(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 27 - Fitch Ratings says that the rest of 2012 will remain difficult
for European mass-market - or volume - car manufacturers, including Fiat Spa
('BB'/Negative), Peugeot SA (PSA, 'BB+'/Stable), Renault SA
('BB+'/Stable) and Volkswagen Group ('A-'/Stable).
"The overall message from European manufacturers from their Q112 results remains
extremely prudent for this year, in line with Fitch's assumptions," says
Emmanuel Bulle, Senior Director in Fitch's European Corporates team. "The
industry's structural issues are compounded by the poor environment, notably
anaemic demand and fierce pricing in Europe putting significant pressure on
profitability and cash generation."
Q112 results reiterated the continuous and intense pricing pressure in Europe
coming on top of falling unit sales. Volume and pricing had an 18.1pp and 0.9p
negative impact on PSA's revenue (total new car revenue was down 16.9%).
Renault's total revenue was down 9.6%, including 8.9pp from lower volume -
partly due to destocking - while pricing had a slightly positive effect (0.6pp).
Fiat's revenue excluding Chrysler decreased by 5.7%, reflecting weaker volume
(-3.6pp) and adverse pricing (-0.5pp) in Europe. Unit sales in Europe declined
20% at PSA and Renault and 19% at Fiat, as underlying weak demand for the
latter's products was aggravated by a protracted car hauler strike in its
domestic market of Italy.
Similar to previous quarters, Volkswagen bucked the trend in the European sector
and posted solid results, with higher revenue (+26.3% YoY, boosted by a change
of perimeter following the consolidation of Porsche Holding Salzburg and MAN SE,
but still +15.9% on a like-for-like basis) and stronger operating margins than
its European peers (6.8% in Q112). However, the group underlined the challenges
ahead from stiff competition in Europe and slower global growth.
New car sales were substantially down in Europe in Q112 (-7.7%), although they
should recover through the year as the comparison base becomes more favourable.
Fitch's central case assumes a reduction in new car sales of more than 5% in
Europe in 2012, including -2% in Germany, -8% in France and Italy and -3% in
Spain and the UK. These assumptions are based on the ongoing weak - or even
recessionary - economic environment in several countries. Heavy competition and
fight for market shares will further trigger price wars and pressure on new car
prices.
Pricing pressure was mitigated by improving product mixes for most
manufacturers. In addition, performance in other regions or from non-automotive
operations fared better, but this could be insufficient to fully offset poor
profitability made in Europe in 2012. The agency's base case assumes increased
sales by a high-single digit in China and mid-single digit in Latin America and
Russia.
Fitch will continue to closely monitor sales and earnings through the year, as
well as the mitigating impact of cost savings; alternative cash inflows to
protect key credit ratios, including asset sales; and growth outside of Europe,
including North America, especially positive for Fiat thanks to Chrysler.
Headroom in current ratings is particularly low for Fiat and PSA, which have
little flexibility in cutting R&D investments and capex because of their need to
catch-up on recent years' under investment, and will rely heavily on cost
restructuring, asset sales and the success of a few new models. Volkswagen
retains high headroom in its current ratings, but M&A remains a significant
uncertainty constraining the ratings at this point. Once further potential moves
on Porsche and in the truck sector (Scania and MAN) are clarified, the agency
will re-assess its opinion on the group and this could lead to positive rating
pressure.
