Overview
-- U.S. enterprise software application provider Deltek is entering into
a $455 million first-lien credit facility and a $225 million second-lien
credit facility to refinance its existing capital structure and partially fund
its leveraged buyout (LBO) by private-equity firm Thoma Bravo.
-- We are removing the company from CreditWatch with negative
implications and lowering the corporate credit rating to 'B' from 'BB-' in
conjunction with the transaction, as leverage will increase to about 9x on a
pro forma basis (adjusted for operating leases, but excluding potential cost
synergies) and other financial metrics will also deteriorate with the
increased debt load.
-- We are also assigning a 'B+' issue-level rating and '2' recovery
rating to the proposed first-lien debt and a 'CCC+' issue-level rating and '6'
recovery rating to the proposed second-lien debt.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company's largely
recurring revenue base, enhanced product and end-market diversification, and
improved margins will provide for consistent revenue growth and cash flows and
allow the company to de-leverage somewhat over the near term.
Rating Action
On Sept. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services removed the ratings on
Herndon, Va.-based Deltek Inc. from CreditWatch with negative implications,
and lowered its corporate credit rating to 'B' from 'BB-'. We placed the
ratings on CreditWatch on Aug. 28, 2012. The outlook is stable.
The downgrade reflects less favorable financial metrics, including a decrease
in projected free cash flow and an increase to June 30, 2012 leverage to
around 9x pro forma (adjusted for operating leases, but excluding potential
cost synergies) for the prospective LBO, which will add about $500 million of
incremental debt to the company's capital structure.
At the same time, we assigned our 'B+' issue-level rating and '2' recovery
rating to the company's proposed $455 million first-lien credit facility,
consisting of a $425 million term loan and a $30 million revolving credit
facility. The '2' recovery rating indicates our expectations for substantial
(70%-90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. We also
assigned our 'CCC+' issue-level rating and '6' recovery rating to the
company's proposed $225 million second-lien term loan. The '6' recovery rating
indicates our expectations for negligible (0%-10%) recovery for lenders in the
event of a payment default.
Ratings will be subject to final review of loan and equity term sheet
documentation. We expect the existing debt to be refinanced completely through
a combination of new debt proceeds and new sponsor equity. We will withdraw
the ratings on the existing debt once the proposed transaction funds and
closes.
Rationale
The ratings on Deltek reflect the company's "weak" business risk profile and
"highly leveraged" financial risk profile. The business risk incorporates the
company's meaningful position in the Project and Portfolio Management (PPM)
software market and improved product, vertical, and geographic diversity, but
also its limited scale and modest position in the overall enterprise resource
planning (ERP) market, stiff competition from larger players, and potential
for the company's core end markets to experience low growth over the near
term. The financial risk profile is distinguished by its very high leverage
and diminished cash flow generation following the LBO. Our near-term ratings
assumptions include: low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth, led by the
Information Solutions segment and certain segments of the professionals
services space, and recurring maintenance revenue; EBITDA margins improving to
the mid-20% area because of realized synergies and cost reductions; and
leverage declining to the high-7x area by fiscal year-end 2012 and just under
7x by the end of 2013.
Deltek is a provider of ERP software applications, and information/business
development databases and solutions. Its products are tailored for
project-focused businesses, and compete in the $3.4 billion PPM market, which,
according to IDC, is expected to grow at an 8.4% compound annual rate through
2012. Deltek is estimated to have the fifth-largest market share in this
space. The company targets small-to-midsize businesses (SMBs) in the
government contracting (GovCon) and professional services verticals, including
A&E, accounting, consulting, legal, and marketing industries.
Deltek's business risk profile is weak. Acquisitions and other strategic
initiatives have helped to diversify its product offering and market presence,
and the company has maintained its solid position within its core, niche
GovCon and A&E end markets. Also, in 2011, the company began to transition the
sale of its core products to subscription, software as a service (SaaS), and
term licenses from perpetual licenses, which has increased revenue
predictability, bringing overall maintenance revenue to 60% of total revenues
currently. The recurring revenue base should continue to increase as it is
supported by high switching costs and solid historical customer renewal rates
(in excess of 90%). Nevertheless, larger, better capitalized, and more diverse
ERP players such as Oracle, SAP, and Microsoft could, in our opinion, hinder
Deltek's longer term growth trajectory and broader market expansion.
Deltek had organic revenue growth of 5.6% for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31,
2011. Growth for the three and six months ended June 30, 2012 was down 3.6%
and 1%, respectively, year over year, though. The drop in growth is largely
the result of declines in consulting services revenues due to a de-emphasis in
perpetual license sales and increased use of third-party consultants/systems
integrators to implement their systems. Absent, the decline in consulting
services, revenues grew in the mid-single digits as a result of strong
Information Solutions and GovCon product bookings, partially offset by some
continued softness in its legacy A&E products in the U.S. We expect that
Deltek will have continued solid growth in Information Services and success in
cross-selling its Maconomy and Vision products into new verticals, but that
overall global macro uncertainty and potential heightened U.S. federal budget
pressures will constrain near-term growth rates to the low- to
mid-single-digit level.
Twelve months ended June 30, 2012 adjusted EBITDA margins are 22%, and the
company is focused on maintaining and improving margins through ongoing cost
saving. The company began two restructuring initiatives in 2011, to
rationalize its operations and cost structure for acquisitions made in late
2010 and early 2011. Selling, general, and administrative and research &
development expenses as a percentage of revenue have declined significantly as
a result. The company will implement another, smaller restructuring plan
post-LBO. We expect EBITDA margins to improve over the next couple of years,
as a result of the restructuring and operating leverage.
Deltek's highly leverage financial risk profile is highlighted by last 12
months ended June 30, 2012 adjusted debt (adjusted for operating leases) to
EBITDA of around 9x pro forma (excluding potential cost synergies) for the
LBO, up from 2.7x. Pro forma free operating cash (FOCF) will decline from
about $50 million annually to around the $30 million area and FOCF to debt
will drop to 5%-6% from 24%. The company historically used FOCF for debt
repayment and acquisitions, but we believe that new ownership will use cash to
further expand internationally and into new markets. We expect leverage to
improve to the high-7x area by fiscal year-end 2012 because of the improved
profitability profile, but then only modestly thereafter as margin enhancement
moderates.
Liquidity
Liquidity is "adequate." We expect cash sources to exceed uses by more than
1.2x for the next 12 to 24 months. Deltek's sources of liquidity at the close
of the LBO will include a cash balance of about $27 million and full
availability under the $30 million revolver, along with expected funds from
operations of about $40 million annually. Cash uses are minimal, consisting of
low capital expenditure and growth-related working capital needs. However,
given the company's relatively small EBITDA base and highly leveraged balance
sheet, we believe that it would have difficulty withstanding such events like
severe macroeconomic shocks.
The proposed first- and second-lien credit agreements will contain only one
financial covenant, a maximum consolidated total leverage ratio. Covenant
levels have not been set yet, but we assume an initial cushion of at least 25%
to management's projected EBITDA levels. The covenant in the second-lien
agreement will be set with an additional 15% cushion to those in the
first-lien agreement. The first covenant test will be the first full fiscal
quarter after the close of the transaction. Both credit agreements are also
expected to contain equity cure right provisions.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Deltek, to be
published on RatingsDirect following the release of this article.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. We believe that the company's largely recurring revenue
base, enhanced product and end market diversification, and improved margins
will provide for consistent revenue growth and cash flows and allow the
company to de-leverage somewhat over the near term. An upgrade is unlikely
over the near term given very high initial leverage levels and the modest
expected improvement in financial metrics over the coming year.
We could lower the rating over the next year if a weakening in revenue and
EBITDA margins (below 20%) occurs because of contraction in the company's
European end markets and sharp declines in the GovCon space due to large-scale
budget cuts, and causes leverage to be sustained above 8.5x.
Ratings List
Downgraded And Off CreditWatch
To From
Deltek Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- BB-/Watch Neg/--
New Ratings
Deltek Inc.
Senior Secured
US$425 mil 1st-lien term B bank ln B+
due 2018
Recovery Rating 2
US$30 mil revolver bank ln due 2017 B+
Recovery Rating 2
US$225 mil 2nd-lien term bank ln CCC+
due 2019
Recovery Rating 6
