(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nuevo Banco Comercial's (NBC) ratings as listed at the end of this release. Concurrently Fitch has revised the Rating Outlook on its foreign and local currency long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to Positive from Stable following the same rating action on Uruguay's sovereign ratings announced by Fitch on April 24, 2012. In addition, Fitch has assigned NBC a Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb-'. NBC's IDRs are constrained by the sovereign ratings, thus any further rating actions will mirror any rating action on the sovereign. The bank's foreign currency IDR is at the country ceiling, while its local currency IDR is two notches above that of the Uruguayan sovereign. NBC's ratings reflect the potential support from the Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank; Fitch IDR of 'AA-'), which held 72% of the bank's equity at Feb. 28, 2012. The Uruguayan government owns the remaining 28% in the form of preferred stock with no voting rights over which there is a repurchase plan under way. NBC's Viability ratings reflect its strong national franchise, good asset quality, high liquidity, adequate capitalization levels and its low profitability. NBC suffered a net loss in 2011, mainly as a result of lower results from its securities portfolio, foreign exchange losses and extraordinary administrative expenses and charges related to the core system implemented in 2010 and to the integration of NBC into Scotiabank. These were partly offset by higher operating revenues, fuelled by loan growth, and by the fact that the inflation adjustment was not required in 2011. Fitch expects NBC's operating performance to improve in line with the expected increase in lending volumes, higher commission income and improvements in cost efficiency. In addition, Scotiabank's policy to centrally hedge the foreign exchange positions stemming from its investment in subsidiaries enabled NBC to close its historically open USD position and this will mean lower volatility on its income statement. NBC's asset quality is good and its ratios have improved. Only 2.96% of the loan book is past-due (60 days or more overdue, under local definitions). Loan loss reserves covered 7.22% of total loans and 243.61% of past-due loans at Dec. 31, 2011, which is considered ample. NBC's funding is mainly through deposits; liquidity continues to be high, with liquid assets representing 43.3% of deposits and short-term funds. NBC's capitalization has decreased because Fitch has deducted the preference shares held by the Central Bank of Uruguay from the bank's equity due to the repurchase program in 2014. Should Scotiabank keep part of the bank's preference shares, Fitch will continue to consider them as part of the bank's capital if they meet the requirements set in its methodology 'Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis,' published on July 11, 2011. Assuming the repurchase and amortization of the total preference shares, the bank's equity would represent 6.54% of assets and its Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio would be 9.06% at Dec. 31, 2011. Fitch considers this level of FCC to be adequate but will monitor its evolution in the context of the bank's aggressive expansion plan. However, Fitch is confident that Scotiabank will take the necessary measures to support the bank's capital adequacy. NBC is the fourth-largest private sector bank in Uruguay and its market presence is significant in all segments. Fitch has affirmed NBC's ratings as follows: - Foreign currency IDR at 'BBB'; - Local currency IDR at 'BBB+'; - National long-term rating at 'AAA(uy)'; - Support rating at '2'. Fitch has assigned the following rating: - VR of 'bb-'. The Rating Outlook on the IDRs is revised to Positive from Stable, the same as on the sovereign's IDRs, and the Outlook on the National long-term rating remains Stable. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011) --'Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis,' July 11, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis here (New York Ratings Team)