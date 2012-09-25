Sept 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.'s (Petrobras) proposed EUR1.3 billion, EUR 700 million, and GBP 450 million senior unsecured global notes. They will be due in 2019, 2023 and 2029, respectively. The notes will be issued through Petrobras' wholly owned subsidiary, Petrobras Global Finance B.V. (PGF), and will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Petrobras. Fitch has also assigned a 'BBB' foreign currency IDR to PGF. The Rating Outlook for PGF is Stable. Petrobras is expected to use the proceeds from the debt issuance to fund its capital expenditure program and for general corporate purposes. Petrobras' ratings are supported by its leadership position in the Brazilian domestic energy market, its recognized expertise in offshore exploration and production (E&P) and its strategic importance to Brazil. Fitch's long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for Brazil is 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook. Petrobras' ratings are tempered by its aggressive capex program; exposure to local political interference; and vulnerability to fluctuations in international commodity prices, currency risk and domestic market revenue concentration. Petrobras' credit metrics are expected to deteriorate due to its aggressive capex program. This should result in a further increase in the linkage between its credit profile and that of the sovereign. Significant Growth Potential & Ambitious Capital Investment Petrobras has significant growth potential both in production and reserves, backed by an ambitious capital investment program of USD 236.5 billion between 2012 and 2016, the bulk of which will be focused on exploration and production. As of December 2011, proved oil and gas reserves were estimated in 12.87 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) (under the Securities Exchange Commission definition) with a three-year reserved replacement ration (RRR) of 160%. In 2011 reserves life was 14.5 years and production averaged 2,621 thousand boe per day compared to 1,661 boepd in 2001. Petrobras faces various challenges in achieving its targets such as securing critical equipment and obtaining significant external financing. The company has recently reduced targeted production volumes to what seems a more realistic and achievable level of 3.3 million boepd by 2016, from its previous target of 3.9 million boepd during 2015. Fitch believes Petrobras will also face challenges to achieve such production growth targets while maintaining all its stated credit metrics. These include a maximum net debt-to-capitalization ratio of 35% and a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.5x. In 2011, total production was 2,621 thousand (m) boepd, below the targeted level of 2,772 mbopd for that year but still reflects a 4% growth compared to 2009. In 2011 production was affected by unprogrammed stoppages which reduced production volume by approximately 33 mboepd over the year, and the delay in the completion of seven new wells that were expected to begin operation in 2011. Production is expected to vary by +/- 2% in 2012 and 2013 and increase by 4-6% per annum in 2014 to 2016. Strong Financial Profile Petrobras generated USD32.5 billion of EBITDA and USD32.2 billion of funds from operations (FFO) during the last 12 months (LTM) ended June 30, 2012. The company's total financial debt as of June 30, 2012 was USD88.6 billion. This is a slight increase from USD82.9 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011. Petrobras' total adjusted debt, including adjustments for rental expenses and pension obligations, was USD145.6 billion as of June 30, 2012. Credit metrics remain within Fitch's expectations, with a total adjusted-debt-to-EBITDAR ratio of 3.4 times (x), a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.0x, and an EBITDA to interest expense coverage ratio of 5.5x. Capital expenditures remain high for the company. During the LTM as of June 30, 2012, the company spent approximately USD40.9 billion on capex. Liquidity is manageable. At the end of June, Petrobras had USD22.8 billion of cash and marketable securities and only USD8.7 billion of short-term debt. Fitch anticipates that during the medium term, cash flow from operations will not cover capex, and credit metrics may weaken as the free cash flow deficit is funded by cash and/or available credit lines. However, Fitch believes Petrobras could stand a moderate deterioration of its credit protection measures provided the reserve replacement ration (RRR) and reserve to production ratio remain strong and that the regulatory environment does not weaken. Additional mitigants to this situation include Petrobras' ample liquidity, proved access to the financial markets, and the expectation that credit metrics will recover once the company increasingly monetizes its large oil reserve base. Linkage to the Sovereign The oil and gas sector regulation highlights an increased participation of the government and Petrobras in Brazil and a tighter link between them. This is reflected in the production sharing agreements (PSA) for the pre salt areas and in the increase in the government's voting rights in Petrobras. In the new pre salt areas, Petrobras is obliged to be the sole operator with a minimum 30% participation of every field, a change from the previous concession regime. The government's support of Petrobras is reflected in the role of state owned banks in providing sources of financing for Petrobras. As of December 2011, Petrobras' debt with BNDES represents approximately 27% over its total debt. Recent changes in Petrobras' management are not expected to materially affect Petrobras' strategy. By law, the federal government must hold at least a majority of Petrobras' voting stock. The government currently owns 63.2% of Petrobras voting rights and has an overall economic stake in the company of 47.6%. Rating Drivers Petrobras' Outlook remains Stable. The company's linkage with the sovereign is expected to strengthen as its credit metrics deteriorate. A positive rating action on Brazil, could lead to a positive rating action on Petrobras. The Rating Outlook is likely to be revised to Negative if the Outlook of the sovereign is revised to Negative. Fitch currently rates Petrobras and its subsidiaries as follows: --Foreign currency IDR at 'BBB'; --Local currency IDR at 'BBB'; --National long term rating at 'AAA(bra)'. Petrobras International Finance Company (PIFCO) --Foreign currency IDR at 'BBB'; --International debt issuance at 'BBB'. Petrobras Argentina S.A. --Guaranteed notes at 'BBB'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 12, 2011; --'Rating Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Companies', April 5 2011.