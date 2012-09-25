Overview
-- U.S. TV broadcaster Bonten Media Group is facing increased refinancing
and liquidity risks. We believe the company will be unable to repay its senior
secured revolving credit facility due May 31, 2013, make its interest payments
on its toggle notes on June 1, 2013 from cash balances, and maintain adequate
liquidity.
-- Since, in our opinion, Bonten's near-term refinancing and liquidity
risk has increased due to the passage of time, we are lowering our long-term
corporate credit ratings on the company and are taking several rating actions
on its debt issues.
-- We downgraded the company to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'.
-- The negative rating outlook reflects our concern that Bonten could
have difficulty maintaining sufficient operating momentum and liquidity to
address its 2013 debt maturity.
Rating Action
On Sept. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate
credit rating on New York City-based TV broadcaster Bonten Media Group Inc. to
'CCC' from 'CCC+'. The rating outlook is negative.
In conjunction with the downgrade, we raised our issue-level rating on the
company's senior secured credit facility to 'B-' (two notches higher than the
'CCC' corporate credit rating) from 'CCC+'. We also revised the recovery
rating on the notes to '1' from '3'. The '1' recovery rating indicates our
expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery for secured credit facility
lenders in the event of a payment. The upgrade reflects an increase in our
estimated default-level recovery valuation given the company's good
performance and our expectations that industry core revenue trends and sales
multiples will remain stable in the near term.
In addition, we lowered our issue-level rating on Bonten's 9% subordinated
toggle notes due 2015 to 'CC' (two notches lower than the corporate credit
rating) from 'CCC-'. The recovery rating remains '6', indicating our
expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery for subordinated noteholders in
the event of a payment default.
Rationale
Standard & Poor's rating on Bonten reflects the company's extremely high
leverage and "weak" liquidity. Bonten has high debt service requirements and
near-term debt refunding needs for its revolving credit facility, which is
almost fully drawn as of June 30, 2012 and matures on May 31, 2013. These
factors underpin our "highly leveraged" financial risk profile assessment of
the company. Our rating on Bonten also reflects our assessment of its business
risk profile as "vulnerable," because of its small TV station portfolio, and
significant revenue concentration (about 64% of fiscal 2011 revenues) in
Tri-Cities (Tennessee/Virginia) and Greenville, N.C.
Bonten's lease-adjusted debt to average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA of 10.5x
is significantly greater than, but broadly in line with, the financial risk
indicative threshold of greater than the 5.0x we associate with a highly
leveraged financial risk profile. Our negative rating outlook reflects our
view that liquidity will remain weak because Bonten's EBITDA barely exceeds
its cash interest requirements in nonelection years at about 1.2x, and
refinancing risk is high, with the revolving credit facility maturity in June
2013.
Bonten operates 12 primary and 19 digital multicast stations in eight small
and midsize markets, ranging in size from No. 96 (Tri-Cities,
Tennessee-Virginia) to No. 197 (San Angelo, Texas). Small markets typically
attract modest levels of national advertising and are exposed to the
fluctuating health of local advertisers. Bonten has the smallest, narrowest
station portfolio of the local TV broadcasters that we rate. Station
affiliations are somewhat diverse: Most are affiliated with NBC, ABC, or Fox.
News rankings are good; most rank No. 1 or No. 2 in news in their respective
markets.
Under our base-case scenario for 2012, we expect ad revenue to grow by more
than 15%, reflecting the return of significant political advertising, Olympics
advertising at the company's NBC affiliates, and low-single-digit percent core
ad revenue growth. Assuming low-single-digit percent expense growth, we see
EBITDA increasing at a high-30% rate and the EBITDA margin increasing to above
35%. For 2013, we expect revenues to decline at a low-double-digit percent
rate, leading to about a 35% drop in EBITDA in the absence of political and
Olympics ad revenue and with a modest increase in retransmission fees paid to
the networks.
In the second quarter of 2012, revenue grew 24% year over year because of 9%
core ad revenue growth and sharp increases in political ad revenues and
retransmission fees from carriage contracts renewed at year-end 2011. For the
12 months ended June 30, 2012, the EBITDA margin was up, at 31.7% from 27.4%
in the same period of 2011. Lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of total interest
was very thin at 1.3x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012. Bonten is
required to make cash interest payments on the pay-in-kind (PIK) senior
subordinated toggle notes. Using the toggle feature to pay interest in kind
saved Bonten a significant amount of cash over the past three years, but
future mandatory cash interest payments will place further stress on the
company's liquidity. This was also reflected by the drastic decline in the
company's conversion of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow for the 12 months
ended June 30, 2012, which fell to 8%, from 66%, a year ago. As of June 30,
2012, lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA was high at 9.5x, and we do not expect the
company to be able to reduce its leverage to a manageable level over the
near-to-intermediate term. Our 2012 base trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA and
trailing-eight-quarter interest coverage estimates are 9.5x and 1.39x,
respectively.
Liquidity
We expect Bonten to use cash balances to meet the cash interest payments on
its toggle notes in 2012. However, it faces refinancing risk on May 31, 2013,
when its revolving credit facility matures. We expect any debt refinancing may
increase the current interest rate margin by as much as 3% to 4% from the
current low rate of LIBOR plus 2.5%, jeopardizing liquidity. Although the
company will benefit from the termination of interest rate hedges in 2014, we
estimate that interest coverage will remain thin in nonelection years and the
company's liquidity position will remain vulnerable to sudden declines in
aggregate advertising revenues.
Based on our criteria, we regard Bonten's liquidity profile as weak. Our
assessment of its liquidity profile incorporates the following factors and
assumptions:
-- Although we expect EBITDA to increase in 2012, we also expect
liquidity sources will be significantly strained because of mandatory cash
interest payments on its toggle notes.
-- The company had a 27% EBITDA cushion of compliance against its senior
leverage covenant as of June 30, 2012. We expect covenant headroom to improve
modestly in the near term because the ratio is calculated on an average
trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA basis, and we are assuming that EBITDA in the
next few quarters will be higher than in the corresponding quarters two years
ago.
-- We do not believe the company's financial position is strong enough to
be able to absorb high-impact, low-probability events, or even relatively
modest negative departures from expected performance.
-- The company faces refinancing risk with regard to its revolving credit
facility, which matures in June 2013.
The June 30, 2012 cash balance of $13.7 million is the company's primary
source of liquidity. The $15 million revolving credit facility remains almost
fully drawn, with only minimal availability.
For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, discretionary cash flow had dwindled to
$1.4 million from $9.1 million one year ago. We expect discretionary cash flow
to improve to about $5 million in 2012 and decline sharply or even turn
negative in 2013.
The term loan contains no financial covenants on the term loan, but there is a
4.75x maximum senior secured debt-to-EBITDA covenant governing the use of more
than $3.5 million on the revolving credit facility. As of June 30, 2012, the
company had a 27% EBITDA cushion of compliance with its senior secured
leverage covenant. The covenant is calculated on an average
trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA basis and also allows the company to deduct up
to $5 million of cash from its debt. The cushion of compliance has been
improving over the past year as the extremely low EBITDA quarters in the
recession of 2009 have rolled off.
Outlook
The negative rating outlook reflects our concern that Bonten could have
difficulty maintaining sufficient operating momentum and liquidity to address
its 2013 debt maturity. A revision to stable or an upgrade, neither or which
we regard as likely, would require that the company address its near-term
maturities with a minimal increase in borrowing spread, demonstrate its
ability to restore liquidity by improving its cash flow--especially in
nonelection years--and communicate and implement a credible plan that reduces
its excessively high debt leverage.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Bonten Media Group Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating CCC/Negative/-- CCC+/Negative/--
Bonten Media Group Inc.
Subordinated CC CCC-
Recovery Rating 6 6
Upgraded; Recovery Ratings Revised
To From
Bonten Media Group Inc.
Senior Secured B- CCC+
Recovery Rating 1 3
