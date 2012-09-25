Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fiat and PSA Compared With Ford and GMSept 25 - Fitch Ratings has identified several similarities between Peugeot S.A. (PSA, 'BB-'/Negative) and Fiat S.p.A ('BB'/Negative) since 2008, and the US manufacturers, downgraded gradually from 'BB+' to the 'B' category in 2005-2006 and then to 'CCC' in 2008. GM was further downgraded to 'D' in June 2009. However, the agency also sees some key differences, notably in the magnitude of the deterioration, which currently support Fiat's and PSA's ratings in the 'BB' category. The effect of Fiat's and PSA's recent actions on revenue and costs will be positive in the medium term. However, a lack of improvement in profitability and cash generation in 2013 and 2014 leading to further significant negative FCF in 2014 could increase the similarity with Ford's and GM's cash burn in 2005-2008 and trigger further downgrades to the 'B' rating category. In particular, this could come from further downward revisions to already poor vehicle sales projections and pricing in Europe, and if non-European markets also weaken. The full report, entitled "Fiat and PSA Compared With Ford and GM in 2005-2008", analyses the numerous similarities between Fiat and PSA, and Ford and GM in 2005-2008, including the material fall in their domestic market shares, their unfavourable product positioning and structurally weak cost structure, as well as the deterioration of their financial profiles. The report also details the main differences between the groups, in particular the smaller extent of deterioration of their key credit metrics, and how this still supports the current ratings. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.