April 30 - According to a special report published today by Fitch Ratings, the
growth in off-budget spending has decreased the transparency of Venezuela's
public and external accounts and increased their discretionary character.
Information on these funds' balances, quality of investments and cash flows is
limited, thus increasing the challenges to assess the sovereign's actual
financial strengths and vulnerabilities.
In addition, 'the policy choice of transferring an increasing share of the oil
windfall to opaque and highly discretionary mechanisms has resulted in a visible
deterioration in Venezuela's external and fiscal credit metrics in spite of
exceptional oil prices,' said Erich Arispe, Director in Fitch's Latin America
Sovereigns Group.
On April 4, Fitch revised Venezuela's Rating Outlook to Negative from Stable in
order to reflect its weakening policy framework which has resulted in increased
vulnerability to commodity price shocks and deterioration in credit metrics, as
well as rising political uncertainty related to the 2012 electoral cycle.
A significant portion of public investment and social spending is executed by
off-budget entities and vehicles such as state-owned oil company PDVSA, the
National Development Fund (Fonden), the Joint China-Venezuela Fund (FCCV) and a
long-term financing agreement with China. Fitch believes that spending through
these four mechanisms combined may have reached 14.7% of GDP in 2011, or a hefty
57% of estimated Central Government (CG) spending.
The continued transfer of international reserves to Fonden and greater
discretion for PDVSA to retain a large portion of oil receipts have limited the
central bank's capacity to provide foreign exchange (FX) to the economy, leading
the government to address the excess demand with the issuance of FX-denominated
bonds.
Venezuela's external liquidity position is weaker than similarly-rated
sovereigns, especially taking into account the country's exposure to swings in
commodity prices, both in terms of export revenues (oil accounts for 95% of
total exports) and assets (gold equals 67% of gross international reserves).
However, Fitch does not consider the sovereign to be facing significant
financing pressures given current oil price levels, relatively low amortizations
(1% of GDP in 2012-2013) and financing flexibility. Moreover, a captive domestic
market and significant bilateral financing, particularly with China, have
provided ample funding space to meet public-sector borrowing needs.
