(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Tenet Healthcare Corp.'s senior secured and senior unsecured debt remain unchanged following a $141 million add-on to the company's 6.25% senior secured notes due 2018, and a $150 million add-on to its 8% senior notes due 2020. The issue-level rating on the senior secured notes is 'BB-' (two notches above our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company) with a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. The issue-level rating on the senior notes is 'CCC+' (two notches lower than the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. These add-ons would bring the total size of this senior secured issue to $1.04 billion and the size of this senior note to $750 million. The company plans to use proceeds from the notes to repay about $299 million of its outstanding 7% mandatory convertible preferred stock. Since we already consider the preferred stock as debt according to our criteria, these add-ons do not change the amount of debt we consider in our analysis. The corporate credit rating on Tenet is 'B' and the rating outlook is stable. The rating reflects our assessment of Tenet's financial risk profile as "aggressive" and its business risk profile as "weak." Our assessment of Tenet's financial risk profile as aggressive reflects debt to EBITDA of about 4.6x and our view that Tenet's limited upside earnings potential and weak cash flow may limit debt reduction. Further contributing to this expectation is the company's share repurchase activity in the absence of any appreciable cash flow which suggests it may not be committed to further improvement its financial risk profile. Our assessment of Tenet's business risk profile as weak reflects its relatively sizable portfolio of 50 hospitals but also considers the risks of uncertain reimbursement, significant uncompensated care, relatively weak patient volume trends, and concentration in certain markets, many of which are competitive. At the same time, we believe weak economic conditions will continue to exert pressure on Tenet's payor mix, limiting its ability to improve its EBITDA margins much beyond the current mid-12% area. (For the latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's summary analysis on Tenet, published Jan. 18, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology,April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Tenet Healthcare Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- Senior Secured $1.04 bil 6.25% nts due 2018 BB-

Recovery Rating 1 Senior Unsecured $750 mil 8% senior notes due 2020 CCC+

Recovery Rating 6 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)