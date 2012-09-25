Overview -- U.S.-based spa and bath manufacturer Jacuzzi Brands Corp. recently extended the maturity of its $45 million asset-based lending (ABL) facility to December 2013, providing the company with additional time to refinance its debt maturities and necessary liquidity. -- Jacuzzi still faces significant maturities within the next 18 months, which, if it doesn't address, could result in substantial liquidity constraints. -- We are revising the outlook on Jacuzzi to developing from negative to reflect the extension of its ABL facility and the expected refinancing relative to the company's upcoming term loan maturities. At the same time, we are affirming the ratings on the company, including the 'CCC' corporate credit rating. -- The developing outlook reflects the potential that we will raise or lower the ratings dependent on Jacuzzi's ability to re-finance its term loan due February 2014. Rating Action On Sept. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Chino, Calif.-based spa and bath manufacturer Jacuzzi Brands Corp. to developing from negative. At the same time, we affirmed all of our ratings on the company, including the 'CCC' corporate credit rating. Rationale The outlook revision and affirmation reflect our assessment of Jacuzzi's refinancing risk relative to its upcoming term loan maturities. Jacuzzi recently extended the maturity of its $45 million asset-based lending (ABL) facility to December 2013 from February 2013. However, the facility has a springing maturity of October 2013 if its $35.2 million term loan due 2013 is still outstanding as of that date. The company's $185 million senior secured credit facilities become current in less than six months, and we believe Jacuzzi will be unable to meet this obligation if it does not extend the maturity or refinance the debt. Alternatively, if the company addresses this upcoming maturity, we believe the lack of near-term maturities should improve our assessment of Jacuzzi's "weak" liquidity profile and could result in a higher rating. The ratings on Jacuzzi reflect our assessment of its "vulnerable" business risk and "highly leveraged" financial risk profiles. Our assessment of Jacuzzi's business risk takes into account the company's very competitive markets, thin operating margins, relatively narrow principal product lines, and current weak demand for its products, given cyclical residential construction activity. We expect that operating performance, while recently improved, will remain challenged in light of the continued weak economic recovery and residential remodeling construction, which has led to weak demand for Jacuzzi's discretionary bath and spa products. For fiscal 2012 (ending Oct. 1), we are projecting that sales could decline modestly from 2011 levels, given depressed demand in both the U.S. and international markets. Approximately 50% of the company's sales are to international markets, including Europe, where Standard & Poor's economists are projecting 0.4% GDP growth for 2012. However, we believe that EBITDA could improve slightly over fiscal 2011 levels due to the company's ongoing rationalization and cost-cutting measures. Still, debt-to-EBITDA, while improved, is still above 10x, with EBITDA coverage of interest of about 1.5x. (Privately-held Jacuzzi does not disclose financial performance publicly.) Jacuzzi designs, manufactures and markets hot tubs, spas, whirlpool baths, showers, toilets, and sinks for the worldwide residential and commercial markets. The company primarily sells its Jacuzzi-, Sundance-, and Astracast-branded products in North America, Europe, and South America. Liquidity Our assessment of Jacuzzi's liquidity position is "weak," based on the following expectations: -- While we expect liquidity sources to exceed uses for the next 12 months, Jacuzzi has considerable debt maturities; -- The ABL facility has a springing maturity of October 2013 that takes effect if Jacuzzi's $35.2 million term loan due 2013 is still outstanding as of that date. We think it is likely that Jacuzzi will repay or refinance this obligations; and -- The company's $185 million senior secured credit facilities (due February 2014) will be current in less than six months and will require refinancing. We believe if this maturity is not extended or the debt refinanced when due, Jacuzzi will be unable to meet this obligation. Jacuzzi's primary sources of liquidity include its modest cash balance and funds from operations. In addition, the company's existing $45 million U.S. ABL facility is due October 2013, its $35.2 million term loan is due November 2013, and its $185 million senior secured credit facilities are due February 2014. Liquidity could be further impaired if the company is unable to refinance debt on a timely basis. In the event Jacuzzi successfully refinances or extends its 2014 maturities beyond one year, it is likely that we would revise our liquidity assessment to "adequate." Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Jacuzzi, published March 27, 2012, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The rating outlook is developing, reflecting Jacuzzi's refinancing risk. We expect to see a slight improvement in 2012 EBITDA from last year due to the company's ongoing rationalization and cost-cutting measures. Still, debt-to-EBITDA should remain above 10x in 2012, with EBITDA coverage of interest of about 1.5x. We could raise the ratings if the company is able to improve its operating performance while addressing its upcoming debt maturities and improving its liquidity position. If the company is unable to refinance its $185 million senior secured credit facilities by the third quarter of 2013, we could lower the ratings. Related Criteria And Research -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 17, 2012 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global Building Products And Materials Industry, Nov. 19, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Jacuzzi Brands Corp. Corporate Credit Rating CCC/Developing/-- CCC/Negative/-- Ratings Affirmed Jacuzzi Brands Corp. Senior Secured CCC- Recovery Rating 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.