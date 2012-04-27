(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'BBB' to Discover Financial Services' (Discover) $307.5 million of unsecured notes due April 2022 with a coupon of 5.2%. These new notes are being exchanged with an equal amount of existing 10.25% unsecured notes maturing July 2019. Fitch believes the exchange has been conducted in an effort to reduce Discover's cost of funding, given the attractive interest rate environment, and extend the maturity of the existing notes. The issuance is not expected to impact Discover's capitalization or funding profile. Fitch's current ratings on Discover are as follows: Discover Financial Services -- Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'; -- Short-term IDR 'F2'; -- Viability Rating 'bbb'; -- Senior debt 'BBB'; -- Support '5'; -- Support Floor 'NF'. Discover Bank -- Long-term IDR 'BBB'; -- Short-term IDR 'F2'; -- Viability Rating 'bbb'; -- Short-term Deposits 'F2'; -- Long-term Deposits 'BBB+'; -- Subordinated Debt 'BBB-'; -- Support '5'; -- Support Floor 'NF'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)