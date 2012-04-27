(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed FUCEREP's - Cooperativa de Ahorro y Credito (FUCEREP) ratings as follows: --Foreign and local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'; Outlook Stable --National long-term rating at 'BB+(uy)'; Outlook Positive; --Support rating at '5'; --Support Rating Floor at 'NF'. Fitch revised the Rating Outlook on FUCEREP's National Long-term rating to Positive from Stable given the positive trends in operating performance and business volume. Fitch expects that sustained improvement in FUCEREP's performance, underpinned by loan portfolio growth in the context of appropriate asset quality and solvency ratios, could lead to an upgrade in FUCEREP's National Long-term rating. Strong capitalization ratios, adequate liquidity, appropriate asset quality and reasonable performance support FUCEREP's ratings. Nevertheless, FUCEREP's ratings remained constrained by its small size, weak efficiency and low diversification by business line and by geographical region. FUCEREP's performance is supported by its strong net interest income and adequate asset quality. Although investment in management systems, human resources, and marketing pressured FUCEREP's operating profit for the last three fiscal years, the company's performance should improve in the short term underpinned by future loan growth and a decelerating increase in expenses. Credit risk is the issuer's main challenge. Asset quality ratios have consistently improved since 2007 due to more conservative lending policies and the favourable economic cycle. FUCEREP's past-due loan/total loan ratio reached a 5.94% at year-end 2011. Although this level is higher than the financial system's average of 2.4%, it is adequate considering the segments served by FUCEREP and the ample reserves cushion (156.3%). However, Fitch believes there are margins for improvement in the medium term. The loan portfolio has no significant concentration by amount with the largest 10 obligors accounting for 5.5% of the total loan portfolio. However, the portfolio is concentrated by product, with consumer/retail loans accounting for 82.2% of FUCEREP's total loans to non-financial sector, although these loans are diversified by economic activity. Resident deposits are the entity's main source of funding, in particular its savings product FONAE (45% of liabilities) and term deposits (52.6%). However, FUCEREP's deposit base is concentrated, as the 10 largest depositors accounted for 16.9% of total deposits. Liquidity is adequate. FUCEREP's capitalisation is strong relative to peers'. Fitch expects the Fitch Core Capital Ratio to decline in the medium term according to the expected increase in FUCEREP's risk weighted assets. Nevertheless, this ratio will likely remain high given the entity's improving financial performance and higher partner base. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)