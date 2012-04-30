(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 30 - The commercial aerospace and defense sectors continue to face much different prospects, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in its industry report card titled "Commercial Aerospace Makes Gains While Defense Contractors Face Cuts," published earlier today on RatingsDirect. Demand for new aircraft continues to propel the commercial aerospace sector. The introduction of new, more-fuel-efficient models has prompted large orders from several major airlines. At the same time, manufacturers must navigate through headwinds of uneven global economic growth, high fuel prices, and possible reduced availability of aircraft financing. "We don't expect the current flux in world economic conditions to result in lower ratings on commercial aerospace companies in the next year," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Chris Denicolo. "Commercial aerospace is a global business, so weakness in one part of the world, such as Europe, should not be a major hindrance if other regions are expanding." The defense sector, on the other hand, will likely face greater turbulence amid weaker demand. The U.S. defense budget likely will be flat or decline in the next several years because of efforts to reduce the huge U.S. federal budget deficit, the wind-down of operations in Afghanistan, and proposed changes to U.S. military strategy. Austerity measures will similarly cut into European defense budgets. Nonetheless, Standard & Poor's expects the credit quality of most commercial aerospace and defense issuers to remain stable this year. "Although revenues and earnings at most aircraft manufacturers and suppliers will likely increase this year, we are unlikely to raise ratings yet because of companies' need to increase investments to raise production rates," Mr. Denicolo said. "However, we could revise the outlooks on some of the companies to positive as the year progresses." Meanwhile, larger defense contractors' diverse programs and solid cash flow should help them withstand federal spending cuts. Small defense contractors are more likely to suffer and could experience rating actions if budget cuts reduce or eliminate one or more of their programs. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. (New York Ratings Team)