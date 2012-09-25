Sept 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AAA' PSF rating and an 'A+' underlying rating to the following Eagle Mountain-Saginaw Independent School District, Texas (the district) unlimited tax (ULT) bonds: --$9.36 million ULT refunding bonds, series 2012-A; --$10 million ULT school building bonds, series 2012-B. The 'AAA' rating is based on a guarantee provided by the Texas Permanent School Fund (bond guarantee program rated 'AAA' by Fitch). The bonds are expected to price via negotiated sale the week of Oct. 1, 2012 (pending market conditions). Proceeds of series 2012-A will be used to refund a portion of the district's outstanding obligations; series 2012-B will be used to fund facility improvements. In addition, Fitch affirms the following rating for the district: --$500 million ULT bonds at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by revenues from an unlimited tax levied against all taxable property within the district. With the exception of series 2005-A and series 2010D, the district's bonds are secured further by the PSF guaranty. KEY RATING DRIVERS FINANCIAL PRESSURES: The district achieved satisfactory financial performance throughout its history of rapid enrollment growth and successfully navigated state funding cuts in the current biennium. However, the board recently declared financial exigency to explore additional cost cutting and revenue enhancement options given the likelihood of additional reductions in state funding. HIGH DEBT/LIMITED CAPACITY: The district's overall debt (including overlapping debt) is high but not atypical for fast-growth Texas school districts. The district is completing a sizable construction program that will provide excess capacity for at least several years based on current demographic projections. Although the debt service fund tax rate is at the statutory ceiling for new debt issuance, management does not anticipate issuing new debt in the near term. STABLE ECONOMY: The district's economy is anchored in manufacturing and commerce. Historically strong tax base growth has flattened with the recession, but the district continues to attract new business entrants given its strategic location just north of Fort Worth. Education and medical sectors provide a stabilizing influence to the district's moderate oil & gas industry exposure. STRONG DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE: Income and wealth measures compare favorably to state and national averages, fueled by steady regional job growth. Top employers represent the airline and defense industries, as well as government, education and health service sectors. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION IMPROVED / DIMINISHED FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: Increased financial flexibility demonstrated by growing general fund balances and debt capacity could lead to positive rating action. Negative rating action could result from materially lower reserves or an inability to issue debt when needed. CREDIT PROFILE DALLAS-FORT WORTH METRO DISTRICT Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD is located in Tarrant County, approximately seven miles from the center of Fort Worth, and includes the northernmost portion of the city, as well as the cities of Saginaw and Blue Mound. The region's traditional agricultural and mineral-based economy has diversified over time to include aerospace, food and beverage, mobile home, auto assembly and medical industries. The tax base tripled over the past 12 years as economic activity expanded from Dallas Fort-Worth, spawning a housing boom. The district's population doubled over the same period but has since slowed to a healthy, but more manageable rate. Taxable assessed value (TAV) dipped by 6.2% in fiscal 2011 from $6.49 billion to $6.1 billion as revaluations placed pressure on existing property values. TAV has stabilized at this level over the past two years due to lower gas prices/reduced mineral values offsetting modest gains in residential, commercial and industrial values. Management expects that receipt of a foreign trade zone designation, proximity to the Fort Worth Alliance (industrial) airport, and ongoing transportation improvements will continue to attract new business to the district. Fitch considers this projection reasonable based on the size and resiliency of the regional economy and recent trends. SOUND FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT The district budgets conservatively and has registered strong financial performance despite rapid enrollment growth; reserves are healthy. A $1.4 million net operating surplus brought the fiscal 2011 unrestricted general funds to $25.5 million, representing 21.7% of spending and transfers out. The district expects to achieve break-even fiscal 2012 results despite an $8.5 million loss in state funding. However, it heads into fiscal 2013 with a board-approved $2.6 million budget deficit despite cost savings from attrition, retirements, suspended cost of living adjustments, increased class sizes, and utility and supply cost reductions. The fiscal 2013 budget includes operating costs for the district's new high school, loss of one-time grant monies and the additional loss of $2.5 million in state funding. DECLARATION OF FINANCIAL EXIGENCY The district board declared a state of financial exigency on Sept. 17, 2012 to position the district for additional spending reductions in the event of further state funding cuts. A declaration of financial exigency gives the district flexibility to manage cost reductions that are otherwise not available. The district does not anticipate layoffs during fiscal 2013, but staffing cuts in future years are likely. Management reports that it will continue with efforts to reduce costs prior to seeking an increase in its operating tax rate (currently at $1.04 per $100 of TAV) through a tax ratification election. LIMITED BORROWING CAPACITY Overall debt of $8,768 per capita (9.4% of market value) is high and amortization is slow, with less than 25% of debt scheduled for repayment in the next 10 years. The series 2012-B bonds will provide funding to complete the district's current construction program, which includes a newly opened high school. The district's debt service tax rate of $0.50 per $100 of TAV is at the statutory cap for new debt issuance, severely limiting the district's ability to borrow. However, management does not expect to issue new debt for several years given current campus capacity and enrollment projections. Future borrowings also will hinge on resumption of TAV growth. The district's pension liabilities are limited to its participation in the state pension plan administered by the Teachers Retirement System of Texas (TRS). The district's annual contribution to TRS is determined by state law, as is the contribution for the state-run post-employment benefit healthcare plan. Including debt service, pension and other post-employment benefit contributions, payments on long-term liabilities are moderate at 23% of fiscal 2011 general fund expenditures and transfers out. STRONG DEMOGRAPHICS The district's median household income represents 139% of the Texas and 133% of the U.S. average, with a poverty rate less than half of the state and national levels. The City of Fort Worth unemployment rate of 7.6% as of June 2012 matches that of the state and compares favorably to the U.S. level of 8.4%. Top employers include American Airlines, Texas Health Resources, Lockhead Martin, NAS Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base, UT Arlington, Cook Children's Health Care System, school districts and the City of Fort Worth. Management reports several commercial projects either planned or underway in the district, and cites ongoing highway construction in the area and available land as reasons to anticipate additional development over the near and medium term. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. 