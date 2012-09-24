Sept 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Foreign and Local Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) of America Latina Logistica S.A. (ALL) at 'BB-'. Fitch has
also affirmed the National Scale Long-term Ratings of the company, its
subsidiaries and their respective unsecured debentures at 'A(bra)'. The Rating
Outlook is Stable.
In conjunction with these rating actions, Fitch expects to assign an 'A(bra)' to
ALL's BRL750 million unsecured 10th debentures issuance's proposal, guaranteed
by the operational subsidiaries and due in 2017. Fitch also expects to assign an
'A(bra)' to the BRL160 million unsecured 8th debentures issuance's proposal of
ALL's subsidiary, America Latina Logistica Malha Norte (ALL Malha Norte),
guaranteed by ALL and with final maturity in 2020. The proceeds of ALL's
issuance proposal will be used for general corporate purposes whereas the
proceeds of ALL Malha Norte's transaction will be used to finance its capex
plan.
A full list of the rating actions is shown below.
The affirmation of the ratings with a Stable Outlook is based on ALL's
consistent and strong volumes, as well as its improving operating cash flow,
even under adverse economic and agricultural crop scenarios. The credit ratings
of ALL continue to reflect its adequate business profile and competitive
position as the sole railroad transportation operator in the South and
Mid-Western regions of Brazil, which are areas with high growth potential due to
firm global demand for grain. ALL's ratings are constrained by its leveraged
credit profile and its aggressive capex program.
In Fitch's opinion, the regulatory risk of the railroad concession sector has
recently increased. This is a negative rating consideration. On Sept. 10, 2012,
the Brazilian Federal Government announced measures that guide the railroad
concession sector in Brazil negatively. The main measure was the cut in the base
tariff ceiling, in an effort by the government to boost the competitiveness of
industrial sector in the country.
Fitch does not expect the cuts in the tariff ceilings to generate material
deterioration in ALL's cash flow generation or significantly affect its
potential growth in the short term. On average, ALL already operates with
railroad tariffs below the new base tariffs set by the government and presents
commercial flexibility, which should mitigate likely negative effects of the new
governmental measure. Fitch's concern is related to the risks of further
initiatives by the Brazilian government in this sector.
The ratings of ALL's subsidiaries have been equalized with those of ALL due to
the strong operational, financial and legal ties between the companies. This
relationship relies on the majority ownership of ALL on its subsidiaries; the
total influence of the parent in the management and the flow of dividends from
the operational companies; the strong financial integration between the
companies; the cross guarantees between ALL and its subsidiaries' debt; and the
strategic importance of the railroad subsidiaries to ALL. Structural
subordination risks due to ALL's status as a holding company are mitigated by
the unrestricted cash distribution policy of its operating subsidiaries, and the
guarantees that these Brazilian operational subsidiares provides to great part
of ALL's debt.
Ratings Supported by Resilient Business Model:
ALL's business model has demonstrated resilience to adverse global economic
conditions, as seen by the increasing volumes transported by the company in the
last years. During the LTM ended June 30, 2012 ALL transported a total of 47.2
million tons per useful kilometer (RTK) as compared to 46.5 million and 43.1
million in 2011 and 2010. As a result, ALL has strengthened its competitive
position as the sole railroad transportation provider in the Southern and
Mid-Western regions of Brazil, which are the country's primary crop growing
regions.
For the LTM ended June 30, 2012, about 95% of ALL's consolidated EBITDA of
BRL1.6 billion was generated by its Brazilian railroad activities, mainly
through the transportation of agricultural commodities (75%) and industrial
products (20%). ALL's operations in Argentina represent just 6% of consolidated
revenues and 1% of consolidated EBITDA, while the new businesses of logistics of
containers and highway transportation service together represented 4% of ALL's
consolidated EBITDA. ALL continues to exhibit weak performance in its railroad
businesses in Argentina, which is not expected to improve expressively over the
medium term. This enhances the probability of these assets to be sold. Fitch
does not expect that this transaction will materially impact ALL's cash
generation capacity, if ALL decides to sell these assets.
Adequate Liquidity & Well-Scheduled Debt Payments:
ALL continues to maintain a strong liquidity position, supported by
approximately BRL1.6 billion of cash and marketable securities as of June 30,
2012. ALL's total adjusted debt was BRL9.7 billion, adjusted to the lease and
concession off balance obligation of BRL544 million, being BRL1.5 billion due
over the short-term. The company's exposure to refinancing risk is manageable,
as reflected by its satisfactory ratios of cash to short term debt of 1.1 times
(x) and cash plus CFFO to short-term debt ratio of 1.4x.
The company has a manageable debt amortization schedule, with no concentration.
ALL's indebtedness is principally comprised of BRL2.7 billion of lease and
concession obligations; BRL2.4 billion of debentures; and BRL2.1 billion of
loans with the development bank, Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Economico e
Social (BNDES).
High Capex Should Pressure FCF Until 2013:
ALL has been presenting consistent CFFO levels, boosted by its ability to
capture additional volumes of cargo; its operating margins are high and stable.
During the LTM ended June 30, 2012, the company's CFFO was BRL520 million. This
compares with CFFO levels of BRL698 million during 2011 and BRL475 million
during 2010. The most recent figures have been hurt by a lower harvest. The
positive trend in the company's CFFO has not been enough to generate positive
FCF due to large investments over the past three years. During the LTM ended
June 30, 2012, the company's FCF was negative BRL540 million, pressured by BRL1
billion of capital expenses.
FCF generation is expected to remain negative during the next two years. Fitch's
projections indicate investments of about BRL1.8 billion over the next two
years, which may continue to pressure the company's FCF until 2013. Fitch
believes that FCF will become positive by 2014, due to an increase in the
company's transportation capacity coming from the new capacity added by the
conclusion of the Rondonopolis project. This project, which has been underway
since 2009, extends the company's presence from Alto Araguaia to Rondonopolis,
an important grain producing region in the state of Mato Grosso. The group's
investments planned for the next two years are expected to be financed by a
combination of operational cash flow and debt issuances.
ALL's leverage remains above average for the rating category but is mitigated by
its capacity to generate increasing EBITDAR in a business environment that has
below-average risk. For the LTM ended June 30, 2012, ALL's consolidated net
adjusted debt/EBITDAR ratio as calculated by Fitch was 4.8x. Fitch expects this
ratio to remain relatively steady until the end of 2012 due to the scheduled
capital expenditures. The company's leverage should then begin to gradually
decline, reaching approximately 4.0 times by the end of 2013 and about 3.5x at
the end of 2014. The key driver of increased EBITDAR will be the new railway
line from Alto-Araguaia to Rondonopolis.
Key Rating Drivers:
The ratings may be upgraded as a result of an improvement in the company's
credit profile with a focus on an ongoing reduction in leverage, along with
consistently high levels of liquidity. Positive actions could also result from a
decreased presence of the government in the regulation of the industry. The
ratings could be downgraded if there is deterioration in the company's
operational performance, or if leverage increases materially. Negative ratings
actions could also result from acquisitions and/or investments that are not
considered core to operations by Fitch, or if the company distributes an
unexpected amount of dividends.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
ALL:
--Long-term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'BB-';
--Long-term National Rating at 'A(bra)';
--Long-term National Rating of the 5th Debenture Issue at 'A(bra)';
--Long-term National Rating of the 6th Debenture Issue at 'A(bra)';
--Long-term National Rating of the 8th Debenture Issue at 'A(bra)';
--Long-term National Rating of the 9th Debenture Issue at 'A(bra)'.
ALL Malha Sul:
--Long-term National Scale Rating at 'A(bra)';
--Long-term National Rating of the 3rd Debenture Issue at 'A(bra)'.
ALL Malha Norte:
--Long-term National Scale Rating at 'A-(bra);
--Long-term National Rating of the 6th Debenture Issue at 'A(bra)'.
ALL Malha Paulista:
--Long-term National Scale Rating at 'A(bra)';
--Long-term National Rating of the 1st Debenture Issue at 'A(bra)'.
The Outlook for the corporate ratings is Stable.
Fitch expects to assign the following ratings:
--Long-term National Rating at 'A(bra)' to ALL's proposal of 10th Debenture
Issuance, totaling BRL750 milhoes, due in 2017;
--Long-term National Rating at 'A(bra)' to ALL Malha Norte's proposal of 8th
Debenture Issuance, totaling BRL160 milhoes, due in 2020.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology (including Parent and Subsidiary Rating
Linkage)' dated Aug. 8, 2012.
Corporate Rating Methodology