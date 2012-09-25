Overview
-- We are revising our outlook on Luxembourg-based 6922767 Holding
S.a.r.l. and its related entities (collectively CHC Helicopter) to stable from
negative.
-- At the same time we are affirming all our ratings on the company,
including our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating.
-- We base the outlook change on our expectations that the company's
credit metrics will continue to improve and leverage will be about 6x by
fiscal year-end 2014. This expectation, in turn, is based on our belief that
the company will generate higher EBITDA following re-entry into the Nigerian
market and growth in Norway, Brazil, and Australia.
Rating Action
On Sept. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Luxembourg-based 6922767 Holding S.a.r.l. and its related entities
(collectively CHC Helicopter) to stable from negative. At the same time,
Standard & Poor's affirmed all its ratings on the company, including its 'B+'
long-term corporate credit rating.
We base the outlook change on our expectation that the company's credit
metrics will continue to improve and leverage will be about 6x by fiscal
year-end 2014. This expectation, in turn, is based on our belief that CHC
Helicopter will generate higher EBITDA following re-entry into the Nigerian
market and growth in Norway, Brazil, and Australia.
Rationale
The ratings on CHC Helicopter reflect what Standard & Poor's considers to be a
highly leveraged financial risk profile and fair business risk profile. We
base these profiles on our view of the company's high leverage ratio, the fact
that its private equity ownership limits the rating to the 'B' category, and
its participation in a capital-intensive industry. Somewhat mitigating these
weaknesses, in our opinion, are the company's strong position as the world's
largest provider of commercial helicopter services; favorable
medium-to-long-term demand outlook from the offshore oil and gas production
industry (about three-quarters of revenue); and relatively moderate levels of
competition in the markets where it provides services.
CHC Helicopter, which operates 251 aircraft (84 of which it owns) in more than
26 countries, is one of the two largest global helicopter service providers.
It offers personal and light cargo transportation services, primarily for oil
and gas producers and exploration companies, as well as search and rescue
activities and emergency medical services through its helicopter services
segment. In addition, the company's Heli-One division provides helicopter
support services that range from the complete outsourcing of all maintenance
activities for helicopter operators to maintenance, repair, and overhaul
services (MRO), to integrated logistics support, helicopter parts sales and
distribution, and other related services, to its own flight operations and
third-party operators.
The company's highly leveraged financial risk profile reflects our view of CHC
Helicopter's aggressive financial policy, given the company's private equity
ownership. While Standard & Poor's adjusted debt of US$2.34 billion is, in our
view, high (it includes operating lease adjustments of US$865 million and
pension deficit adjustments of US$63 million), it reflects the
capital-intensive nature of the industry. Furthermore, the company's fair
business risk profile allows it to carry higher leverage than would be
warranted at the current rating. Standard & Poor's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA
ratio has improved in the past 12 months to 7.5x from 8.6x on improved
operations resulting from contract wins and reduced operating expenses. We
expect the company's leverage ratio to decline to about 5.5x in the next three
years primarily on higher EBITDA generation. Our forecasts are based on the
following assumptions:
-- The helicopter services business to increase 5% this year and 10%
annually for fiscal years 2014 and 2015. This increase is driven by the
company's re-entry into the Nigerian market and growth in existing business in
Norway and Brazil;
-- The MRO business to increase about 15% annually on average;
-- EBITDA margins to improve to about 17% by fiscal 2015 driven by new
contracts, fleet reduction, and better asset use; and
-- No debt reduction, acquisitions, or dividends in the forecasted
period.
Cash flow protection levels, as measured by funds from operations (FFO) to
debt, are currently below 10%. Based on our forecasts, we expect the
FFO-to-debt ratio to improve to the low teens area in the next two years.
CHC Helicopter's fair business risk profile reflects a company that operates
in a bifurcated industry comprising the Gulf of Mexico and the rest of the
world. The company has made a strategic decision not to operate in the Gulf of
Mexico, which is a highly competitive market. The rest of the world is
considered oligopolistic, with CHC Helicopter and Bristow Group Inc.
(BB/Negative/--) being major global operators. In the majority of the markets
in which the company operates, CHC Helicopter has a distinct advantage given
its global customer relationships, safety process, and newer aircraft.
Other rating mitigants include a large portion of revenue supported by
medium-to-long-term contracts (about 60% of flying revenue comes from fixed
monthly charges); solid relationships with well-established customers; and
geographic diversity of revenue. Tempering factors, in our view, include CHC
Helicopter's participation in the cyclical oil and gas industry; exposure to
weather and seasonal fluctuations that might limit flying hours; moderate
re-contracting risk inherent in the competitive bid process; relatively high
capital intensity for the helicopter fleet's ongoing replacement, maintenance,
and expansion; continued access to capital markets for lease-financing of
aircraft at favorable rates; and regulatory risks, should government and
environment regulations limit offshore development.
Liquidity
CHC Helicopter's liquidity is adequate as per our criteria. We project sources
of funds exceeding uses by 1.2x in the next 24 months and sources exceeding
uses, even assuming a 15% decline in EBITDA. Liquidity sources include US$57
million of cash and cash equivalents at July 31, 2012, an estimated US$101
million of availability (net of letters of credit outstanding) under the
company's US$375 million revolving credit facility due October 2015, and our
expectation for positive FFO in the next 12 months.
The headroom under aircraft lease covenants is low; however, CHC Helicopter
has certain rights to an equity cure. The company's parent has provided an
equity injection in the past and we expect it would do so again if the need
arises.
CHC Helicopter has commitments to purchase 13 aircraft for about US$242
million this year, and has committed financing for 12 of the 13. Also, the
company is on track for aircraft disposal, which should provide it with
proceeds of more than US$70 million.
Recovery analysis
We rate CHC Helicopter S.A.'s US$375 million senior secured revolving credit
facility 'BB' (two notches above the corporate credit rating on the company),
with a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation for very high
(90%-100%) recovery in the event of default. We also rate the company's US$1.1
billion first-lien senior secured notes 'B+' (the same as the corporate credit
rating), with a recovery rating of '4', indicating our expectation for average
(30%-50%) recovery in default.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that CHC Helicopter's credit
metrics will continue to improve and leverage will be about 6x by fiscal
year-end 2014. This expectation, in turn, is based on our belief that the
company will generate higher EBITDA following re-entry into the Nigerian
market and growth in Norway, Brazil, and Australia. We do not expect the
company to pay down any debt in the near term.
We could lower the ratings if EBITDA generation were to decline from our
expectations, leading to a leverage ratio of more than 7x for fiscal year-end
2013 or if liquidity were to deteriorate (likely owing to difficulty in
refinancing aircraft or the company's inability to meet its lease covenants).
The company's ownership by private equity investors also constrains the
ratings as per our criteria. However, an upgrade might be possible if
ownership changes and financial policy were to lead to leverage ratio of below
5x on a sustained basis.
Ratings List
Outlook Revised To Stable
To From
6922767 Holding S.a.r.l.
Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/-- B+/Negative/--
Ratings Affirmed
CHC Helicopter S.A.
Sr sec. revolving credit facility BB
Recovery rating 1
First-lien senior secured notes B+
Recovery rating 4
