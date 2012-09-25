Overview
-- We expect U.S.-based Atrium Cos. Inc.'s covenant headroom to tighten
significantly over the next 12 months because of weaker-than-expected
operating performance.
-- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the aluminum and vinyl
window and door manufacturer and the issue-level rating on the company's $185
million term loan to 'CCC+' from 'B-'.
-- The ratings were placed on CreditWatch with negative implications to
reflect the potential for a further downgrade if covenant pressures are not
resolved over the next three months.
Rating Action
On Sept. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on Dallas-based Atrium Cos. Inc. to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. In
addition, we lowered our issue-level rating on Atrium's $185 million term loan
to 'CCC+' (same as the corporate credit rating) from 'B-'. The recovery rating
remains '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery
in the event of payment default.
At the same time, we placed all the ratings on CreditWatch with negative
implications. This means we could lower or affirm the ratings following the
completion of our review.
Rationale
The downgrade and CreditWatch placement primarily reflect our assessment of
the deterioration in the company's liquidity position due to
weaker-than-expected demand for replacement windows and doors and tightening
covenants. We estimate that headroom under its senior secured leverage
covenant is likely to remain below 10% into 2013 because of weaker than
previously anticipated EBITDA. In addition, this covenant tightens to 5.75x on
Oct. 1, 2012, and to 5.5x on Jan. 1, 2013, from the current 6x. We now view
Atrium's liquidity position to be less than adequate given mounting covenant
pressure.
The corporate credit rating on Atrium also reflects what Standard & Poor's
considers to be its "highly leveraged" financial risk and its "vulnerable"
business risk. Risks include a double-digit debt to EBITDA ratio as of June
30, 2012, and the company's presence in the highly competitive and fragmented
windows industry and its exposure to volatile raw material costs, especially
resin and aluminum.
CreditWatch
In resolving the CreditWatch listing we will meet with management and assess
its plans to enhance liquidity and obtain covenant relief.
We could affirm the ratings if the company successfully negotiates covenant
relief or if covenant pressures are eased by other means, such as an equity
infusion by the company's owners. We would lower our rating if these efforts
are not successful and a covenant default appears likely.
Ratings List
Downgraded; Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative
To From
Atrium Cos. Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating CCC+/Watch Neg/-- B-/Negative/--
Senior Secured CCC+/Watch Neg B-
Recovery Rating 3 3
