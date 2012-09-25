Overview
-- On August 13, Mexico-based chemicals company Petrotemex completed a
repurchase of 56.06% of its bond due 2014 and the prepayment of other debt for
a total combined amount of $296.4 million.
-- We are affirming our 'BB+' global scale ratings, raising our national
scale rating to 'mxAA-' from 'mxA+' and removing all ratings from CreditWatch
with positive implications.
-- The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we might upgrade
Petrotemex in the next 12-18 months if it continues to improve its cash flow
metrics.
Rating Action
On Sept. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services affirmed its 'BB+' global
scale ratings on Grupo Petrotemex S.A. de C.V. At the same time, we raised our
national scale credit rating to 'mxAA-' from 'mxA+' on the company. In
addition, we removed all ratings from CreditWatch with positive implications,
where we placed them on July 16, 2012. The outlook is positive.
Rationale
The rating actions reflect Petrotemex's recent debt reduction of $296.4
million by applying $279 million of the proceeds from its parent's, Alpek, net
capital injection in the third quarter of 2012. The debt reduction accounted
for about 22% of Petrotemex's total debt as of the end of fiscal 2011.
Following the announcement of a bond repurchase, we placed the ratings on the
company on CreditWatch positive, signaling a potential upgrade if the debt
reduction was completed successfully. However, after reviewing the final
results and given our assessment of the company's "fair" business risk
profile, which limits the ratings at this point, we consider that an upgrade
would mainly depend on the company's ability to further improve its financial
risk profile. We believe Petrotemex could continue to improve its cash
generation through lower interest expenses and working capital management, as
it fully integrates its recent acquisitions.
Petrotemex's financial risk profile strengthened after the capitalization and
debt reduction, and we now assess it as "intermediate." Under our base-case
scenario, Petrotemex's debt to EBITDA will be 1.5x, funds from operations
(FFO) to debt of 30%-37%, and EBITDA interest coverage of 5.5x-7.5x in 2012
and 2013. The main assumptions under our base case include the following:
-- Annual revenue growth of about 20% in 2012 mainly due to integration
of assets acquired from Eastman Chemical Co. (BBB/Stable/A-2) Wellman Inc.
(not rated) and increased prices and volumes;
-- No additional debt or acquisitions;
-- Capital expenditures of about $146 million in 2012 and $125 million in
2013 to construct an energy cogeneration plant, which is expected to start
operations in 2014, and increase production efficiencies at its polyethylene
therephthalate (PET) plants;
-- Annual dividend payment of about $50 million; and
-- No changes in the purified terephthalic acid (PTA) "cost plus" formula.
We continue to assess Petrotemex's business risk profile as "fair." Although
the acquisitions of Eastman Chemical Co.'s (BBB/Stable/A-2) purified
terephthalic acid (PTA) and PET production assets and Wellman Inc. (not rated)
in 2011 have transformed Petrotemex into the leading producer of PTA, PET, and
PSF (polyester staple fibers) in NAFTA, there are still some industry factors
that limit its business risk profile. These factors include the company's
exposure to price volatility in PET, the cyclicality and capital-intensive
nature of its industry (albeit Petrotemex has optimized its use of capital
compared to its peers), and potentially greater capacity for production of PTA
and PET in NAFTA by other players in the next two years, which may put
pressure on prices. Furthermore, in our view, the company's limited product
and geographic diversity, the commodity nature of its products, and less
vertical integration than other companies somewhat limit its business risk
profile. The positive rating factors include Petrotemex's strong market
position in NAFTA, the resilient nature of its end markets, its low-cost
position and state-of-the-art technology, its proximity to customers and
suppliers, long-standing commercial agreements, its vertical integrated
operations in PTA, and the NAFTA chemicals producers' favorable position in
terms of freights and duties compared with their peers in Asia.
We don't expect the company to make an additional acquisition in the NAFTA
region, given the degree of consolidation of the industry and potential
antitrust legislation in the U.S.--particularly in the PTA business.
Commodity chemicals are highly sensitive to global GDP growth, imbalances of
supply and demand, and price movements in raw materials. Somewhat
counterbalancing these risks are Petrotemex's commercial practices with
customers that have provided some stability to sales volumes and margins.
Furthermore, it can pass through increased raw material prices to PTA
customers by pricing the products using a "cost-plus" formula.
Petrotemex is a producer of PTA, PET, and polyester staple fibers (PSF). It is
the largest player in the NAFTA region and a significant one globally. The
company sells its products mainly to the food, beverage, and to a lesser
extent, textile industries.
Liquidity
We view Petrotemex's liquidity as "adequate," reflecting our belief that its
cash flow generation and liquidity sources will be sufficient to cover debt
service, expected capital expenditures, and dividends for the next 12-18
months. We also consider the company's debt maturity schedule as comfortable,
with about 88% of its debt maturing after 2013, comparing favorably with
expected cash flow generation for the next two years.
Our liquidity assessment incorporates several assumptions and observations:
-- Sources of liquidity exceeding uses by at least 1.4x during the next
two years;
-- Liquidity sources exceeding uses even if EBITDA declined by 15%;
-- Generally prudent risk management based on a financial target of
maintaining a net debt to EBITDA below 2.5x;
-- Sound banking relationships and satisfactory standing in the credit
and capital markets;
-- Positive expected free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation of about
$140 million in 2012 and $310 million in 2013;
-- Comfortable headroom under its financial covenants;
-- Dividends of about $50 million throughout the projected period, even
though the company's dividend payments are flexible and subject to its growth
plans;
-- Capital expenditures of about $146 million in 2012 and $125 million in
2013, with about 70% devoted to energy cogeneration and expansion of its
plants;
-- No additional debt-funded acquisitions; and
-- Liquidity sources as of June 30, 2012 of about $288.2 million in
unrestricted cash and equivalents, about $194 million in availability under
committed credit lines due 2015 on a weighted average basis, and FOCF of about
$59.1 million, comparing favorably with maturities of $16 million in 2012 and
$92 million in 2013.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Petrotemex, to
be published on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we might upgrade Petrotemex
by one notch in the next 12-18 months if it continues to improve its cash flow
metrics after the debt reduction and as the acquired operations in 2011 are
fully reflected in its free cash generation, which should lower its
working-capital needs. We could consider an upgrade if FFO to total debt is
more than 40% and total debt to EBITDA is less than 1.5x.
Our base case incorporates no additional acquisitions; nevertheless, we don't
rule them out. If Petrotemex does make any, we might revise our expectations
and revise the outlook to stable or downgrade the company.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action
To From
Grupo Petrotemex S.A. de C.V.
Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Positive/-- BB+/Watch Pos/--
Senior Unsecured BB+ BB+/Watch Pos
Recovery Rating 4 4
Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Grupo Petrotemex S.A. de C.V.
Corporate Credit Rating
Caval - Mexican Rating Scale mxAA-/Positive/-- mxA+/Watch Pos/--
