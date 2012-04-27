(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 27 - Fitch believes Canada's exclusion of insured mortgages from
regulated covered bonds is likely to increase the cost of future issuance via
higher credit enhancement levels. This measure may also cause a contraction in
credit availability, which has the potential to negatively affect home prices.
The provision is one of several that form part of a regulatory framework for
covered bonds introduced by the Minister of Finance to the Parliament on April
26.
The legislation permits financial institutions and cooperatives to become
registered issuers provided, among other prerequisites, they pledge not to issue
covered bonds outside the framework. Contractual programs do not appear to be
expressly prohibited, but the restriction on registered issuers is likely to
eliminate their use in practice. As a result, Fitch expects existing Canadian
covered bond programs secured by insured assets to be wound down. Because
mortgage insurance will remain in effect for existing programs, ratings on
existing covered bonds will not be affected.
As Fitch has previously commented, overcollateralization (OC) levels for
uninsured mortgage cover pools are expected to be higher than for insured
loans/pools to offset the increased credit risk and reduced liquidity of the
underlying assets. While uninsured loans, i.e. conventional, generally exhibit
lower default risk than insured mortgages, i.e. high ratio on account of
significant amounts of home equity (at least 20%), the pools are likely to incur
higher losses in a stressed market given their exposure to declines in house
prices due to the lack of Canada Mortgage & Housing Corp (CMHC) insurance. In
addition, in the absence of an established secondary market, uninsured assets
are likely to remain less liquid than their insured counterparts, which benefit
from the strong market bid for Canada Mortgage Bonds.
Given the increased risks associated with conventional mortgage pools, the 10%
OC ceiling to be imposed on regulated programs could cap future covered bond
ratings if the OC needed to support a target rating were to exceed the legal
limit.
From the covered bond issuer perspective, wider spreads and/or increased
enhancement levels translate into a higher cost of funding for Canadian banks
for this source of financing. Fitch will monitor the impact on Canadian banks
but does not expect to it be material given their diversity of funding sources
(most notably including strong and stable depositor bases) and widespread market
access relative to global peers.
Fitch will continue to monitor the market for additional information as further
details of the framework are announced. We are also completing an updated
analysis of Canadian house prices and plan to report the details of our findings
this summer as part of our Canadian residential mortgage loss model rating
criteria.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Overcollateralization Ceiling Proposed in Canadian Covered Bond Framework Could
Cap Some Covered Bond Ratings
here
(New York Ratings Team)