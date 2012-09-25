Sept 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AAA' PSF rating and an 'A+'
underlying rating to the following Eagle Mountain-Saginaw Independent School
District, Texas (the district) unlimited tax (ULT) bonds:
--$9.36 million ULT refunding bonds, series 2012-A;
--$10 million ULT school building bonds, series 2012-B.
The 'AAA' rating is based on a guarantee provided by the Texas Permanent School
Fund (bond guarantee program rated 'AAA' by Fitch). The bonds are expected to
price via negotiated sale the week of Oct. 1, 2012 (pending market conditions).
Proceeds of series 2012-A will be used to refund a portion of the district's
outstanding obligations; series 2012-B will be used to fund facility
improvements.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following rating for the district:
--$500 million ULT bonds at 'A+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by revenues from an unlimited tax levied against all
taxable property within the district. With the exception of series 2005-A and
series 2010D, the district's bonds are secured further by the PSF guaranty.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
FINANCIAL PRESSURES: The district achieved satisfactory financial performance
throughout its history of rapid enrollment growth and successfully navigated
state funding cuts in the current biennium. However, the board recently declared
financial exigency to explore additional cost cutting and revenue enhancement
options given the likelihood of additional reductions in state funding.
HIGH DEBT/LIMITED CAPACITY: The district's overall debt (including overlapping
debt) is high but not atypical for fast-growth Texas school districts. The
district is completing a sizable construction program that will provide excess
capacity for at least several years based on current demographic projections.
Although the debt service fund tax rate is at the statutory ceiling for new debt
issuance, management does not anticipate issuing new debt in the near term.
STABLE ECONOMY: The district's economy is anchored in manufacturing and
commerce. Historically strong tax base growth has flattened with the recession,
but the district continues to attract new business entrants given its strategic
location just north of Fort Worth. Education and medical sectors provide a
stabilizing influence to the district's moderate oil & gas industry exposure.
STRONG DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE: Income and wealth measures compare favorably to
state and national averages, fueled by steady regional job growth. Top employers
represent the airline and defense industries, as well as government, education
and health service sectors.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
IMPROVED / DIMINISHED FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: Increased financial flexibility
demonstrated by growing general fund balances and debt capacity could lead to
positive rating action. Negative rating action could result from materially
lower reserves or an inability to issue debt when needed.
CREDIT PROFILE
DALLAS-FORT WORTH METRO DISTRICT
Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD is located in Tarrant County, approximately seven
miles from the center of Fort Worth, and includes the northernmost portion of
the city, as well as the cities of Saginaw and Blue Mound. The region's
traditional agricultural and mineral-based economy has diversified over time to
include aerospace, food and beverage, mobile home, auto assembly and medical
industries. The tax base tripled over the past 12 years as economic activity
expanded from Dallas Fort-Worth, spawning a housing boom. The district's
population doubled over the same period but has since slowed to a healthy, but
more manageable rate.
Taxable assessed value (TAV) dipped by 6.2% in fiscal 2011 from $6.49 billion to
$6.1 billion as revaluations placed pressure on existing property values. TAV
has stabilized at this level over the past two years due to lower gas
prices/reduced mineral values offsetting modest gains in residential, commercial
and industrial values. Management expects that receipt of a foreign trade zone
designation, proximity to the Fort Worth Alliance (industrial) airport, and
ongoing transportation improvements will continue to attract new business to the
district. Fitch considers this projection reasonable based on the size and
resiliency of the regional economy and recent trends.
SOUND FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT
The district budgets conservatively and has registered strong financial
performance despite rapid enrollment growth; reserves are healthy. A $1.4
million net operating surplus brought the fiscal 2011 unrestricted general funds
to $25.5 million, representing 21.7% of spending and transfers out.
The district expects to achieve break-even fiscal 2012 results despite an $8.5
million loss in state funding. However, it heads into fiscal 2013 with a
board-approved $2.6 million budget deficit despite cost savings from attrition,
retirements, suspended cost of living adjustments, increased class sizes, and
utility and supply cost reductions. The fiscal 2013 budget includes operating
costs for the district's new high school, loss of one-time grant monies and the
additional loss of $2.5 million in state funding.
DECLARATION OF FINANCIAL EXIGENCY
The district board declared a state of financial exigency on Sept. 17, 2012 to
position the district for additional spending reductions in the event of further
state funding cuts. A declaration of financial exigency gives the district
flexibility to manage cost reductions that are otherwise not available. The
district does not anticipate layoffs during fiscal 2013, but staffing cuts in
future years are likely. Management reports that it will continue with efforts
to reduce costs prior to seeking an increase in its operating tax rate
(currently at $1.04 per $100 of TAV) through a tax ratification election.
LIMITED BORROWING CAPACITY
Overall debt of $8,768 per capita (9.4% of market value) is high and
amortization is slow, with less than 25% of debt scheduled for repayment in the
next 10 years. The series 2012-B bonds will provide funding to complete the
district's current construction program, which includes a newly opened high
school. The district's debt service tax rate of $0.50 per $100 of TAV is at the
statutory cap for new debt issuance, severely limiting the district's ability to
borrow. However, management does not expect to issue new debt for several years
given current campus capacity and enrollment projections. Future borrowings also
will hinge on resumption of TAV growth.
The district's pension liabilities are limited to its participation in the state
pension plan administered by the Teachers Retirement System of Texas (TRS). The
district's annual contribution to TRS is determined by state law, as is the
contribution for the state-run post-employment benefit healthcare plan.
Including debt service, pension and other post-employment benefit contributions,
payments on long-term liabilities are moderate at 23% of fiscal 2011 general
fund expenditures and transfers out.
STRONG DEMOGRAPHICS
The district's median household income represents 139% of the Texas and 133% of
the U.S. average, with a poverty rate less than half of the state and national
levels. The City of Fort Worth unemployment rate of 7.6% as of June 2012 matches
that of the state and compares favorably to the U.S. level of 8.4%. Top
employers include American Airlines, Texas Health Resources, Lockhead Martin,
NAS Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base, UT Arlington, Cook Children's Health Care
System, school districts and the City of Fort Worth. Management reports several
commercial projects either planned or underway in the district, and cites
ongoing highway construction in the area and available land as reasons to
anticipate additional development over the near and medium term.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported
Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from
Creditscope, University Financial Associates, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index,
IHS Global Insight, Zillow.com, National Association of Realtors.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', Aug. 14, 2012;
--'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', Aug. 14, 2012.
