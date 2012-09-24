Overview
-- We are affirming our ratings, including our 'AA+' long-term issuer
credit rating, on the City of Edmonton.
-- In part, the ratings reflect our assessment of the city's strong
liquidity, healthy economy (although it has some concentration in the energy
sector), and high debt burden compared with that of its peers.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that, in the next two
years, Edmonton's tax supported debt will not exceed 150% of projected
consolidated operating revenues and that the city's operating balances will
remain in excess of 5% of consolidated operating revenues.
-- The outlook also reflects our expectation that liquidity will remain
above 100% of 12 months' debt service requirements.
Rating Action
On Sept. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings,
including its 'AA+' long-term issuer credit rating, on the City of Edmonton,
in the Province of Alberta (AAA/Stable/A-1+). The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on Edmonton reflect Standard & Poor's opinion of the city's strong
liquidity, healthy economy that has some industry concentration within the
energy sector, and adequate budgetary performance. We believe that a
relatively high debt burden and constrained budgetary flexibility somewhat
offset these strengths.
While we expect that Edmonton will draw on its reserves as it undertakes its
capital plan, we believe that its liquidity will continue to remain strong, at
greater than 100% of 12 months' debt service. At the end of fiscal 2011, free
cash and liquid assets stood at about C$833 million (Standard &
Poor's-adjusted) and represented about 3x annual debt service. Further
bolstering the city's liquidity is its strong external liquidity, with the
ability to draw a maximum of C$100 million in promissory notes and a C$100
million line of credit.
In our opinion, Edmonton has a strong economy, although it is susceptible to
swings within the energy sector. According to provincial estimates, Alberta's
2011 GDP per capita should be slightly less than C$76,000. Owing to the higher
value-added of some of its industries, we believe that the city's nominal GDP
per capita is reasonably close to that of the province. The greater Edmonton
region is the design and fabrication center for most of the equipment used in
the oil sands and other oilfield development, which exposes its economy to
fluctuations in the oil and gas sectors. Nevertheless, as Alberta's capital,
Edmonton has notable public sector employment that helps to diversify its
economy. By the city's estimates, in 2011 real GDP rose slightly less than 4%.
Labor indicators also reflected positive results as unemployment decreased to
5.4% in 2011 from 6.7% the previous year. In our view, construction activity
remained stable in 2011, as building permit values and housing starts
increased 3.5% and 0.4%, respectively, year-over-year. In the next year, we
expect that Edmonton's real GDP will increase 4%-5%.
We believe that Edmonton's operating performance will remain in line with past
results, with operating balances of greater than 5% of operating revenues and
after-capital deficits in excess of 5% of total revenues. Notably, the city
has recorded a marked improvement in both operating and after-capital in the
last four years: It had a surplus of 14.7% of operating revenues and an
after-capital deficit of 7.5% at fiscal year-end 2011 (Dec. 31), compared with
an operating surplus of 7.4% and after-capital deficit of 27.1% in fiscal
2008.
We expect that, as it undertakes its capital plan, Edmonton's tax-supported
debt will increase moderately and peak in 2014 at 120%-130% of projected
consolidated operating revenues. As of Dec. 31, 2011, tax-supported debt
(which excludes debt issued on behalf on the city's wholly owned utility,
EPCOR Utilities Inc.) remained relatively stable compared to
the previous year at 95.4% of consolidated operating revenues. Interest
expense also remained relatively stable, at about 4.2% of operating revenue in
fiscal 2011.
In the next two years, we expect that Edmonton's budgetary flexibility will
remain in line with historical results, with capital expenditures that
represent greater than 15% of total expenditures and modifiable revenues of
greater than 70% of operating revenues. At Dec. 31, 2011, the city's capital
expenditures made up 39.3% of its total expenditures. In our opinion,
Edmonton's limited ability to cut expenditures constrains its budgetary
flexibility somewhat. More specifically, with a greater focus on large capital
projects, such as the light rail system, as well as maintenance-related
infrastructure requirements, we believe that the city has little ability to
defer its capital program. We expect that capital expenditures will be
moderately lower than in the past three years, and will represent 30%-40% of
total expenditures. Edmonton's 2012-2014 capital plan totals almost C$2.8
billion, of which C$1.6 billion (46%) is allocated to renewal.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that, in the next two years,
local economic conditions will not notably deteriorate and remain solid. While
lower than historical results, we also expect that the city's operating
surpluses will remain in excess of 5% of consolidated operating revenues. We
do not expect an upgrade during our two-year outlook horizon. An unmanageable
increase in the tax-supported debt burden to greater than 150% of projected
consolidated operating revenues, operating surpluses of less than 5%, or a
severe and prolonged slowdown in the city's economy and revenue growth could
place downward pressure on the ratings.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Edmonton (City of)
Issuer credit rating AA+/Stable/A-1+
Commercial paper
Global scale A-1+
National scale A-1(High)
