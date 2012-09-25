Sept 25 - The credit default swap (CDS) and bond markets price Mexico's credit risk as if the country were rated 'A' or 'A+', according to a report just published on RatingsDirect. Yet, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has rated the Mexican sovereign's foreign currency debt 'BBB/Stable' since December 2009. Since then, as we expected, the Calderon administration has implemented no additional, concrete policies to improve Mexico's medium-term fiscal outlook or growth dynamics in any meaningful way. (Watch the related CreditMatters TV segment of "Capital Markets Update," dated Sept. 21, 2012.) According to "Mexico's Tight Sovereign Credit Spreads Belie Standard & Poor's 'BBB' Rating," the country's real GDP has rebounded from its sharp decline in 2009, and last year's real GDP growth rate was a solid 3.5% to 4% despite global economic uncertainty. However, that is slow by emerging-market standards, and the fiscal accounts remain weaker than they were before the recession, even with the high oil prices. In addition, it is unknown how quickly--or even if--the incoming administration will be able to negotiate across party lines to advance substantive reforms. Nonetheless, credit market investors seem to be taking a bullish view. The markets have been extremely volatile for the past three years, pricing the country's risk as low as 'BB+' and has high as 'AA-', but this pricing likely reflects investor demand for something less exposed to Europe. Our rating, on the other hand, which has been stable since late 2009, reflects Mexico's credit fundamentals and our opinion of where they are heading. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.