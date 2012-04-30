(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 30 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Camca Assurance and Camca Reassurance Insurer Financial Strength ratings (IFS) of 'A+' and Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'A'. The Outlooks are Stable. Both companies, domiciled in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, are owned directly and indirectly by the regional banks of Credit Agricole (CA) ('A+'/Stable). The ratings rationale relies on the companies' core subsidiary status within the CA group as they essentially exist to fulfill the group's needs concerning its guaranteed residential loan activity. Both companies are reliant on their parent for their role, business position and strategic direction. The ratings also reflect their low risk profile, strong capitalisation, stable financial performance and prudent investment strategy. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that capital and earnings will remain resilient in the next 12-24 months, supported by a strict underwriting discipline in light of the current macroeconomic environment, including limited funding available to grant residential loans and French unemployment rates which are expected to remain high. The agency anticipates that CA's regional banks would provide support if the need arises. With EUR184m gross written premiums (GWP), Camca Assurance posted a EUR12m net profit for 2011, up by 11% on 2010. Fitch believes the company's operational performance is solid, echoed by a 73% combined ratio in 2011 due to low credit defaults on its guarantee insurance business for residential loans (89% of GWP). Fitch views both companies' capital resources as strong. Regulatory solvency ratios stood at 1.75 times the minimum required for Camca Assurance, and 1.23x (excluding equalisation reserve) for Camca Reassurance in 2011. The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include an upgrade of CA's credit rating and/or sustainably higher penetration rates from CA's clients, above 60%. The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include a downgrade of CA's credit rating and/or an increase in guaranteed residential loan default rates leading to a combined ratio consistently above 100%. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)