Overview
-- The consolidated UnitedHealth Group Inc. has a very strong
business profile, strong earnings and cash flow, and very strong financial
flexibility.
-- We are raising our long- and short-term credit ratings on UnitedHealth
Group to 'A' and 'A-1', respectively, from 'A-' and 'A-2', respectively. At
the same time, we are raising our financial strength and counterparty credit
ratings on UnitedHealth Group's operating companies to 'AA-'from 'A+'.
-- We are revising the outlook on all companies to stable from positive.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that UnitedHealth will
experience sustained revenue growth, very strong discretionary cash flow
generation, and very strong liquidity.
Rating Action
On Sept. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long- and
short-term credit rating on UnitedHealth Group Inc. to 'A' and 'A-1',
respectively, from 'A-' and 'A-2', respectively. At the same time, we raised
our counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on UnitedHealth's core
operating companies to 'AA-' from 'A+'. We are revising the outlook on all
companies to stable from positive.
Rationale
UnitedHealth's business and financial profile is strong relative to its peers.
Most recently, the company managed well through a sensitive period of
heightened sector risk that was strained by weak economic conditions and
significant U.S. legislation.
Key factors supporting the ratings upgrade and outlook revision include
sustained improvement in the company's business profile relative to its peer
group and sector. UnitedHealth operates as the established market leader
across all key health benefits segments (particularly in the higher growth and
more operational sensitive government-sponsored segments), possesses extensive
technological capability, and has demonstrated relatively keen market
awareness about prospective risks and opportunities. Exposure to reform driven
margin compression has generally been contained and partly offset by its
growing health-services service business development, which has been a recent
focus of acquisition activity.
We rate the holding company, UnitedHealth Group Inc., two notches lower than
the core operating companies to reflect the holding company's dependence on
dividends from them for debt servicing and the regulatory restrictions that
prevent the free flow of funds within the organization. The two-notch gap is
narrower than the standard three-notch one because the dividends from
UnitedHealth's subsidiaries are fairly well diversified, and we consider
UnitedHealth's holding-company metrics (financial leverage and interest
coverage) to be strong for the rating category. In 2012, we expect the holding
company to receive total dividends of more than $4.0 billion. This reflects a
very strong level of discretionary cash flow generation and significant
financial resource allocation capacity beyond debt service and capital
investment needs.
For year-end 2012, we expect total revenue of $105 billion-$110 billion and
for enrollment to increase moderately toward 36.0 million medical members. We
expect operating income (EBIT) income and cash flow (EBITDA) of $8.0
billion-$8.5 billion, 7%-8% return on revenues (ROR), and $9.0 billion-$9.5
billion (8%-9% margin), respectively. If UnitedHealth were to perform at a
level consistent with these expectations, adjusted EBITDA interest coverage
would be well above 10x and financial flexibility and general liquidity would
remain very strong. Operating performance has been very strong relative to the
diversity of its business lines (qualitative benefit) and continues to trend
above expectation. We believe that profitability is likely to moderate
somewhat through 2013-2014, but remain at a level that supports the ratings.
We expect other key holding-company metrics to remain moderately conservative
for the rating category, with adjusted debt leverage (including net present
value of leases) of 30%-35%. We also expect capitalization at the operating
companies to remain significantly in excess of regulatory requirements and
prudent relative to our capital model. The difference is due to the effect of
our double leverage adjustment, which reduces the amount of recognized
statutory capital supporting the company's business.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects the limited potential for an upgrade in the next
12-24 months. It also reflects our expectation that UnitedHealth will not
meaningfully alter its financial management policies, and will preserve its
generally strong market share in its core market segments, which should
facilitate sustained revenue growth, very strong discretionary cash flow
generation, and very strong liquidity. Other factors in support of a stable
outlook include improved business environment visibility and generally prudent
balance-sheet management. Despite some anticipated moderation, we expect cash
flow generation, debt leverage, and interest coverage to remain at levels
generally consistent with the rating. We expect the rating to be somewhat
constrained by intermediate-term sector headwinds, including potentially
moderate economic erosion, costs associated with health care reform
implementation, and constrained funding for public sector benefit programs
such as Medicare and Medicaid.
While we expect prospective profitability to moderate somewhat through
2013-2014 (partly due to more normalized medical inflationary trends), we
believe this will be commensurate with our ratings expectations (about 6%-8%
EBIT ROR). We could lower the rating if we expect these factors to stress
UnitedHealth's operating performance materially on a sustained basis and the
company was not willing or able to sufficiently compensate with offsetting
changes in financial management policy.
