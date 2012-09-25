Sept 25 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 3
basis points (bps) to 196 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite
spread widened by 2 bps to 595 bps. By rating, the 'AA', 'A', 'BBB', and 'BB'
spreads expanded by 3 bps each to 134 bps, 169 bps, 238 bps, and 411 bps,
respectively. The 'B' spread expanded by 2 bps to 620 bps, and the 'CCC' spread
remained flat at 987 bps.
By industry, financial institutions and industrials widened by 2 bps each to
276 bps and 274 bps, respectively, and banks expanded by 1 bp to 270 bps.
Utilities and telecommunications widened by 3 bps each to 206 bps and 295 bps,
respectively.
The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their
highs reached last October. The investment-grade composite spread is lower
than both its one-year moving average of 212 bps and its five-year moving
average of 246 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both
its one-year moving average of 679 bps and its five-year moving average of 751
bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries,
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial
decisions.(New York Ratings Team)