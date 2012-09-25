Sept 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised its recovery rating on Atlanta, Ga.-based TV broadcaster Gray Television Inc.'s proposed senior secured term loan B due 2019 to '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment default, from '3' (50% to 70% recovery expectation). In addition, we raised our issue-level rating on the proposed term loan to 'B+'--one notch higher than our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company--from 'B', in accordance with our notching criteria for a recovery rating of '2'. The rating action follows the upsizing of the company's senior unsecured notes yesterday to $300 million from $250 million. We expect the term loan B to decrease in size by $50 million, resulting in greater recovery prospects for the term loan. The upsizing has no effect on our 'CCC+' issue-level rating or recovery rating of '6' (0% to 10% recovery expectation) on the notes, or our 'B' corporate credit rating on Gray. The rating outlook on the company is stable. The 'B' corporate credit rating reflects Gray's high debt leverage and weak discretionary cash flow, both of which we expect will persist. The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Gray will maintain lease-adjusted debt to average trailing-eight-quarter EBITDA below 7.5x. Pro forma for the proposed transaction, leverage (on an average trailing-eight-quarter basis) will be 7x. We also expect the company to generate modest positive discretionary cash flow in 2012. (For the latest complete corporate credit rating outlook, see Standard & Poor's research report on Gray Television published Sept. 24, 2012.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Gray Television Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- $300M sr unsecd nts due 2020 CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 Revised Ratings To From Gray Television Inc. Term loan B due 2019 B+ B Recovery Rating 2 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.