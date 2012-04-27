(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 27 - Fitch Ratings says that the rest of 2012 will remain difficult for European mass-market - or volume - car manufacturers, including Fiat Spa ('BB'/Negative), Peugeot SA (PSA, 'BB+'/Stable), Renault SA ('BB+'/Stable) and Volkswagen Group ('A-'/Stable). "The overall message from European manufacturers from their Q112 results remains extremely prudent for this year, in line with Fitch's assumptions," says Emmanuel Bulle, Senior Director in Fitch's European Corporates team. "The industry's structural issues are compounded by the poor environment, notably anaemic demand and fierce pricing in Europe putting significant pressure on profitability and cash generation." Q112 results reiterated the continuous and intense pricing pressure in Europe coming on top of falling unit sales. Volume and pricing had an 18.1pp and 0.9p negative impact on PSA's revenue (total new car revenue was down 16.9%). Renault's total revenue was down 9.6%, including 8.9pp from lower volume - partly due to destocking - while pricing had a slightly positive effect (0.6pp). Fiat's revenue excluding Chrysler decreased by 5.7%, reflecting weaker volume (-3.6pp) and adverse pricing (-0.5pp) in Europe. Unit sales in Europe declined 20% at PSA and Renault and 19% at Fiat, as underlying weak demand for the latter's products was aggravated by a protracted car hauler strike in its domestic market of Italy. Similar to previous quarters, Volkswagen bucked the trend in the European sector and posted solid results, with higher revenue (+26.3% YoY, boosted by a change of perimeter following the consolidation of Porsche Holding Salzburg and MAN SE, but still +15.9% on a like-for-like basis) and stronger operating margins than its European peers (6.8% in Q112). However, the group underlined the challenges ahead from stiff competition in Europe and slower global growth. New car sales were substantially down in Europe in Q112 (-7.7%), although they should recover through the year as the comparison base becomes more favourable. Fitch's central case assumes a reduction in new car sales of more than 5% in Europe in 2012, including -2% in Germany, -8% in France and Italy and -3% in Spain and the UK. These assumptions are based on the ongoing weak - or even recessionary - economic environment in several countries. Heavy competition and fight for market shares will further trigger price wars and pressure on new car prices. Pricing pressure was mitigated by improving product mixes for most manufacturers. In addition, performance in other regions or from non-automotive operations fared better, but this could be insufficient to fully offset poor profitability made in Europe in 2012. The agency's base case assumes increased sales by a high-single digit in China and mid-single digit in Latin America and Russia. Fitch will continue to closely monitor sales and earnings through the year, as well as the mitigating impact of cost savings; alternative cash inflows to protect key credit ratios, including asset sales; and growth outside of Europe, including North America, especially positive for Fiat thanks to Chrysler. Headroom in current ratings is particularly low for Fiat and PSA, which have little flexibility in cutting R&D investments and capex because of their need to catch-up on recent years' under investment, and will rely heavily on cost restructuring, asset sales and the success of a few new models. Volkswagen retains high headroom in its current ratings, but M&A remains a significant uncertainty constraining the ratings at this point. Once further potential moves on Porsche and in the truck sector (Scania and MAN) are clarified, the agency will re-assess its opinion on the group and this could lead to positive rating pressure. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)