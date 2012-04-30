(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- On April 30, 2012, we lowered our issuer credit ratings on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA S.A.) to 'BBB+/A-2' from 'A/A-1'.

-- In our view, the strategic importance of BBVA USA and subsidiary Compass Bank to their parent, BBVA S.A., is high under our group methodology criteria.

-- As a result, we are lowering our long-term rating on BBVA USA and Compass Bank to 'BBB' from 'A-', and we're affirming our 'A-2' short-term rating. We are also lowering our subordinated and preferred ratings on the companies and placing them on CreditWatch negative.

-- The outlook on BBVA USA and Compass Bank is negative, reflecting the outlook on their parent. Rating Action On April 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term issuer credit rating on BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. (BBVA USA) and Compass Bank to 'BBB' from 'A-'. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-2' short-term issuer credit rating on the companies. The outlook on the long-term rating is negative. We also lowered our subordinated and preferred ratings on these issuers and placed them on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale We lowered our ratings on BBVA USA and its subsidiary, Compass Bank, following the downgrade of the parent, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA S.A.; BBB+/Negative/A-2), on April 30. Based on our group methodology criteria, we consider these rating actions linked because we view BBVA USA's strategic importance to its parent as high. Our stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for BBVA USA remains 'bbb'. The subordinated and preferred ratings on BBVA USA were lowered and are on CreditWatch negative, in line with the subordinated and preferred ratings on the parent. We could lower BBVA S.A.'s SACP following a review of the economic and industry risk factors affecting the Spanish banking system in light of our lowering of the sovereign credit rating on Spain. We expect to conclude our assessment of the sovereign downgrade's wider implications for the Spanish banking sector and the Spanish financial institutions we rate by the end of May. We will review the subordinated and preferred ratings on BBVA USA under our group methodology and hybrid criteria in connection with any potential changes in our ratings on BBVA S.A. Outlook The negative outlook on BBVA USA reflects the outlook on its parent, BBVA S.A. The negative outlook on BBVA S.A. mirrors that on Spain. In addition, it reflects our view that BBVA S.A. may underperform our financial expectations, in the context of the still fragile and uncertain European economic and financial environment, particularly in Spain. Ratings Score Snapshot

To From Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-2 A-/Negative/A-2 SACP bbb bbb Anchor bbb+ bbb+ Business Position Adequate (0) Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Adequate (0) Adequate (0) Risk Position Moderate (-1) Moderate (-1) Funding and Liquidity Average Average

And Adequate (0) and Adequate (0) Support 0 +2 GRE Support 0 0 Group Support 0 +2 Sovereign Support 0 0 Additional Factors 0 0 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)