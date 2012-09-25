Sept 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'B'
issue rating and '5' recovery rating to Atlas Pipeline Partners L.P.'s
$300 million senior unsecured notes offering. The partnership intends to use
proceeds to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility. Atlas is a
midstream energy partnership that specializes in natural gas gathering and
processing, and the transportation of natural gas liquids. Our corporate credit
rating on Atlas is 'B+', and the outlook is stable. As of June 30, 2012, Atlas
had about $713 million in debt, a debt to EBITDA ratio of about 4x, and adequate
liquidity.
RATINGS LIST
Atlas Pipeline Partners L.P.
Corp. credit rating B+/Stable/--
New Rating
$300 mil. senior unsecured notes B
Recovery rating 5
