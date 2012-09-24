OVERVIEW -- We raised our ratings on classes C, D, and X-B certificates from JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2010-CNTR, a U.S. CMBS transaction, and removed the ratings on classes C and D from CreditWatch with positive implications, where we placed them on Sept 5, 2012. -- Concurrently, we affirmed four other ratings from the same transaction, including class B, which we removed from CreditWatch with positive implications. -- The collateral in this standalone transaction consists of one fixed-rate amortizing mortgage loan. -- The rating actions follow our analysis of the transaction using our recently updated criteria for rating U.S. and Canadian CMBS transactions and reflect our analysis of the transaction, which included our revaluation of the collateral. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 24, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on the class C, D, and X-B commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2010-CNTR, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction and removed the ratings on classes C and D from CreditWatch with positive implications where we placed them on Sept. 5, 2012. Concurrently, we affirmed our ratings on four other classes from the same transaction, including class B, which we removed from CreditWatch with positive implications (see list). The affirmed ratings on the principal and interest certificates reflect subordination and liquidity support levels that are consistent with the outstanding ratings. We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class X-A interest-only (IO) certificates and raised our rating to 'A+ (sf)' on the class X-B interest-only (IO) certificates based on our current criteria. The rating actions follow our analysis of the transaction, using our recently updated criteria for rating U.S. and Canadian CMBS transactions, which was the primary driver of the rating actions. The analysis of standalone transactions is predominantly a recovery-based approach that assumes a loan default. Reflecting this approach, our property level analysis included a revaluation of the 72 retail-property portfolio securing the mortgage loan in the trust. Based on our analysis, we derived our sustainable net cash flow, which was then divided by a weighted average capitalization rate of 7.47% to determine our expected-case value. This yielded a loan-to-value ratio of 68.6%. Our analysis also considered potential environmental issues. At issuance, the environmental consultant conducted phase I environmental reviews for all properties and identified 46 properties (67.7% of the pool) with potential environmental issues relating to dry cleaning operations, soil and ground water contamination, underground storage tanks, and other conditions. The estimated remediation costs for all properties covered under the insurance policy is $45.6 million. To further assess the actual environmental conditions at the properties and to estimate a more likely cost to remediate, the engineer recommended phase II reviews. However, in lieu of phase II reviews, the borrower obtained environmental insurance with a policy that has an aggregate limit of $25.0 million. Standard & Poor's was not provided updated information, and in its analysis adjusted our valuation for the insurance shortfall. The portfolio exhibits both property and geographic diversity. The portfolio generates cash flow from 72 retail properties that are located in 20 states. Standard & Poor's accounted for this diversity by making a positive adjustment to the derived credit enhancement levels. We based our analysis, in part, on a review of the borrower's consolidated operating statements for the trailing-12 months ended March 31, 2012, the year-ended Dec. 31, 2011, and May and June 2012, rent rolls. The master servicer, KeyBank Real Estate Capital (KeyBank), reported an in-trust debt service coverage (DSC) and occupancy of 1.95x and 91.0%, respectively, for the year-ended Dec. 31, 2011. As of the Sept. 7, 2012, trustee remittance report, the mortgage loan has a trust and whole-loan balance of $474.3 million. The mortgage loan amortizes on a 30-year schedule and pays interest based on 6.268% per year. The mortgage loan matures on Aug. 1, 2020. The borrower will pay costs, fees, and expenses of the servicer, special servicer, trustee, operating advisor, or the trust under the trust and servicing agreement. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. RATINGS RAISED JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2010-CNTR Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates Rating Class To From C A+ (sf) A (sf)/Watch Pos D BBB (sf) BBB- (sf)/Watch Pos X-B A+ (sf) A (sf) RATING AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH POSITIVE JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2010-CNTR Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates Rating Class To From B AA (sf) AA (sf)/Watch Pos RATINGS AFFIRMED JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2010-CNTR Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates Class Rating A-1 AAA (sf) A-2 AAA (sf) X-A AAA (sf)