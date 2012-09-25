Overview -- Olympus Partners will acquire U.S.-based event hospitality services provider Centerplate Inc., funding the estimated $551 million transaction with new debt issuance, including a proposed $342 million senior secured credit facility and $115 million mezzanine debt. -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on Centerplate. -- We are also assigning a 'B+' issue-level rating on the proposed senior secured credit facility, with a '2' recovery rating. -- Our stable outlook reflects our view that credit metrics will remain relatively steady over the next year, given the company's multiyear contract schedule. Rating Action On Sept. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' corporate credit rating on Spartanburg, S.C.-based Centerplate Inc. The outlook is stable. We also assigned our 'B+' issue-level rating to the company's proposed $342 million five to six year senior secured debt, consisting of a $75 million revolving credit facility due 2017 and a $267 million term loan due 2018. The recovery rating on this debt is '2', indicating our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The ratings are subject to review upon receipt of final information. Rationale The ratings on Centerplate reflect our view that the company will continue to have a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, given its debt-heavy capital structure and aggressive financial policy following Olympus Partners' acquisition of the company. The company plans to fund a $342 million senior credit facility (consisting of a $75 million five-year revolving credit facility and $267 million six-year term loan) and $115 million mezzanine debt (not rated). The ratings also reflect our view of a "weak" business risk profile, based on the low-value-added (particularly for sports facilities) and cyclical nature of demand for the company's services, in addition to a very competitive operating environment. We estimate the company's pro forma adjusted debt-to-EBITDA leverage is high and increases to about 5.8x after the transaction, from 4.2x as of July 3, 2012. We expect EBITDA interest coverage to improve to about 2.0x from about 1.7x because of the lower-priced proposed debt, and estimate the ratio of adjusted free operating cash flow to total debt will be weak at about 5%. Although total capital expenditures, to some extent, are discretionary, a reduction in "contract-right" acquisition payments (upfront payments after signing the contract agreement) could enhance cash flow but may weaken revenue. We consider contract-right acquisition payments as a capital expenditure that amortizes over the life of the contract agreement, and we also take into account free operating cash flow (after capital expenditures). Our operating performance assumptions for the next year include: -- Low-single-digit sales growth. We expect economic conditions in the U.S. will remain weak and that this will likely restrain meaningful revenue growth over the near term. However, we believe there are minimal material contracts up for renewal over the next few years. This reduces the likelihood of substantial revenue declines over the next two years. -- EBITDA margin could be pressured over the next year due to food cost inflation. The company may be able to partially offset higher input costs through lower-cost ingredients or price increases. -- We expect capital expenditures of about $21 million to $27 million, including contract-right acquisition payments. -- No acquisitions or dividend payments. Based on these assumptions, credit metrics should remain relatively steady over the next year, including pro forma adjusted leverage remaining near 5.8x. We expect the company to generate operating funds of about $35 million over the next year, and the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt to be weak at about 10%. These credit metrics are commensurate with the financial indicative ratios for the "highly leveraged" descriptor, which include adjusted leverage above 5x and FFO to total debt below 12%. Centerplate, which provides concessions, catering, and merchandise services at sports facilities, convention centers, and entertainment facilities in the U.S. and Canada, continues to participate in a competitive and fragmented industry. The possibility that professional sports teams at one or more of the company's key serviced venues could relocate to a new facility or another city (which would require the company to compete for the new contract) remains an ongoing risk. Also, competition for new business and contract renewals remains intense, particularly from industry competitor ARAMARK Corp. (B+/Stable/--). Centerplate has a sizable position in concession services, with about $850 million in sales, but it is relatively small compared to ARAMARK, which has more than $13 billion in sales. The company also competes against other sizable national competitors, and numerous small regional or local competitors. Furthermore, the industry is cyclical and consumer confidence directly affects attendance at Centerplate's serviced venues, and therefore its revenues and profits. The majority of the company's contracts remain exposed to revenue and expense volatility (as opposed to fixed management fee contracts). The success of the anchor sports teams at the company's serviced venues directly affects facility attendance, and therefore Centerplate's revenues; as does a convention center's ability to compete for trade shows. In addition, we believe there is modest contract concentration, with the company's top three contracts accounting for about 15% of revenues, though the remaining contract terms exceed about an average of seven years. Liquidity We view Centerplate's liquidity as "adequate", with sources of cash that are likely to exceed uses for the next 12 months. Our assessment of Centerplate's liquidity incorporates the following expectations, assumptions, and factors: -- We forecast sources of liquidity to exceed uses of liquidity by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months. -- We estimate net sources would be positive even if EBITDA fell 15%. -- The company's cash on hand was about $41 million at July 3, 2012, and we expect it to be about $20 million at transaction close. -- After the transaction, the company will have access to a $75 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2017, which will have $5 million drawn and about $40 million availability at transaction close. -- We understand that the covenants under the bank loan agreement will include maximum leverage and minimum interest coverage, and will be set with about 30% headroom. -- The company has manageable required amortization of about $2.7 million annually and has no debt maturities until 2018 when its term loan and mezzanine debt are due. Recovery analysis The issue-level rating on Centerplate's proposed $342 million senior secured facilities is 'B+' (one notch higher than the corporate credit rating). The recovery rating on this debt is '2', indicating our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Centerplate, to be published shortly on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our stable outlook on Centerplate reflects our expectations for steady operating performance based on the company's current contract schedule, and credit metrics to remain in line with the indicative ratios for a highly leveraged financial risk profile. We also expect adequate liquidity, including forecasted covenant cushion of 20% or greater. We would consider lowering the rating if operating performance deteriorates--possibly from sporting and convention attendance declining or the unexpected loss of one or more of the company's most profitable contracts--resulting in weakened profitability, constrained liquidity, and covenant cushion dropping below 10% and/or adjusted leverage increasing to over 6.5x. We estimate this could occur if EBITDA declines by 11% (with debt remaining at current pro forma levels). Alternatively, though unlikely over the next year, we could raise the ratings if the company is able to effectively manage through an inflationary environment and operating performance improves, possibly through additional contracts and margin expansion; if adjusted leverage is sustained near 4x, which we estimate could occur if EBITDA increases by 45% (with debt remaining at current pro forma levels); and if financial policy does not become more aggressive (possibly through a debt-funded dividend). 