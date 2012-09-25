Sept 25 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' the ratings on
approximately $917 million of outstanding debt issued by the New Jersey Health
Care Facilities Financing Authority and the New Jersey Economic Development
Authority on behalf of Barnabas Health.
The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Positive.
SECURITY
Debt payments are secured by a pledge of the gross revenues of the obligated
group, which represented approximately 95.7% of the consolidated system assets
and 92% of the consolidated revenues in fiscal 2011, and mortgages on the
system's acute care facilities. Per the final forbearance agreement the terms
include liquidity covenant of 75 days cash on hand (DCOH) (consultant call-in)
and a 60 DCOH floor, and debt service coverage ratio of 1.25x maximum annual
debt service (MADS).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
CONTINUED IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING PERFORMANCE: The upgrade to 'BBB+' is
supported by the continuation of the significant financial improvement which
started with fiscal 2009 and has continued through fiscal 2011 and the six-month
interim period ended June 30, 2012 (unaudited) with operating metrics comparing
favorably to Fitch's 'BBB' medians.
SIGNIFICANT MARKET PRESENCE: Barnabas Health is the state's largest healthcare
system with six acute care hospitals and 3,142 acute care beds, numerous
ambulatory locations and 4,700 affiliated physicians. Despite lower volumes, the
system has, except for two of their facilities in Ocean County, maintained or
slightly increased its market share in the areas it serves.
GROWING LIQUIDITY: Despite significant payments required by the settlement with
the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), pension funding and pay down of debt,
robust cash flow from operations enabled Barnabas Health to increase their
unrestricted cash and investment to $862.8 million at the 2012 interim period,
equal to 136 DCOH, 11.5x cushion ratio, and 88.2% cash-to-debt, all well in line
with the 'BBB' medians.
SOLID DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: The series 2011 financing reduced the system's bank
exposure and the level of capital appreciation bond accretion, with variable
rate debt at under 10% of outstanding long-term debt. Coverage of maximum annual
debt service (MADS) was 3.8x in fiscal 2011 and 4.3x though the interim period.
MADS is a moderate 2.8% of revenues, but debt-to-capitalization remains very
high at 100%.
CURTALED CAPITAL SPENDING HISTORY: Capital spending has picked up in fiscal 2011
after several years of limited investment in facilities dictated by past
financial challenges. While no major capital projects are on the drawing board
currently, Fitch believes the system will need to increase their percentage of
private beds and continue to update their facilities to maintain their
competitive standing.
INTENTION TO GROW SYSTEM: The affiliation discussions with Atlantic Health
System have been suspended, primarily due to legal hurdles regarding anti-trust
issues. However, the system is committed to increasing their footprint and is
open to exploring other potential relationships, with no details available to
date. Some uncertainty remains regarding the possibility of a management
contract to operate the state-owned University Hospital in Newark, though
management stated that then system would not be liable for operating losses or
capital needs.
CREDIT PROFILE
The upgrade to 'BBB+' reflects the sustained improvement in both Barnabas
Health's liquidity and operating results since its 2008 default under its bond
and bank documents. Despite softening inpatient admissions in fiscal 2011 and
for the six-month period ended June 30, 2012, the system's net patient revenues
grew by 8% and 5.6%, respectively, as management continues to execute on the
strategic improvement plan started in 2008 and focuses on strengthening the
system's tertiary and quaternary centers of excellence and invests in the
expansion of the outpatient network.
The Stable Outlook is based on Fitch's belief that the organization will sustain
the improved level of performance and will continue to build up its liquidity
position based on the strong operating cash-flow, which could result in upward
rating pressure over the medium term.
The system reported operating income of $131.4 million in fiscal 2011 on
revenues of $2.6 billion, up from operating income of $64.2 million in the prior
fiscal year. The strong fiscal 2011 performance translated into an operating
margin of 5.1% and operating EBITDA margin of 10.2%, both which compare
favorably to the 'BBB' category medians of 1.9% and 8.3%, respectively. Through
the first six months of the 2012 fiscal year, operating performance further
improved, with the system posting operating income of $86.6 million, equating to
operating margin of 6.5% and operating EBITDA margin of 11.6%. The year-to-date
results include $28 million of one-time items, the largest a $25 million rural
floor settlement, but management reports that they are well poised to meet their
budgeted 2012 operating income of $113 million even when excluding the one-time
items.
Barnabas Health continues to face challenges with Kimball Medical Center in
Lakewood, which posted a $14.3 million loss from operations in 2011. Management
is in the process of evaluating alternative delivery models for this facility,
leveraging the proximity of the system-owned Community Medical Center in Toms
River, with the goal of reducing losses while providing an appropriate level of
services for the service area population.
Following through on a previously articulated succession plan, effective January
2012, the system's Chief Operating Officers, with 20 years of tenure with the
Barnabas Health, assumed the position of President and Chief Executive Officer
after the retirement of the prior chief executive.
The execution of the series 2011A, B and C bond financing produced a much more
conservative debt structure, reducing exposure to bank renewal risk, eliminating
failed auction rate bonds and reducing accretion from capital appreciation
bonds. Variable rate debt represents roughly 10% of total debt and the system
has no exposure to interest rate swaps. The robust operating performance
resulted in solid coverage of MADS in 2011 of 3.8x by EBITDA, exceeding Fitch's
'BBB' category median of 2.8x, and coverage of MADS is reported at 4.3x through
the 2012 interim period. MADS as percent of revenues at 2.8% is moderate and
favorable to the 'BBB' category median as well.
Liquidity metrics have now improved and are consistent with the 'BBB' category
medians based on a slow, but steady improvement since their lowest level in
2008. Unrestricted cash and investment were reported at $862.8 million at June
30, 2012, up from $644 million at fiscal year-end 2011 , translating to 136.1
DCOH, cushion ratio of 11.5x and cash-to-debt of 88%, in line with respective
'BBB' category medians of 128.4 DCOH, 9.4x cushion ratio, and 82.7% cash to
debt. Liquidity build-up will continue to remain a key credit factor given the
system's need to invest in programs and fund physician integration strategies in
what is expected to be a tougher reimbursement environment. Next year will be
the last year of the organization's payment to the Department of Justice, and
the approximately $30 million can offset what may be a reduction of the
supplemental payments the system receives under various state and federal
programs.
Fitch views the past history of suppressed capital spending as a credit concern.
The system's average age of plant is high at 18 years. Capital spending has
slowly increased and had been budgeted to equal approximately $85 million in
this fiscal year, equivalent to 100% of depreciation, a level which management
is planning to maintain at minimum for the foreseeable future. However, based on
strong cash flow from operations and improved liquidity, management expects
capitals spending will reach $125 million this year and may be increased to that
level for 2013 as well. While management reports that there are no pressing
large capital needs at the present time, capital investment will be a key issue
in order to maintain the system's competitive position, driven by the need for
more private beds.
The pursuit of a potential affiliation with Atlantic Health has been terminated,
primarily due to difficulties obtaining federal anti-trust clearance. The
inability to partner with Atlantic Health may, however, open the option for
other affiliations. The system is committed to a growth strategy in order to be
able to in the future engage in population-based risk reimbursement models, for
which it needs to have a greater geographic footprint. To that end, management
has also focused on growing the system's outpatient network. Barnabas Health has
recently entered into two joint ventures: with RADNET, Inc. to further build out
a statewide network of diagnostic imaging centers, and with Surgical Care
Affiliates to jointly acquire ownership of specialty surgical services in
northern and central New Jersey.
Following the planned dismantling of the UMDNJ system, which will become
effective July 2013, Barnabas Health may be interested in a management contract
to operate University Hospital in Newark, which will remain State owned.
According to management, any potential management contract would need to be
structured so that Barnabas Health would not be responsible for operating
losses, capital investment or legacy debt. The relationship could allow for the
integration of certain clinical programs, enhance graduate medical education and
result in a more rational employment of assets in that service area and an
improved quality of patient care. It is Fitch's belief that any potential
transaction would be undertaken only to the extent that is would not jeopardize
the organization's improved credit profile.
Barnabas Health consists of six free-standing acute care hospitals, two
children's hospitals, a free-standing psychiatric hospital and various other
health care entities operating in northeastern and coastal New Jersey, with
corporate headquarters located in West Orange. Barnabas Health had total
revenues of $2.6 billion in 2011. Barnabas Health covenants to disclose to
bondholders on a quarterly basis.
For additional research please see: 'Fitch Rates Barnabas Health, NJ's 2011 Revs
'BBB' and Upgrades Outstanding Debt; Outlook Positive, dated Sept. 26, 2011, and
Fitch's New Issue Report dated Oct. 20, 2011, available at www.fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria', June 12, 2012;
--'Nonprofit Hospitals and Health Systems Rating Criteria', July 23, 2012.
