Overview -- We are revising our outlook on Luxembourg-based 6922767 Holding S.a.r.l. and its related entities (collectively CHC Helicopter) to stable from negative. -- At the same time we are affirming all our ratings on the company, including our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating. -- We base the outlook change on our expectations that the company's credit metrics will continue to improve and leverage will be about 6x by fiscal year-end 2014. This expectation, in turn, is based on our belief that the company will generate higher EBITDA following re-entry into the Nigerian market and growth in Norway, Brazil, and Australia. Rating Action On Sept. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Luxembourg-based 6922767 Holding S.a.r.l. and its related entities (collectively CHC Helicopter) to stable from negative. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed all its ratings on the company, including its 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating. We base the outlook change on our expectation that the company's credit metrics will continue to improve and leverage will be about 6x by fiscal year-end 2014. This expectation, in turn, is based on our belief that CHC Helicopter will generate higher EBITDA following re-entry into the Nigerian market and growth in Norway, Brazil, and Australia. Rationale The ratings on CHC Helicopter reflect what Standard & Poor's considers to be a highly leveraged financial risk profile and fair business risk profile. We base these profiles on our view of the company's high leverage ratio, the fact that its private equity ownership limits the rating to the 'B' category, and its participation in a capital-intensive industry. Somewhat mitigating these weaknesses, in our opinion, are the company's strong position as the world's largest provider of commercial helicopter services; favorable medium-to-long-term demand outlook from the offshore oil and gas production industry (about three-quarters of revenue); and relatively moderate levels of competition in the markets where it provides services. CHC Helicopter, which operates 251 aircraft (84 of which it owns) in more than 26 countries, is one of the two largest global helicopter service providers. It offers personal and light cargo transportation services, primarily for oil and gas producers and exploration companies, as well as search and rescue activities and emergency medical services through its helicopter services segment. In addition, the company's Heli-One division provides helicopter support services that range from the complete outsourcing of all maintenance activities for helicopter operators to maintenance, repair, and overhaul services (MRO), to integrated logistics support, helicopter parts sales and distribution, and other related services, to its own flight operations and third-party operators. The company's highly leveraged financial risk profile reflects our view of CHC Helicopter's aggressive financial policy, given the company's private equity ownership. While Standard & Poor's adjusted debt of US$2.34 billion is, in our view, high (it includes operating lease adjustments of US$865 million and pension deficit adjustments of US$63 million), it reflects the capital-intensive nature of the industry. Furthermore, the company's fair business risk profile allows it to carry higher leverage than would be warranted at the current rating. Standard & Poor's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio has improved in the past 12 months to 7.5x from 8.6x on improved operations resulting from contract wins and reduced operating expenses. We expect the company's leverage ratio to decline to about 5.5x in the next three years primarily on higher EBITDA generation. Our forecasts are based on the following assumptions: -- The helicopter services business to increase 5% this year and 10% annually for fiscal years 2014 and 2015. This increase is driven by the company's re-entry into the Nigerian market and growth in existing business in Norway and Brazil; -- The MRO business to increase about 15% annually on average; -- EBITDA margins to improve to about 17% by fiscal 2015 driven by new contracts, fleet reduction, and better asset use; and -- No debt reduction, acquisitions, or dividends in the forecasted period. Cash flow protection levels, as measured by funds from operations (FFO) to debt, are currently below 10%. Based on our forecasts, we expect the FFO-to-debt ratio to improve to the low teens area in the next two years. CHC Helicopter's fair business risk profile reflects a company that operates in a bifurcated industry comprising the Gulf of Mexico and the rest of the world. The company has made a strategic decision not to operate in the Gulf of Mexico, which is a highly competitive market. The rest of the world is considered oligopolistic, with CHC Helicopter and Bristow Group Inc. (BB/Negative/--) being major global operators. In the majority of the markets in which the company operates, CHC Helicopter has a distinct advantage given its global customer relationships, safety process, and newer aircraft. Other rating mitigants include a large portion of revenue supported by medium-to-long-term contracts (about 60% of flying revenue comes from fixed monthly charges); solid relationships with well-established customers; and geographic diversity of revenue. Tempering factors, in our view, include CHC Helicopter's participation in the cyclical oil and gas industry; exposure to weather and seasonal fluctuations that might limit flying hours; moderate re-contracting risk inherent in the competitive bid process; relatively high capital intensity for the helicopter fleet's ongoing replacement, maintenance, and expansion; continued access to capital markets for lease-financing of aircraft at favorable rates; and regulatory risks, should government and environment regulations limit offshore development. Liquidity CHC Helicopter's liquidity is adequate as per our criteria. We project sources of funds exceeding uses by 1.2x in the next 24 months and sources exceeding uses, even assuming a 15% decline in EBITDA. Liquidity sources include US$57 million of cash and cash equivalents at July 31, 2012, an estimated US$101 million of availability (net of letters of credit outstanding) under the company's US$375 million revolving credit facility due October 2015, and our expectation for positive FFO in the next 12 months. The headroom under aircraft lease covenants is low; however, CHC Helicopter has certain rights to an equity cure. The company's parent has provided an equity injection in the past and we expect it would do so again if the need arises. CHC Helicopter has commitments to purchase 13 aircraft for about US$242 million this year, and has committed financing for 12 of the 13. Also, the company is on track for aircraft disposal, which should provide it with proceeds of more than US$70 million. Recovery analysis We rate CHC Helicopter S.A.'s US$375 million senior secured revolving credit facility 'BB' (two notches above the corporate credit rating on the company), with a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation for very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of default. We also rate the company's US$1.1 billion first-lien senior secured notes 'B+' (the same as the corporate credit rating), with a recovery rating of '4', indicating our expectation for average (30%-50%) recovery in default. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that CHC Helicopter's credit metrics will continue to improve and leverage will be about 6x by fiscal year-end 2014. This expectation, in turn, is based on our belief that the company will generate higher EBITDA following re-entry into the Nigerian market and growth in Norway, Brazil, and Australia. We do not expect the company to pay down any debt in the near term. We could lower the ratings if EBITDA generation were to decline from our expectations, leading to a leverage ratio of more than 7x for fiscal year-end 2013 or if liquidity were to deteriorate (likely owing to difficulty in refinancing aircraft or the company's inability to meet its lease covenants). The company's ownership by private equity investors also constrains the ratings as per our criteria. However, an upgrade might be possible if ownership changes and financial policy were to lead to leverage ratio of below 5x on a sustained basis. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- Credit FAQ: Knowing The Investors In A Company's Debt And Equity, April 4, 2006 Ratings List Outlook Revised To Stable To From 6922767 Holding S.a.r.l. Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/-- B+/Negative/-- Ratings Affirmed CHC Helicopter S.A. Sr sec. revolving credit facility BB Recovery rating 1 First-lien senior secured notes B+ Recovery rating 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.