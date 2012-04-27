(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We lowered the long-term and issue ratings on Fiat SpA to 'BB-' from
'BB', affirmed the 'B' short-term rating, and removed the long-term rating
from CreditWatch negative on April 26, 2012.
-- We have maintained FGA Capital SpA's stand-alone credit profile at
'bbb-', reflecting a weakened business position offset by its increasing
exposure to lower risk countries. Our view of FGA Capital as an "insulated"
subsidiary of Fiat remains unchanged.
-- We are lowering our long-term rating on FGA Capital to 'BBB-' from
'BBB', affirming our 'A-3' short-term rating, and removing them from
CreditWatch negative.
-- The stable outlook on FGA Capital mirrors that on Fiat and our view of
FGA Capital's moderate strategic importance to Credit Agricole S.A.
Rating Action
On April 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
counterparty credit rating on Italian car finance provider FGA Capital SpA
(FGA Capital) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. At the same time, the 'A-3' short-term
rating was affirmed. The ratings were removed from CreditWatch with negative
implications, where they were placed on Dec. 7, 2011. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The rating action follows the lowering of the long-term and issue ratings on
Fiat SpA (BB-/Stable/B; see "Fiat Downgraded To 'BB-' On Weak European
Performance And Rising Consolidated Net Debt; Outlook Stable," published April
26, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal) and reflects our view
that FGA Capital is an "insulated" subsidiary of its 50% owner Fiat.
According to our criteria, we consider that the rating on FGA Capital can
exceed that on Fiat by three notches. This differential reflects:
-- Credit Agricole S.A.'s (CASA's) 50% ownership of FGA Capital and its
shared governance with Fiat;
-- The joint venture agreement which provides that FGA Capital has access
to CASA's funding and that it will apply all regulation and risk management
procedures applicable to its immediate parent Credit Agricole Consumer Finance
(CACF);
-- FGA Capital's regulated status by the Bank of Italy;
-- The parents' commitment to maintaining the company's capital well
above minimum regulatory levels;
-- FGA Capital's minimal credit exposure to Fiat; and
-- The absence of cross-default clauses between FGA Capital's debt and
that of Fiat.
We believe that FGA Capital's business stability is deteriorating because of
the ongoing decline of Fiat's new car sales in Europe. The combined European
market share of Fiat, Chrysler Group LLC (B+/Stable/--), and Jaguar Land Rover
PLC (B+/Positive/--) decreased to 8.6% in 2011 from 9.3% in 2010. In addition,
we anticipate that FGA Capital's new loans will drop in 2012, largely because
of the fall in Italian new car sales, which accounts for the largest part of
its portfolio.
Although we believe its business stability is deteriorating, we have
maintained FGA Capital's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bbb-',
reflecting the company's increasing exposure to lower-risk countries. This has
resulted in an improvement of our weighted economic risk score for FGA Capital
to '3' from '4' on our scale of 1-10 ('1' is the lowest risk and '10' the
highest), which, in turn, led to an improvement of our anchor for FGA
Capital--our starting point for assigning a counterparty credit rating based
on the economic risk and industry risk scores--to 'bbb+' from 'bbb'. We assess
FGA Capital's economic risk based on our calculation of the weighted average
of its gross credit exposure in the countries where it operates. We estimate
its operations as follows: Italy (45%), Germany (15%), U.K. (15%), France
(10%), and other European countries (15%). The industry risk score remains
unchanged at '4'.
We have also maintained our view of FGA Capital's "strong" capital and
earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate"
liquidity, as our criteria define these terms.
We consider that FGA Capital has "moderate" strategic importance for CASA
(Credit Agricole S.A.; A/Stable/A-1). However, given our 'BB-' long-term
rating on Fiat, we do not incorporate any uplift into our rating on FGA
Capital for parent support. This is because, according to our criteria, we
consider that FGA Capital, as a 50% "insulated" subsidiary of Fiat, cannot be
rated more than three notches above Fiat.
Outlook
The stable outlook mirrors that on Fiat. It also incorporates our view that
FGA Capital will remain an "insulated" subsidiary of Fiat and that we will
maintain the three-notch differential between our long-term rating on FGA
Capital and that on Fiat.
A weakening of FGA Capital's SACP, mainly owing to substantially worsening
asset quality or deteriorating economic and operating conditions in Italy,
would be compensated by the unused notch of extraordinary support deriving
from FGA's moderate strategic importance to CASA. As a result, we would not
automatically lower our rating on FGA Capital.
However, we would lower the rating if we no longer viewed FGA Capital as being
of "moderate" strategic importance to CASA. In addition, a substantial
weakening of the terms of the joint venture agreement and CASA's funding
provisions, which can be renewed starting in December 2014, would likely have
a negative effect on the ratings.
A positive rating action would mainly depend on an upgrade of Fiat.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3
SACP bbb-
Anchor bbb+
Business Position Weak (-3)
Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)
Support +1
GRE Support 0
Group Support +1
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors -1
Related Criteria And Research
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions,
Nov. 9, 2011
-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011
-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
-- Fiat Downgraded To 'BB-' On Weak European Performance And Rising
Consolidated Net Debt; Outlook Stable, April 26, 2012
Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed
To From
FGA Capital SpA
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3 BBB/Watch Neg/A-3
FGA Capital Ireland PLC
Senior Unsecured* BBB- BBB/Watch Neg
*Guaranteed by FGA Capital SpA.
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
(New York Ratings Team)