgrade over the
next 12 months if WESCO's leverage remains commensurate with a higher rating.
This would include adjusted debt leverage less than 3.5x and funds flow to
debt coverage exceeding 20%.
Rating Action
On April 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Pittsburgh, Pa.-based WESCO International Inc. to positive from stable. At the
same time, we affirmed our ratings, including the 'BB-' corporate credit
rating and 'B' issue ratings, on the company and its operating subsidiary.
Rationale
WESCO's credit measures continued to strengthen in the first quarter of 2012.
WESCO currently operates at the low end of its leverage target of 2x-3.5x debt
to EBITDA (as reported), and the company's debt capacity has become
significant, in our opinion. We currently estimate that the company could
incur at least $750 million in additional debt to finance acquisitions
(assuming related profits and cash flows) while maintaining its adjusted debt
leverage comfortably under 4x, which we view as appropriate for the current
rating. We expect that the company will use its debt capacity to fund growth,
but its reliable cash flow generation allows for debt reduction after an
acquisition.
WESCO is one of the top five electrical distributors in the U.S. and serves
customers across the construction, industrial, governmental, and utility
infrastructure markets. Electrical distribution is a highly fragmented market,
which can lead to intense pricing pressures, particularly during periods of
weak demand. Currently, the expanding overall economy and the increasing use
of electrical parts are boosting demand. The company should also continue to
benefit from the trend among many general industrial manufacturers to
outsource noncore activities such as purchasing and inventory management. We
expect the company's expanding geographic footprint, broad product offering
and service capabilities, efficient logistic network, and fair degree of
end-market diversity will continue to support its competitive position. These
factors help WESCO obtain global accounts with major industrial manufacturers
and allow it to leverage its cost structure. We assess WESCO's business risk
profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive."
Improving demand in WESCO's industrial markets have contributed to revenue and
profit growth in the past two years. WESCO also continues to experience growth
in its nonresidential construction segment despite continued relative weakness
in this end market. Although we expect some deceleration in growth rates in
the industrial sector, we believe operating margins could continue
strengthening to more than 6% (up from about 4% during the downturn but still
less than its peak of 7%) as WESCO continues to gain market share from smaller
competitors and benefits from higher volumes. We note that low capital
expenditures and high working capital requirements can translate into somewhat
countercyclical cash flow generation and good revenue growth this year could
hamper cash generation. Still, we expect WESCO to generate about $150 million
of free operating cash flow in 2012.
Liquidity
We believe WESCO will maintain adequate sources of liquidity to cover its
needs in the near term, even if EBITDA were to decline unexpectedly. Our
assessment of WESCO's liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and
credit facilities availability, to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the
next 12-18 months;
-- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines more
than 15%; and
-- The company's credit facility is only subject to a springing financial
covenant, and we expect WESCO will maintain both availability above the
testing threshold and more than 15% headroom over the covenant requirement.
Liquidity sources include free cash flow that we expect could be about $150
million in 2012, and about $500 million of credit facility availability. This
amount represents the combined availability under the company's $450 million
receivable securitization facility expiring in 2014 and its $400 million
revolving credit facility expiring in 2016. The revolving facility includes a
springing fixed-charge covenant of 1x, to be tested if availability under the
facility falls below 10% (that is, $40 million). Most of the company's other
debt is long-term, including $150 million in subordinated notes due 2017 and
$345 million in unsecured convertible notes due 2029 (with no put feature).
Recovery analysis
We rate both WESCO Distribution's senior subordinated notes and the senior
convertible debentures of its parent, WESCO International, 'B' (two notches
below the 'BB-' corporate credit rating on both entities). The recovery rating
on this debt is '6', indicating our expectation that noteholders would receive
minimal (0-10%) recovery in a payment default scenario. For the complete
recovery analysis, see our recovery report on WESCO published Oct. 31, 2011,
on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The outlook is positive. Credit metrics are currently stronger than our
expectations for the rating, and reported debt leverage is at the low end of
management's stated target of 2x-3.5x. We fully expect WESCO will use its
expanding debt capacity for opportunistic debt-financed acquisitions. Still,
we could raise the rating if WESCO remains disciplined in its acquisitions and
shareholder returns initiatives, and if we believe that leverage will likely
remain less than 3.5x, and funds from operations to debt coverage greater than
20%, taking into account the cyclicality of the company's end-markets.
We could revise the outlook back to stable if the company's ratios weaken back
toward 4x debt to EBITDA and 15% FFO to total debt. This could be due to more
aggressive-than-expected growth initiatives, such as acquisition spending that
increases debt by substantially more than $750 million, or because of a
protracted period of weak industrial activity or operational shortfalls that
cause revenues to decline by more than 15% and erode margins back below 5%.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised
To From
WESCO International Inc.
Corporate credit rating BB-/Positive/-- BB-/Stable/--
Senior unsecured B
Recovery rating 6
WESCO Distribution Inc.
Corporate credit rating BB-/Positive/-- BB-/Stable/--
Subordinated B
Recovery rating 6
