Overview
-- U.S. exploration and production (E&P) company CrownRock L.P. has
significantly developed its asset base.
-- We are affirming the 'B-' corporate credit rating and revising the
outlook to positive. We are lowering our issue-level rating on CrownRock's
senior unsecured debt to 'B-' from 'B'.
-- The positive outlook reflects the potential for an upgrade over the
next 12 months if CrownRock can continue its solid operational performance and
increase oil production to at least 10,000 Boe/d.
Rating Action
On Sept. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Midland, Texas-based CrownRock L.P. to positive from stable and affirmed its
'B-' corporate credit rating on the company.
At the same time, we lowered the issue-level rating on CrownRock's senior
unsecured debt to 'B-' (the same as the corporate credit rating) from 'B'. We
have revised the recovery rating on the debt to '4', indicating our
expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment
default, from '2'. The revised recovery rating reflects our new methodology
for assigning recovery ratings to E&P issuers and CrownRock's increased
borrowing base to $275 million from $160 million.
Rationale
The positive outlook reflects CrownRock's progress in developing its asset
base in the Permian Basin, which we expect to continue. CrownRock's
second-quarter production of approximately 6,000 barrels of oil equivalent per
day (Boe/d) has more than doubled from year-ago levels, but remains small
relative to peers to in the 'B' rating category. Nevertheless, if the company
can avoid cost overruns and continue executing well in the Permian, it should
increase production to more than 10,000 Boe/d over the next 12 months. We
would view this level as appropriate for the 'B' rating.
The ratings reflect CrownRock's small oil and gas reserve and production
levels and the inherent capital intensity and earnings volatility of
independent E&P companies. The ratings also incorporate the company's
aggressive capital spending plans, a high percentage of undeveloped reserves,
and reliance on one basin (the Wolfberry play in the Permian Basin) for its
production growth and cash flows. These negative credit factors are partially
offset by an oil-weighted reserve profile and a competitive cost structure. We
consider CrownRock's business risk profile to be "vulnerable" and its
financial risk profile to be "highly leveraged."
Under our assumptions, we project that CrownRock will generate EBITDA of
approximately $125 million in 2012 and more than $200 million in 2013,
resulting in leverage of roughly 2x over the next year and a half. We project
that the company will generate funds from operations (FFO) of nearly $90
million this year and $150 million in 2013. We assume that capital spending
will total $300 million in 2012 and decline to roughly $270 million in 2013.
These levels would result in sizeable outspending of nearly $200 million in
2012 and $100 million in 2013. We expect that CrownRock will use borrowings
under its $275 million credit facility to fund its outspending.
Our projections are based on the following expectations and assumptions:
-- Our base case assumption is for oil to average $85 per barrel (bbl)
for the remainder of 2012, $80/bbl in 2013, and $75/bbl thereafter. Our
assumption is for natural gas to average $2.50 per million cubic feet (Mcf)
for the remainder of 2012, $3/Mcf in 2013, and $3.50/Mcf thereafter.
-- We forecast that production will average slightly more than 6,000
Boe/d for all of 2012 and more than 12 Boe/d in 2013. We project that roughly
70% of this production will come from liquids (predominantly crude oil).
-- We have incorporated hedges of approximately one-third of natural gas
production (at nearly $5.50/Mcf) and three-quarters of crude oil production
(at nearly $100/bbl) for the remainder of 2012. We have incorporated hedges of
approximately 15% of natural gas production (at slightly less than $5.40/Mcf)
and one-third of oil prices (at nearly $100/bbl) in 2013.
Standard & Poor's characterizes CrownRock's business risk profile as
"vulnerable." Total proved reserves are very small relative to rated peers, at
approximately 64 million Boe (MMboe) as of Dec. 31, 2011. Of this reserve
profile, nearly 80% is in the proved undeveloped category, to which we ascribe
a higher level of risk. Nevertheless, we view CrownRock's core Wolfberry basin
favorably, given that it is oil rich and that reserve life in the mature
Permian basin tends to be long. Moreover, because CrownRock relies on
less-expensive vertical drilling in the Wolfberry, its cost structure is
competitive relative to its peers focused on horizontal and offshore drilling
techniques. Looking forward, we forecast that costs will remain competitive,
with cash costs projected to be in the $18/bbl area, as most of CrownRock's
production is likely to remain weighted to the Wolfberry.
Liquidity
We characterize CrownRock's sources of liquidity as "adequate." Our assessment
incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:
-- We envision that sources of liquidity should exceed uses by 1.2x over
the next year and that sources of liquidity minus uses will be positive even
if EBITDA falls by 15% to 20%.
-- Pro forma for its upsized borrowing base, liquidity was nearly $230
million on June 30, 2012, representing $14 million of cash on its balance
sheet and approximately $215 million of availability on its $275 million
borrowing base.
-- We think that in a weak market CrownRock could cut its capital
spending to $115 million and hold production flat.
-- Under our base-case assumptions, we estimate the company will outspend
internally generated cash flow by $100 million to $150 million over the next
12 months. We expect CrownRock to fund overspending in both years by drawing
down its credit facility.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on
CrownRock to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this
report.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects the potential for an upgrade over the next 12
months if CrownRock can continue its solid operational performance and
increase production to at least 10 Boe/d, and maintain credit protection
measures near current levels including debt leverage near 2x. We also expect
sources of liquidity to remain adequate and profitability to stay above
average during this time.
Alternatively, we could revise the outlook to stable if production growth
slows from projected levels, likely due to a change in operating strategy or
significantly lower spending due to low crude oil prices. In addition, we
would also assign a stable outlook if negative free cash flow exceeds current
forecasts and liquidity declines more than forecasted.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011.
-- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008.
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
CrownRock L.P.
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Positive/-- B-/Stable/--
Ratings Lowered
To From
CrownRock L.P./CrownRock Finance Inc.
Senior Unsecured
Local Currency B- B
Recovery Rating 4 2
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.