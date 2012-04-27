(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Entry Funding No. 1 PLC's notes, as follows: Class A notes (ISIN: XS0277614532): PIF EUR1.9m class B notes (ISIN: XS0277614706): affirmed at 'CCsf', assigned 'RE40%' EUR8m class C notes (ISIN: XS0277614888): affirmed at 'Csf', assigned 'RE0%' EUR10m class D notes (ISIN: XS0277614961): affirmed at 'Csf', assigned 'RE0%' EUR11m class E notes (ISIN: XS0277615000): affirmed at 'Csf', assigned 'RE0%' EUR5m class F notes (ISIN: XS0277615265): affirmed at 'Csf', assigned 'RE0%' The transaction's scheduled maturity was in September 2011, while legal final maturity will be in September 2013. The class A notes were paid in full in December 2011. At present, only one asset in the portfolio is outstanding. As a result of this asset being restructured, its maturity was extended until 15 December 2012. The transaction features a principal deficiency ledger (PDL). The total number of PDL events is 54, corresponding to EUR65.3m. Of the 54 assets, in 20 cases the workout process has been completed, with accumulated recoveries equal to EUR20.2m, yielding a recovery rate of 30.9%. This is an increase of 13.1% compared to the cumulative recovery rate at the time of the last review in June 2011, which was 17.8%. For the remaining loans (34), the recovery process is still ongoing. The currently outstanding PDL balance is EUR35.8m, while the currently outstanding note balance (B to F) is EUR35.9m. Now that only one asset is outstanding, the only way that the PDL can be reduced is through recoveries. Recoveries are highly uncertain, especially given the short remaining term until legal final maturity. If the workout can not be completed by the legal final, investors may be exposed to larger losses as a result of lower recoveries. Furthermore, interest payments on the class C to F notes rank prior to repayment of the class B note principal, which could further reduce the principal recovery rate for the class B notes. The current ratings of the notes reflect this situation and have thus been affirmed. The transaction is a cash securitisation of certificates of indebtedness (Schuldscheindarlehen) of German SMEs originated and serviced by Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg (LBBW, rated 'A+'/Stable/'F1+', the arranger). The Schuldschein programme was conducted by LBBW in cooperation with Baden-Wuerttembergische Bank, Landesbank Rheinland-Pfalz, and several German savings banks. Fitch assigns Recovery Estimates (REs) to all notes rated 'CCCsf' or below. REs are forward-looking recovery estimates, taking into account Fitch's expectations for principal repayments on a distressed structured finance security. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information: Quarterly investor reports Applicable criteria, 'Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs', dated 10 August 2011; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 12 March 2012; 'Structured Finance Recovery Estimates for Distressed Securities', dated 18 November 2011; 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 4 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Rating Criteria for Corporate CDOs here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions here Structured Finance Recovery Estimates for Distressed Securities here Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria here (New York Ratings Team)