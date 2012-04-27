(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 27 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Perseus (European Loan Conduit No. 22) plc's Class C and D notes and affirmed the class A2, A3 and B notes, as follows: GBP2.1m Class A2 (XS0238677883) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable GBP43.9m Class A3 (XS0238678428) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable GBP 44.1m Class B (XS0235326039) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative GBP15.8m Class C (XS0235326203) downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate RE80% GBP0m Class D (XS0235326542) downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; RE0% The downgrades reflect the non-accruing interest (NAI) amount allocation to the two junior tranches. The affirmations reflect the unchanged performance of the two remaining loans since the last rating action on 3 April 2012. The NAI allocations are the result of the workout completion for the Major Belle loan, which resulted in a principal loss. The net sales proceeds of GBP18.8m were utilised to redeem the GBP21.9m securitised loan and a pari passu ranking GBP2.1m capex facility in part. The unpaid securitised loan balance, matching the cumulative NAI amount on classes C and D, equals GBP4.9m. The Major Belle receivers stated that late recoveries may be received although the amount and timing have yet to be confirmed. These late recoveries would result in a revised NAI amount for Class C. However, unless the current NAI amount of GBP0.25m allocated to the tranche is cleared, Class C will also be downgraded to 'Dsf' once all Major Belle related recoveries have been received. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)