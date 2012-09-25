Sept 25 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Council of Europe Development Bank's
(CEB) Long-Term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating ('IDR') to 'AA+' from
'AAA' and removed it from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook for the
Long-Term IDR is Stable. Fitch has affirmed the Short-Term IDR at 'F1+'. The
agency placed CEB on RWN on 19 December 2011 and maintained the RWN on 12 June
2012.
The downgrade primarily reflects weaker capitalisation compared to peers
together with a weakening of the CEB's asset quality due to the multi-notch
downgrades of several borrowing countries in the European Union (EU) in 2012, in
particular Spain ('BBB'/Negative), Italy ('A-'/Negative) and Cyprus
('BB+'/Negative).
Although CEB had no impaired loans as of end-August 2012 and has never written
off any loan, its asset quality is on a potentially declining trend. The average
rating of its loan portfolio has decreased to 'BBB+' as of end-August 2012, from
'A-' at end-2011. In addition, the quality of its liquid assets held in treasury
securities has markedly declined in 2012. Securities and bank placements rated
'AA-' or higher represented 54.2% of total investments at end-August 2012,
compared with 74.6% at end-2011.
However, the bank's capitalisation has not been strengthened in response to this
heightened risk profile, and its equity to asset ratio, which stood at 8.1% at
end-2011, is the lowest among the multilateral development banks (MDB) rated by
Fitch. In contrast to most MDBs, CEB's shareholders did not increase the bank's
paid-in capital: the capital increase launched in 2011 consisted entirely of
callable capital. Although management is committed to stabilising the loan
portfolio at its current level (around EUR13bn), Fitch considers that CEB's
capitalisation is no longer consistent with a 'AAA' rating.
CEB's substantial exposure to eurozone countries facing financial difficulties
is becoming a key source of risk. As of end-August 2012, the exposure to Spain
(sovereign loans and bonds, local authorities and banks) was equivalent to 75.1%
of the bank's equity. Exposure to Italy and Portugal ('BB+'/Negative)
represented 45.1% and 31.9% of equity respectively. CEB also has a large
exposure to Hungary ('BB+'/Negative, 55.5% of equity), almost entirely
comprising sovereign loans, and to Cyprus (28.6%).
So far, this portfolio has been performing well and the bank has been protected
by its preferred creditor status (PCS), which ensures it will not participate in
sovereign loan rescheduling and will have priority over private creditors in
case of a sovereign default. PCS was successfully tested in 2011. CEB did not
participate in the restructuring of Greek sovereign debt, and no arrears have
been recorded on its loans to the Greek government, which represented 4.8% of
equity at end-August 2012.
Risk management constitutes a key rating strength for the bank. Capital
adequacy, liquidity, and credit risk are carefully monitored through a prudent
risk-management framework, based on self-imposed prudential ratios and limits.
The bank's liquidity is excellent compared to peers. However, following the
downgrade of several borrowers, the limit for the risk asset coverage ratio was
breached in 2011. This did not trigger an immediate response from management,
which indicates that, albeit conservative, these limits do not act as a
constraint.
The ability of some member states to provide support to CEB has significantly
weakened in the past two years, as a result of the downgrade of several large
shareholders, in particular Italy and Spain, which own 17.0% and 11.1% of the
capital respectively at end-August 2012. As a consequence, the average rating of
shareholders had declined to 'A+' as of end-August 2012 from 'AA-' at end-2011
and 'AA' at end-2009. The share of callable capital subscribed by countries
rated 'AA-' or higher is also on a declining trend: it stood at 47.8% at
end-August 2012, compared with 63.5% at end-2011 and 77.0% at end-2010. Hence,
in line with Fitch's methodology, CEB's rating is not currently driven by
support from shareholders, but rather by intrinsic factors.
Further pressure on the rating would arise as a consequence of additional
downgrades of large borrowers, which would likely induce a marked deterioration
in asset quality. Also, a modification of the bank's strategy, leading to a
higher rate of growth in lending, would exert downward pressure on the ratings.
Efforts to strengthen the capital base of the bank would have a positive impact
on its credit quality.
The CEB is an MDB established in 1956 by members of the Council of Europe, a
47-member organisation founded in 1949. Its mission is to provide low-cost
financing through loans and guarantees to its member states for social,
environmental and educational purposes. Based in Paris, France, it employed 175
staff at end-2011.
