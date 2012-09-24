Sept 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its ratings on MidContinent Express Pipeline LLC (MEP) as follows: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. MEP's ratings reflect the cash flow stability of a single asset Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated pipeline that is supported by long-term contracts with a diverse set of counterparties. The contracts are largely volume and commodity price insensitive and should provide significant consistency to both cash flow and earnings over the near-to-intermediate term. While MEP may face longer re-contracting risk due the dynamic nature of natural gas supply and demand in the United States, its status as a low cost regional transporter should provide it a meaningful competitive advantage in re-contracting for its capacity as major contracts roll off in the 2017 to 2019 time frame. Key Rating Drivers Cash Flow and Earnings Stability: MEP's capacity is fully subscribed under long-term ship or pay contracts, which provide a high amount of revenue and cash flow certainty and remove volumetric risk. Average contract life is seven years. A fuel tracker mechanism largely mitigates commodity price exposure for MEP. Supply Diversity & Strong Connectivity: The pipeline has access to several shale basins including Barnett, Bossier, Woodford and Haynesville. While the long-term prospects for shale gas production remain strong, the current low price environment exposes pipeline operators to greater risks as producers reduce rig counts to cut supply. The risk for MEP is largely mitigated by the nature of its contractual support and also through Fitch's belief unconventional shale gas will continue to be a low cost and growing incremental source of U.S. gas supply. Fitch believes MEP's competitive position is strong given its high number of receipt points which provide supply diversity, as well as its ability to deliver gas to various geographic markets through extensive interconnections with 10 large long haul pipes to the Northeast, Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest. Counter Party Exposure: The lower ratings of several key shippers, including Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK; long-term IDR: 'BB-', Negative Outlook) and Newfield Exploration Company (NFX; long-term IDR: 'BB+', Stable Outlook), expose MEP to counterparty performance risk especially in a low gas price environment. However, in its analysis Fitch considered that the counterparties are each primary producers in their respective basins. Additionally, as drilling in a number of shale formations generates high returns for producers and many land lease agreements require the producers to continue drilling to hold the lease, it is less likely that during a credit event, the producers would cease gas shipments out of shale basins, partially mitigating counterparty risk for MEP. Fitch also notes that on a consolidated basis, shipper credit quality has improved due to the acquisition of XTO Energy, which is one of MEP's largest counterparties, by Exxon Mobil. Re-contracting Risk: An additional longer-term credit concern is centered on re-contracting risk associated with MEP's ability to renew its expiring capacity reservation contracts at economically profitable rates as they expire. Given the ever changing nature of the supply/demand dynamic for natural gas in the United States, Fitch believes that it is too soon to accurately evaluate re-contracting risk but recognizes that the pipeline could face re-contracting issues as its longer term contracts roll off. Solid Metrics and Liquidity: Fitch estimates annualized EBITDA of approximately $200 million per year. As a limited liability company MEP pays no income taxes, and given low sustaining capital needs, estimated to be 1% of EBITDA, free cash flow is expected to be strong at approximately $150 million-$155 million per year. While Fitch assumes all excess cash flow will be distributed to sponsors, MEP currently has access to a $75 million credit facility to support liquidity needs should they arise. Fitch estimates debt/EBITDA of 3.9 times (x) over the next several years and EBITDA interest coverage of 4.2x. What Could Trigger A Rating Action? Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: --Significant credit event with shipper which impairs cash flow. --Significant operating event which impairs operations and cash flow. --Long-term deterioration in production economics in key supply basins. --Drop in system utilization signaling weakening competitive position. --Additional Leverage. Should debt/EBITDA move above roughly 4.1x Fitch would likely consider a negative rating action. Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: -- Demonstrated success in recontracting capacity at profitable rates and or significant deleveraging, with debt/EBITDA at or below 3.0x. An upgrade is not anticipated in the near-to-intermediate term. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012); --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 8, 2012); --'Short-term Rating Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates' (Aug. 8, 2012); --'Marcellus Shale Report: Midstream and Pipeline Sector - Challenges/Opportunities' (July 10, 2012); --'Pipelines, Midstream, and MLP Stats Quarterly - First-Quarter 2012' (July 5, 2012); --'Liquidity Review: Pipelines, Midstream, and MLPs' (Dec. 28, 2011).