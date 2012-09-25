Overview
-- Netherlands-based packaging group Clondalkin Industries B.V.
(Clondalkin) is facing refinancing risk because its EUR300 million and $150
million senior secured floating-rate notes mature in December 2013.
-- Absent a refinancing, uses of liquidity will exceed sources in the
financial year ending Dec. 31, 2013. Consequently, we have revised our
assessment of Clondalkin's liquidity downward to "less than adequate" from
"adequate."
-- We are therefore revising our outlook on Clondalkin to negative from
stable and affirming our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating on the group.
-- The negative outlook reflects that there is scope for a downgrade if
Clondalkin does not address the refinancing risk by the end of the current
financial year.
Rating Action
On Sept. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Netherlands-based packaging group Clondalkin Industries B.V. (Clondalkin) to
negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our long-term corporate
credit rating on Clondalkin at 'B'.
In addition, we affirmed our issue rating on the senior secured revolving
credit facility (RCF) issued by Clondalkin Acquisition B.V. at 'BB', three
notches above the corporate credit rating on Clondalkin. The recovery rating
on this RCF is unchanged at '1+', indicating our expectation of full recovery
in the event of a payment default.
We also affirmed our issue rating on the EUR300 million and $150 million senior
secured floating-rate notes due December 2013, issued by Clondalkin
Acquisition, at 'B', in line with the corporate credit rating on Clondalkin.
The recovery rating on this debt is unchanged at '3', indicating our
expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in an event of payment default.
Finally, we affirmed our issue rating on the EUR170 million senior subordinated
notes due March 2014, issued by Clondalkin, at 'CCC+', two notches below the
corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on these notes is unchanged at
'6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in an event of
payment default.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view of refinancing risk associated with the
maturity of Clondalkin's EUR300 million and $150 million senior secured
floating-rate notes in December 2013. The outlook revision follows the
downward revision of our assessment of Clondalkin's liquidity to "less than
adequate" from "adequate," as our criteria define these terms, to reflect
that, absent a refinancing, Clondalkin's uses of liquidity will exceed its
sources in the financial year ending Dec. 31, 2013.
There is a possibility of a downgrade should Clondalkin not refinance its EUR300
million and $150 million senior secured notes at least 12 months before the
scheduled maturity date of December 2013. If Clondalkin does not address the
refinancing risk in a timely manner, we could revise our assessment of the
group's liquidity downward to "weak," in line with our criteria. Such a
reassessment could result in us lowering the long-term corporate credit rating
on Clondalkin to 'B-'.
We factor into our analysis the fact that Clondalkin is currently exploring
several refinancing options, including potentially raising funds from
disposals.
Despite weak macroeconomic conditions in Europe and challenging supply chain
conditions in North America, we forecast mid-single-digit revenue growth in
the year to Dec. 31, 2012, to about EUR970 million. Raw material price
volatility has put pressure on margins, but the group has a proven ability to
pass through costs to its customer base, albeit with a time lag. We therefore
anticipate that the group's adjusted EBITDA margin will be just less than 9%
in the year to Dec. 31, 2012.
Despite the challenging operating environment, Clondalkin remains strongly
cash flow generative. We forecast that the group will generate stable funds
from operations (FFO) of just less than EUR60 million in financial 2012, with
Standard & Poor's-adjusted FFO to debt of just more than 7% (or just more than
11% excluding shareholder loans of EUR301 million with accrued interest).
Liquidity
We assess Clondalkin's liquidity as "less than adequate" under our criteria.
Absent of any refinancing, uses of liquidity will exceed sources in financial
2013. This is the main driver of our downward revision of the liquidity
descriptor to "less than adequate" from "adequate" previously. We forecast
that sources of liquidity will exceed uses by more than 2x in financial 2012.
The company benefits from large recurring cash balances and stable cash flow
generation.
We forecast that Clondalkin's sources of liquidity for 2012 will consist of:
-- Surplus cash on the balance sheet of just less than EUR110 million,
after deducting EUR15 million required for day-to-day operations.
-- The undrawn RCF of EUR19 million maturing in September 2013.
-- Unadjusted FFO of just less than EUR60 million.
We anticipate that uses of liquidity will include:
-- Seasonal working capital requirements and cash outflows in the first
half of each year, followed by a reduction in the second half of the year. The
peak cash requirement is up to EUR40 million.
-- Capital expenditures of about EUR20 million-EUR25 million.
We do not anticipate any acquisitions or dividends.
Clondalkin's existing notes and credit facilities do not impose maintenance
financial covenants. The main limitation on additional indebtedness is an
EBITDA interest coverage ratio of above 2x, based on an incurrence test. We
believe that headroom under these covenants is likely to remain adequate over
the near to medium term. Clondalkin's main EUR19 million RCF, which expires in
2013, includes no material adverse-effect clause that would prevent Clondalkin
from drawing on it if required.
Recovery analysis
The issue rating on the senior secured EUR19 million RCF issued by Clondalkin
Acquisition, a wholly owned subsidiary of Clondalkin, is 'BB', three notches
above the corporate credit rating on the parent. The recovery rating on the
RCF is '1+', indicating our expectation of full recovery in the event of a
payment default.
The issue rating on the EUR300 million and $150 million senior secured
floating-rate notes due December 2013, also issued by Clondalkin Acquisition,
is 'B', in line with the corporate credit rating on Clondalkin. The recovery
rating on this debt is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%)
recovery in an event of payment default.
The issue rating on the EUR170 million senior subordinated notes due March 2014
issued by Clondalkin is 'CCC+', two notches below the 'B' corporate credit
rating. The recovery rating on these notes is '6', indicating our expectation
of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in an event of payment default. The weak
recovery prospects on the subordinated notes reflect the high level of
prior-ranking debt claims under our stressed valuation.
The recovery ratings on all the debt instruments reflect our going-concern
valuation of Clondalkin owing to its strong positions in a number of markets
and its modern asset base. To calculate recoveries, we simulate a payment
default. Under our simulation, a payment default is driven by the risk of
Clondalkin being unable to refinance the senior secured notes due in 2013 in a
timely fashion on the back of deteriorating operating performance. Under our
assumptions, we estimate the stressed enterprise value at about EUR318 million.
To estimate the stressed value of the group we use a blended multiple of 5x
EBITDA and apply a combination of discounted cash flow and market multiple
approaches.
The recovery ratings on the RCF and senior secured notes are supported by a
valuation on a going-concern basis with a comprehensive security package in
place. However, the RCF has priority ranking over the senior secured notes.
The recovery rating on the senior subordinated notes reflects their
subordination to the other debt facilities. We consider that the insolvency
regimes in Europe and North America are broadly favorable from a recovery
perspective.
Outlook
The negative outlook primarily reflects the possibility that we could lower
the long-term rating on Clondalkin to 'B-' if the group does not refinance its
senior secured floating-rate notes within 12 months of their maturity date.
There is also a possibility of a downgrade if deterioration in the
macroeconomic and financial environments in Western Europe and North America
significantly weakens Clondalkin's operating performance beyond our base-case
forecast. Such a weakening would entail a sustained deterioration in the
group's credit metrics.
We could revise the outlook to stable if Clondalkin completes the refinancing
of its senior secured floating-rate notes, and if its operating performance
does not deteriorate significantly beyond our base-case projections. An
upgrade is unlikely in the near to medium term considering the group's highly
leveraged capital structure and refinancing risk.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Clondalkin Industries B.V.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/-- B/Stable/--
Subordinated Debt CCC+ CCC+
Recovery Rating 6 6
Clondalkin Acquisition B.V.
Revolving Credit Facility* BB BB
Recovery Rating 1+ 1+
Senior Secured Debt* B B
Recovery Rating 3 3
*Guaranteed by Clondalkin Industries B.V.
