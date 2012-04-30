(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 30 - Fitch Ratings has published its 'Media and Entertainment Stats Quarterly - Fourth-Quarter 2011' report. This report provides a summary of operating performance, credit metrics, and liquidity positions of the companies in the U.S. media & entertainment sector, as well as key credit strengths and concerns. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Credit Encyclo-Media Volume IV: Fitch's Comprehensive Analysis of the U.S. Media & Entertainment Sector' (Sept. 16, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Media and Entertainment Stats Quarterly -- Fourth-Quarter 2011 Credit Encyclo-Media Volume IV: Fitch's Comprehensive Analysis of the U.S. Media & Entertainment Sector (New York Ratings Team)