(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 27 - The completion of Banco BTG Pactual's BRL3.7 billion ($2 billion) IPO is a credit positive for the fast-growing Brazilian investment bank. Fitch sees the IPO as supportive of the bank's liquidity, capitalization, and competitive strength at a time when rapid international expansion is expected to continue. Following an equity capital injection of $1.55 billion from international investors in December 2010, this week's IPO should push total capital of the group up to approximately BRL12.5 billion from about BRL8.5 billion. As BTG Pactual expands globally, we expect its capitalization ratio to return to historical averages, in the range of 15% to 20%. We continue to see greater diversification and revenue growth as the primary drivers of credit quality improvement and potential rating upgrades as BTG Pactual grows. Evidence of this has been seen recently in the bank's strategy and the recent acquisitions of Banco Panamericano, which operates in Brazilian consumer finance, mainly vehicle financing; Brazil Finance, an important provider of financial services in the real estate sector; and Celfin, a brokerage firm with operations in Chile, Peru, and Colombia. The IPO represents a significant step forward for the bank in demonstrating that it can raise capital in the Brazilian equity markets to support its growth strategy. While international operations are still a small part of the bank's net income, we expect that share to increase, particularly after the Celfin acquisition. The 2010 equity issuance included capital from the sovereign wealth funds of China, Abu Dhabi, and Singapore, as well as investment firms J.C. Flowers and Rothschild. These shareholders will remain after the IPO. The broadening of BTG Pactual's equity capital base has strengthened its capital position relative to other 'BBB' category Brazilian banks. We expect the bank's operating results to remain volatile, particularly in a turbulent market environment. However, the IPO provides important liquidity and capital cushioning as BTG Pactual expands into new business areas. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)