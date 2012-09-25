Overview -- On August 13, Mexico-based chemicals company Petrotemex completed a repurchase of 56.06% of its bond due 2014 and the prepayment of other debt for a total combined amount of $296.4 million. -- We are affirming our 'BB+' global scale ratings, raising our national scale rating to 'mxAA-' from 'mxA+' and removing all ratings from CreditWatch with positive implications. -- The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we might upgrade Petrotemex in the next 12-18 months if it continues to improve its cash flow metrics. Rating Action On Sept. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services affirmed its 'BB+' global scale ratings on Grupo Petrotemex S.A. de C.V. At the same time, we raised our national scale credit rating to 'mxAA-' from 'mxA+' on the company. In addition, we removed all ratings from CreditWatch with positive implications, where we placed them on July 16, 2012. The outlook is positive. Rationale The rating actions reflect Petrotemex's recent debt reduction of $296.4 million by applying $279 million of the proceeds from its parent's, Alpek, net capital injection in the third quarter of 2012. The debt reduction accounted for about 22% of Petrotemex's total debt as of the end of fiscal 2011. Following the announcement of a bond repurchase, we placed the ratings on the company on CreditWatch positive, signaling a potential upgrade if the debt reduction was completed successfully. However, after reviewing the final results and given our assessment of the company's "fair" business risk profile, which limits the ratings at this point, we consider that an upgrade would mainly depend on the company's ability to further improve its financial risk profile. We believe Petrotemex could continue to improve its cash generation through lower interest expenses and working capital management, as it fully integrates its recent acquisitions. Petrotemex's financial risk profile strengthened after the capitalization and debt reduction, and we now assess it as "intermediate." Under our base-case scenario, Petrotemex's debt to EBITDA will be 1.5x, funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 30%-37%, and EBITDA interest coverage of 5.5x-7.5x in 2012 and 2013. The main assumptions under our base case include the following: -- Annual revenue growth of about 20% in 2012 mainly due to integration of assets acquired from Eastman Chemical Co. (BBB/Stable/A-2) Wellman Inc. (not rated) and increased prices and volumes; -- No additional debt or acquisitions; -- Capital expenditures of about $146 million in 2012 and $125 million in 2013 to construct an energy cogeneration plant, which is expected to start operations in 2014, and increase production efficiencies at its polyethylene therephthalate (PET) plants; -- Annual dividend payment of about $50 million; and -- No changes in the purified terephthalic acid (PTA) "cost plus" formula. We continue to assess Petrotemex's business risk profile as "fair." Although the acquisitions of Eastman Chemical Co.'s (BBB/Stable/A-2) purified terephthalic acid (PTA) and PET production assets and Wellman Inc. (not rated) in 2011 have transformed Petrotemex into the leading producer of PTA, PET, and PSF (polyester staple fibers) in NAFTA, there are still some industry factors that limit its business risk profile. These factors include the company's exposure to price volatility in PET, the cyclicality and capital-intensive nature of its industry (albeit Petrotemex has optimized its use of capital compared to its peers), and potentially greater capacity for production of PTA and PET in NAFTA by other players in the next two years, which may put pressure on prices. Furthermore, in our view, the company's limited product and geographic diversity, the commodity nature of its products, and less vertical integration than other companies somewhat limit its business risk profile. The positive rating factors include Petrotemex's strong market position in NAFTA, the resilient nature of its end markets, its low-cost position and state-of-the-art technology, its proximity to customers and suppliers, long-standing commercial agreements, its vertical integrated operations in PTA, and the NAFTA chemicals producers' favorable position in terms of freights and duties compared with their peers in Asia. We don't expect the company to make an additional acquisition in the NAFTA region, given the degree of consolidation of the industry and potential antitrust legislation in the U.S.--particularly in the PTA business. Commodity chemicals are highly sensitive to global GDP growth, imbalances of supply and demand, and price movements in raw materials. Somewhat counterbalancing these risks are Petrotemex's commercial practices with customers that have provided some stability to sales volumes and margins. Furthermore, it can pass through increased raw material prices to PTA customers by pricing the products using a "cost-plus" formula. Petrotemex is a producer of PTA, PET, and polyester staple fibers (PSF). It is the largest player in the NAFTA region and a significant one globally. The company sells its products mainly to the food, beverage, and to a lesser extent, textile industries. Liquidity We view Petrotemex's liquidity as "adequate," reflecting our belief that its cash flow generation and liquidity sources will be sufficient to cover debt service, expected capital expenditures, and dividends for the next 12-18 months. We also consider the company's debt maturity schedule as comfortable, with about 88% of its debt maturing after 2013, comparing favorably with expected cash flow generation for the next two years. Our liquidity assessment incorporates several assumptions and observations: -- Sources of liquidity exceeding uses by at least 1.4x during the next two years; -- Liquidity sources exceeding uses even if EBITDA declined by 15%; -- Generally prudent risk management based on a financial target of maintaining a net debt to EBITDA below 2.5x; -- Sound banking relationships and satisfactory standing in the credit and capital markets; -- Positive expected free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation of about $140 million in 2012 and $310 million in 2013; -- Comfortable headroom under its financial covenants; -- Dividends of about $50 million throughout the projected period, even though the company's dividend payments are flexible and subject to its growth plans; -- Capital expenditures of about $146 million in 2012 and $125 million in 2013, with about 70% devoted to energy cogeneration and expansion of its plants; -- No additional debt-funded acquisitions; and -- Liquidity sources as of June 30, 2012 of about $288.2 million in unrestricted cash and equivalents, about $194 million in availability under committed credit lines due 2015 on a weighted average basis, and FOCF of about $59.1 million, comparing favorably with maturities of $16 million in 2012 and $92 million in 2013. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Petrotemex, to be published on RatingsDirect. Outlook The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we might upgrade Petrotemex by one notch in the next 12-18 months if it continues to improve its cash flow metrics after the debt reduction and as the acquired operations in 2011 are fully reflected in its free cash generation, which should lower its working-capital needs. We could consider an upgrade if FFO to total debt is more than 40% and total debt to EBITDA is less than 1.5x. Our base case incorporates no additional acquisitions; nevertheless, we don't rule them out. If Petrotemex does make any, we might revise our expectations and revise the outlook to stable or downgrade the company. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business and Financial Risks In The Commodity And Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action To From Grupo Petrotemex S.A. de C.V. Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Positive/-- BB+/Watch Pos/-- Senior Unsecured BB+ BB+/Watch Pos Recovery Rating 4 4 Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Grupo Petrotemex S.A. de C.V. Corporate Credit Rating Caval - Mexican Rating Scale mxAA-/Positive/-- mxA+/Watch Pos/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. 