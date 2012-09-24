Overview
-- U.K. institutional and financial support for Montserrat remains
strong, which we expect will continue to support Montserrat's medium-term
fiscal sustainability and low debt burden.
-- As a result, we are affirming the 'BBB-/A-3' sovereign credit ratings
on Montserrat.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the U.K. and
EU's strong institutional and financial support of Montserrat will continue
through the medium term and foreseeable future.
Rating Action
On Sept. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-/A-3'
sovereign issuer credit ratings on Montserrat. The outlook remains stable. At
the same time, we also affirmed the 'BBB-' transfer and convertibility
assessment.
Rationale
The sovereign credit ratings on Montserrat reflect the U.K.'s strong
institutional and budgetary support of the island, which is an internally
self-governing overseas territory of the U.K. The U.K., through the Department
for International Development (DFID), and the EU contributes more than 50% of
GDP in grants for budget support and infrastructure investment to the
government of Montserrat. A May 2012 memorandum of understanding reaffirmed
the joint effort between the U.K.-DFID and the government of Montserrat to
promote growth of the private sector to 50% of GDP, as well as government
fiscal self-sustainability by 2020.
The national political agenda remains focused the construction of a new port
at Carr's Bay and, subsequently, construction of a new town center and tourism
hospitality services at Little Bay. The government approved the redesigned
master plan in early 2012. We expect that construction of the Carr's Bay port
breakwall and jetty will not begin until 2013 since public concession
contracts have not been announced. We expect these implementation delays of
the port and Little Bay development will contribute to subdued 2% economic
growth through this year and for 2013 and moderate 2.5% inflation over the
period.
Thanks to external aid, Montserrat has a low debt burden--with 9% gross
public-sector debt relative to GDP and low interest expense of less than 1% of
fiscal revenues. The external grants from the U.K.-DFID and EU also mitigate
risks of Montserrat's external imbalances. Montserrat's narrow economy and
export base contribute to its structurally large current account
deficit--estimated at 14% this year--and gross external financing needs
(financed principally by external grants) that exceed 100% of current account
receipts. Montserrat has a favorable external public-sector debt profile that
a multilateral lending institution finances. The combined debt of the general
government and public-sector companies is estimated at 8% of GDP and 12% of
current account receipts, reflecting an amortizing loan for the Plymouth pier
and a loan for the new Brades power station. However, we expect Montserrat's
small private sector and small fiscal revenue base to continue to limit
substantially its debt capacity over the medium term.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the U.K. and EU's strong
institutional and financial support of Montserrat will continue through the
medium term and foreseeable future. We could raise the ratings if the
government makes significant progress on its infrastructure projects, which
could improve growth prospects. We could lower the rating if U.K. financial
support declines before the island economy is able to generate higher fiscal
revenues on its own.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Montserrat
Sovereign Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3
Transfer & Convertibility Assessment BBB-
