BRIEF-Mondelz International declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.19/shr
* Mondelz International declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 30 Gray Television Inc (GTN.N): * Moodys changes grays rating outlook to positive * Rpt-moodys changes gray televisions rating outlook to positive
* Mondelz International declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Toyota Motor and Suzuki Motor near agreement on comprehensive partnership covering areas such as development, procurement - Nikkei
* Key Safety Systems has been selected as the favored candidate to help rehabilitate Takata Corp - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: