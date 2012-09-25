Sept 25 - On the effective date of Oct. 5, 2012, Fitch Ratings will confirm the 'F1' rating assigned to the City of San Antonio (the city) water system commercial paper notes, series A and assign a short-term rating of 'F1+' to the City of San Antonio water system commercial paper notes, series B. The rating actions are in connection with (i) the substitution of the current revolving credit agreement (RCA) provided severally by State Street Bank and Trust Company ('A+/F1+', Stable Outlook); U.S. Bank National Association ('AA-/F1+', Stable Outlook); and Bank of America, N.A. ('A/F1', Stable Outlook ) with a RCA to be provided by the Bank of Toyko-Mitsubishi UFJ, LTD., acting through its New York Branch (BTM, 'A-/F1', Stable Outlook) and (ii) the authorization under the Second Amended and Restated Ordinance of an additional series of commercial paper notes to be supported by a RCA issued by Wells Fargo Bank, National Association (Wells, rated 'AA-/F1+, Stable Outlook) and designated as series B. Effective Oct. 5, 2012, the 'F1' rating on the series A notes will be confirmed based on: (i) the external support of the $250,000,000 RCA to be provided by BTM which provides coverage for the principal amount of the series A notes and (ii) the internal liquidity support of the city which is obligated to pay interest due on maturity dates of the series A notes. On the same date, Fitch will assign a short-term rating of 'F1+' to the Series B notes based on: (i) the external support of the $150,000,000 RCA provided by Wells Fargo Bank, National Association (Wells, rated 'AA-/F1+', Stable Outlook) which provides coverage for the principal amount of the series B notes and (ii) the internal liquidity support of the city which is obligated to pay interest due on maturity dates of the series B notes. The 'F1' rating assigned to the series A notes and the 'F1+' rating assigned to the series B notes will expire on the earlier of Oct. 5, 2015, the expiration date of each of the RCAs, unless such date is extended, or any prior termination of the related RCA. The rating assigned to each series of notes may be adjusted upward or downward in conjunction with the long-term rating of junior lien revenue bonds of the city's water system currently rated 'AA' by Fitch or the short-term rating of the related bank. For more information on the long-term rating see Fitch's press release dated Aug. 16, 2012 and available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. J.P. Morgan Securities Inc., Goldman, Sachs & Co. and Ramirez and Co., Inc. continue to be the dealers for the notes. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria', Feb. 8, 2012; --'Rating Guidelines for Commercial Paper Note Programs Issued with External Support', March 19, 2012. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria Rating Guidelines for Commercial Paper Note Programs Issued with External Support