Overview
-- U.S. health care information technology provider TriZetto Group is
proposing to issue $150 million of second-lien term loan to refinance the
outstanding debt under its revolver ($50 million as of September 2012) and to
fund future acquisitions.
-- We are assigning a CCC+' issue-level rating and a '6' recovery rating
to the company's second-lien term loan.
-- We are also affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating and our 'B'
issue-level rating on its first-lien credit facilities.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that TriZetto's good
recurring revenue base and consistent profitability will result in stable
operating performance, offsetting leverage which we consider high for the
rating.
Rating Action
On Sept. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B'
corporate credit rating on Denver-based health care information technology
(HCIT) provider TriZetto Group Inc. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned our 'CCC+' issue-level rating and a '6' recovery
rating to the company's $150 million second-lien term due 2019. The '6'
recovery rating indicates our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery
in the event of payment default.
We also affirmed our 'B' issue-level rating on the company's first-lien credit
facilities comprising a $650 million term loan due 2018 and a $85 million
revolving credit facility due 2016. The '3' recovery rating remains unchanged
and indicates our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the
event of payment default.
Rationale
The ratings on TriZetto reflect Standard & Poor's expectation that the company
will maintain good revenue growth in fiscal 2012 and 2013 after weak 2011
operating results, because of strong bookings and high backlog in recent
quarters. We believe that the company will continue to have a "highly
leveraged" financial risk profile, partly because of accreting preferred stock
which we view as debt. Standard & Poor's also assesses the company's business
risk profile as "weak" and its liquidity as "adequate."
We consider TriZetto's business risk profile weak. TriZetto is a HCIT provider
that develops enterprise software solutions and provides outsourcing and
consulting services to health care payers and providers. The company is a
relatively small participant in a market that features large health care plans
with proprietary in-house solutions and large stand-alone software providers
with greater financial resources. The acquisition of Gateway EDI, completed in
early 2011, somewhat diversified its revenue base through penetration of the
health care provider market, but this segment remains small overall despite
good recent growth. However, TriZetto maintains good revenue visibility, with
more than 60% of its revenues recurring from software maintenance contracts,
outsourcing contracts, and consulting services, and a strong, diversified
customer base with long-term relationships.
TriZetto's business risk profile also reflects its acquisitive growth strategy
and the ongoing business model transition. We expect TriZetto to continue to
make tuck-in acquisitions, which we believe will target markets that are
faster-growth but have limited profitability in initial years. The company's
business model transition from a traditional upfront license and
implementation sales to "full stack solution" sales poses additional potential
risks as well as opportunities. Still, we don't expect these dynamics to hurt
TriZetto's business profile over the next 12 months.
TriZetto's latest-12-month revenues increased 14%, partly because of good
growth in the provider (ex-Gateway) segment. However, its EBITDA margin is
meaningfully lower versus a year ago, reflecting investments in certain
business segments and lower margin contributions from the provider segment.
Although growth on the payer side has been relatively weak in recent years, we
anticipate that stronger bookings and higher backlog built up in recent
quarters will result in good revenue growth in fiscal 2012 and into fiscal
2013. We also expect flat to slightly lower EBITDA margin in the near term
because of ongoing investments and the full stack solution rollout.
We view TriZetto's financial risk profile as highly leveraged. Leverage, pro
forma for the new debt issuance, is in the low-8x area and includes
approximately 2.5x turn for a sizable, accreting preferred stock which,
although it has some equity-like characteristics, we treat as debt. Even
though we expect some reduction in funded debt through modest amortization and
an annual mandatory prepayment of up to 50% of excess cash flow, leverage is
unlikely to improve meaningfully in the next 12 to 24 months unless
accompanied by strong EBITDA growth, because of the accreting preferred stock.
Liquidity
Liquidity is adequate, with cash in excess of $100 million, an undrawn
revolving credit facility of $85 million post the refinancing, and expected
positive funds from operations. Uses of cash include low mandatory debt
amortization of $7 million per year, moderate working capital needs, and
capital expenditures in excess of $50 million.
Our assessment of TriZetto's liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations, assumptions, and factors:
-- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the
next 12 to 24 months.
-- We expect net sources to be positive in the next 12 to 24 months, even
with a 15% decline in estimated EBITDA in the next 12 months.
-- We expect TriZetto to generate moderately positive free operating cash
flow in fiscal 2012, supported by consistent operating earnings, predictable
capital expenditures, and positive working capital management in the second
half of 2012.
-- The current rating does not incorporate additional material
debt-financed acquisitions.
-- There are no significant debt maturities in the next 12 months.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on TriZetto, to be
published as soon as possible following this release on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable rating outlook on TriZetto reflects our expectation that the
company will generate positive revenue and EBITDA growth in the next 12
months, supported by a strong backlog and high revenue visibility. The
company's current leverage profile and an acquisitive growth strategy limit a
possible upgrade.
We believe the company's leverage profile will remain high because of the
accreting preferred stock, unless offset by a meaningful EBITDA expansion. We
would consider a lower rating if revenue growth stagnates or EBITDA margin
erodes meaningfully over the next 12 months, such that leverage approaches 9x
on a sustained basis.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Unchanged
TriZetto Group Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
Senior Secured B
Recovery Rating 3
New Rating
TriZetto Group Inc.
Senior Secured
$150 mil 2nd lien term bank ln due 2019 CCC+
Recovery Rating 6